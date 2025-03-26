SOS: Adam Scott and Tramell Tillman Have No Right to Look *This* Good in Jeans

Remember when Mr. Milchick sprinted away from Dylan in the season two finale of Severance? Yeah, that's as fast as I'm running to re-create Adam Scott's and Tramell Tillman's new denim outfits. I know I'm supposed to enjoy each cast member's outfit equally, but the men of the show looked especially sharp while doing press in London today. (No offense, Britt Lower and Dichen Lachman.)

Adam and Tramell both looked criminally good wearing jeans, so let's break down their outfits. The former opted for light-wash, straight-leg jeans styled with a blazer, loafers, and Ray-Ban sunglasses. Notice how the shoes match the belt, while the striped shirt contrasts with the polka-dot tie? Yep, that's how Adam achieved the perfect balance of coordinated yet chill.

Meanwhile, Trammell chose to wear dark-wash, wide-leg jeans with a blazer, crewneck sweater, lug-sole platform loafers, and Krewe sunglasses. Decidedly more trendy than his co-star's denim outfit, Trammell's look is ripe for copying. Oh, and it certainly doesn't hurt that Suki Waterhouse is also a fan of wearing lug-sole platform shoes with wide-leg jeans. Scroll down to see the Severance actors' newest press tour outfits and shop pieces to re-create them.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Adam Scott: Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses ($180)

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Tramell Tillman: Krewe Colton Sunglasses in Tortuga Silver ($259)

Re-Create Adam Scott's Outfit

Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Classic Sunglasses $180 SHOP NOW

FRAME The Ruler High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $268 $201 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Classic Loafers $328 SHOP NOW

Re-Create Tramell Tillman's Outfit

KREWE Colton Sunglasses in Tortuga Silver $259 SHOP NOW

ZARA Straight Cut Wool Blend Herringbone Blazer $90 SHOP NOW