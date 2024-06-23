“You Look Like a Movie Star” Is What People Say When You Wear This Chic Summer Accessory

In the height of summer, when your makeup has melted off by the time your tube journey is over and you’ve sweated through your cotton tee after a 5 minute jaunt, you’ll likely feel pretty desperate to lose the layers. Whilst in theory, this makes perfect sense, it’s not what I’m here to recommend.

Is it just me or does every chic outfit right now involve a scarf? Of course I'm not talking about the woolly or cashmere styles that we recoil into all winter. The summer scarves I'm seeing are lightweight, composed of silks, satins or cottons, and offer more styling versatility than you might initially think.

Adding a glamorous edge to your looks in ways no other accessory could, the summer scarf trend is one I'm seeing more and more of now as classic style continues to dominate the fashion agenda. Why not give your beachside style a major upgrade by folding a small square scarf into a neat triangle and securing it around your hair just like the movie stars in old black and white movies. For an elegant touch that even Audrey Hepburn would be proud of, secure any excess fabric around your neck, creating a seamless finish whilst keeping your neck protected against the glaring sun.

For a more low-key but equally stylish look, fold a square scarf into a triangle and drape it over your head before securing the ends either under your chin or at the nape of your neck. Honing '70s charm in the chicest way, this subtle addition can lift any look into style-icon territory.

Clearly big news this season, I've spotted countless influencers style the summer scarves both abroad and at home. Wearing well with the floating dresses and printed layers we typically reserve for holidaywear, the trend also works beautifully when paired with more casual looks, too, including jeans and tank tops.

Tapping in to several overarching trends, the summer scarf trend marries the quiet luxury aesthetics with a nostalgic edge and playful touch. If you're anything like me, then you, too spent your youth draping scarves across your shoulders, adhering clip on earrings to your small lobes and slipping into somebody else's pair of high heels at any given opportunity. For me, the summer scarf trend will always elicited the same excitable feeling of dressing up as it did when I was a child.

Further fuelling my need to invest in this key summer accessory, both designer and high street brands are serving up an eclectic range of lightweight scarves. From COS's pretty style to Rouje's lemon-embellished design, read on to shop our favourite pieces below. But first, continue scrolling to discover how influencer are styling the summer scarf trend right now.

HOW INFLUENCERS ARE STYLING THE SUMMER SCARF TREND:

Style Notes: Wear with an oversized pair of sunglasses for an incognito ensemble any actress will want to emulate.

Style Notes: Drape a skinny scarf across your chest for an ultra-elegant silhouette.

Style Notes: Channel your best Audrey Hepburn and secure a scarf around and your neck and head like @borislavasekova displays above.

Style Notes: Offering both a lightweight layer and the little bit of shade, an oversized silky scarf can go a long way to keep you cool during summer.

Style Notes: Yet another way to style a silky scarf.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SUMMER SCARVES:

Rise & Fall Silk Bandana £55 SHOP NOW This beautiful silk bandana also comes in three other shades.

COS Silk Scarf £75 SHOP NOW Secure this around your neck or drape over your head, depending on the day.

Mango Flowy Scarf £16 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it is.

Toteme Signature Monogram Silk Scarf Crème £160 SHOP NOW This classic silk scarf is every fashion persons favourite.

Rouje Eddy Scarf £45 SHOP NOW Covered in lemons and olives, this is the easiest way to give your look a summery feeling.

& Other Stories Leopard Square Scarf £35 SHOP NOW The easiest way to add some colour to your summer wardrobe.

Idda Studio Festa Scarf £200 SHOP NOW This playful design is one of my favourites.

Arket Triangle Silk Scarf £47 SHOP NOW Style underneath a cotton button down or wear with a simple white tee.

Rico Alexa Scarf £50 £40 SHOP NOW Shop this pretty floral style whilst it's on sale.

Toast Trailing Nasturtium Print Silk Bandana | Garden Green £65 SHOP NOW This sea-foam green shade is set to be one of the biggest colour trends of the summer.