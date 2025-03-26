SOS: Adam Scott and Tramell Tillman Have No Right to Look *This* Good in Jeans
Remember when Mr. Milchick sprinted away from Dylan in the season two finale of Severance? Yeah, that's as fast as I'm running to re-create Adam Scott's and Tramell Tillman's new denim outfits. I know I'm supposed to enjoy each cast member's outfit equally, but the men of the show looked especially sharp while doing press in London today. (No offense, Britt Lower and Dichen Lachman.)
Adam and Tramell both looked criminally good wearing jeans, so let's break down their outfits. The former opted for light-wash, straight-leg jeans styled with a blazer, loafers, and Ray-Ban sunglasses. Notice how the shoes match the belt, while the striped shirt contrasts with the polka-dot tie? Yep, that's how Adam achieved the perfect balance of coordinated yet chill.
Meanwhile, Trammell chose to wear dark-wash, wide-leg jeans with a blazer, crewneck sweater, lug-sole platform loafers, and Krewe sunglasses. Decidedly more trendy than his co-star's denim outfit, Trammell's look is ripe for copying. Oh, and it certainly doesn't hurt that Suki Waterhouse is also a fan of wearing lug-sole platform shoes with wide-leg jeans. Scroll down to see the Severance actors' newest press tour outfits and shop pieces to re-create them.
On Adam Scott: Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses ($180)
On Tramell Tillman: Krewe Colton Sunglasses in Tortuga Silver ($259)
Re-Create Adam Scott's Outfit
Re-Create Tramell Tillman's Outfit
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
