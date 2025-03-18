10 Who What Wear Editors, 64 Spring Buys—Inside Our Seasonal Mood Boards

As editors, we're constantly looking at the latest runways, red carpets, celebrity sightings, our social media feeds, and our TV and movie queues as an indication of what's cool now in fashion and what's just around the corner. This is all to keep you as up-to-date as possible, but naturally, that also means that we tend to amass a healthy amount of style inspiration to inform our own wardrobes too. Yes, that might mean screenshotting the most recent Saint Laurent runway to try out the menswear-tie trend for ourselves, but it also means saving timeless archival images of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn to our Pinterest boards.

I asked Who What Wear's team of fashion editors to share their spring mood boards with me along with notes on the direction their style is headed in 2025. To no one's surprise, they overdelivered. If you're curious about the references that will inform how we get dressed and shop this season or, like me, are just in the market for some really good inspiration, look no further. Ahead, see all the runway, editorial, and shopping references that are influencing them, and peruse their key shopping buys for spring '25.

A collage of runway, influencer, and celebrity images that make up Who What Wear editors' spring mood boards.

(Image credit: Getty Images; Bally; @nlmarilyn; Paige Campbell Linden; @leandramcohen; @andrea____ricci; Jacquemus)

In lieu of chasing after the trends of the moment, I'm taking a much more personal approach to getting dressed this spring. Over the course of the past few seasons, I've been feeling fatigue over the pressure to keep up with trend after trend, something that inevitably comes with the territory of being a fashion editor. As hard as I try not to, I'm afraid I've been losing touch with my own personal style, so I'm making it my mission to reconnect with what makes me feel the most like me. That means prioritizing things that I feel an emotional and intuitive connection with rather than what I know is logically deemed cool or on-trend. Heart over head, right?

I've always felt the most myself in ensembles that are sleek and tailored and find myself returning to an all-black look time and again. This season, I'll be doing just that with a focus on retro silhouettes like cigarette trousers and peplum hems and artistic accents like resin and tassel jewelry that lend a personal feel. Simone Bellotti's collections for Bally have been some of my favorites recently. One look, in particular, from the fall/winter 2024 collection featured a two-tone silk blazer with cigarette trousers and thong sandals. Images of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis on vacation with the Kennedy family in the '60s are also on my mood board for the season. I love her pairings of cropped trousers with T-shirts that are simple but elegant and am trying to hunt down a version of her signature oversize sunglasses on The RealReal.

Bally, Contrast-Collar Silk Jacket
Bally
Contrast-Collar Silk Jacket

Loro Piana, Grained Calfskin L19 Extra Pocket Pouch
Loro Piana
Grained Calfskin L19 Extra Pocket Pouch

Ivy Satin Peplum Top
Marlies Grace
Ivy Satin Peplum Top

Slim Capri Pants
COS
Slim Capri Pants

70mm Cave Mules
Jude
70mm Cave Mules

Tiffany & Co., Laquer Bangle
Tiffany & Co.
Laquer Bangle

Flowing 100% Mulberry Silk Cape
Massimo Dutti
Flowing 100% Mulberry Silk Cape

Chanel, Interlocking CC Logo Sunglasses
Chanel
Interlocking CC Logo Sunglasses

A collage of runway, influencer, and celebrity images that make up Who What Wear editors' spring mood boards.

(Image credit: Getty Images; @looxlikecarrie; Splash News; The Style Stalker; @chrystietyler; Backgrid)

"More and more, I've been returning to images that I have saved to my mood boards over the years. Some that I've resurfaced feel especially relevant now, while newer points of inspiration still feel connected to the older references. Michael Kors's final Celine collection for fall/winter 2004 has struck a chord with me. Its classic tone blends the sporty American style of Bessette-Kennedy and the European sophistication of Audrey Hepburn, which embody what I want to be wearing right now and echo the mix of style from the '90s and the '50s taking over in fashion today.

"In practice, this looks like a blend of Wayfarer sunglasses and cashmere knits with pencil skirts and slingback heels. Ralph Lauren's F/W 04 collection is similarly a master class in classic American sportswear, including a head-to-toe camel look I plan to replicate. I'm again gravitating toward soft pastels and romantic pieces, such as a delicate slip skirt peeking out underneath a coat. A scoop-neck bouclé jacket from Liberowe puts a modern twist on a classic, while a Cartier Tank watch and tennis bracelet are the perfect wrist stack. While I continue to take inspiration from the latest trends and what's new in fashion, I've been thinking more about how to connect it to my core personal style."

Tank Must De Cartier Watch
Cartier
Tank Must de Cartier Watch

Amber Wool-Blend Tweed Blouse
LIBEROWE
Amber Wool-Blend Tweed Blouse

Carolina Silk Skirt
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt

Ralph Lauren, Slim Fit Cashmere Turtleneck
Ralph Lauren
Slim Fit Cashmere Turtleneck

Wayfarer 50mm Square Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Wayfarer 50mm Square Sunglasses

A collage of runway, influencer, and celebrity images that make up Who What Wear editors' spring mood boards.

(Image credit: Alaïa; @sylviemus_; Paige Campbell Linden ; @anoukyve; @deborabrosa; @annabelrosendahl)

"Year after year, I find that my overall goal with dressing doesn't change. I want to keep it classic and timeless but maintain a cool look that is neither dated nor will age poorly, something just right. While my intent remains the same, the pieces I need to achieve the look and my capability to do so are in flux. Hopefully, I'm getting better at it and investing in stronger pieces every season that will lend themselves to a wardrobe full of forever staples. This spring and summer, that means finding the perfect outerwear to top off all my looks, investing in polished versions of warm-weather essentials like shorts and sandals, and managing to keep it fun without straying too far from my own style—like the look above!"

Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket
DÔEN
Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket

Twill Bermuda Short
Enza Costa
Twill Bermuda Short

Paneled Cropped Jersey Top
ALAÏA
Paneled Cropped Jersey Top

Zw Collection Lace Blouse
ZARA
Lace Blouse

Dor Crocheted Organic Cotton Shorts
By Malene Birger
Dor Crocheted Organic Cotton Shorts

Jalen Slim Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Jalen Slim Leather Sandals

Selene Asymmetric Draped Stretch-Crepe Maxi Dress
PROENZA SCHOULER
Selene Asymmetric Draped Stretch-Crepe Maxi Dress

Manteau Charles
Favorite Daughter
Manteau Charles

A collage of runway, influencer, and celebrity images that make up Who What Wear editors' spring mood boards.

(Image credit: @bobbyschuessler; Saint Laurent; @sylviemus_; @fakerstrom; @christietyler)

"I would describe my spring 2025 aesthetic in two words: Saint Laurent. The S/S 25 collection was the standout to me, featuring powerful suiting moments, fresh jacket cuts, and forward styling moments. I'm particularly into the look of tucking a tie into trousers. I'll be leaning into strong tailoring moments this spring, focusing on modern takes on shirting and suiting. For accessories, ruched loafers, sculptural sunglasses, and stunning totes are the complements to the tailoring silhouettes that will reign supreme."

Logo-Embellished Suede Penny Loafers
SAINT LAURENT
Logo-Embellished Suede Penny Loafers

Medium Rodeo Leather Handbag
Balenciaga
Medium Rodeo Leather Handbag

Cotton Utility Trench Coat
Vince
Cotton Utility Trench Coat

Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Étienne Oversized Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin

Straight Cut Pleated Pants
ZARA
Straight Cut Pleated Pants

51mm Sculptural Square Sunglasses
Victoria Beckham
51mm Sculptural Square Sunglasses

A collage of runway, influencer, and celebrity images that make up Who What Wear editors' spring mood boards.

(Image credit: Getty Images; @posse; @lucywilliams02; @allypayer; @miumiu; Khaite)

"As I get older, I'm finding that my style tends to lean more classic, and my approach to spring dressing doesn't change all that much from year to year because of it. I live in the South, where spring can be pretty warm, so there's lots of linen, shorts, and sandals before summer even begins. I tend to shape my new purchases for a season based on what trips I have planned. Currently, I'm prepping for a trip to Mexico, so I'm shopping for colorful, breezy pieces that I'll still be able to incorporate into my spring and summer outfits when I'm sadly not on vacation. As far as color goes, I'm still on the red train and just ordered a linen shorts set from the Australian brand Posse that I'm obsessed with. Sophisticated pastel pieces are everywhere this season (including my various shopping carts), so that's something I plan to lean into as well. I was recently scrolling through the Chanel S/S 12 collection, and never have I wanted to fill my closet with butter yellow, baby blue, and mint green more. As far as this season goes, the ethereal powder-pink pieces in Khaite's S/S 25 collection are something I think about daily."

Rosalie Pintucked Linen Shorts
POSSE
Rosalie Pintucked Linen Shorts

Benji Crepe Mini Dress
KHAITE
Benji Crepe Mini Dress

Laguna Two Piece
Reformation
Laguna Two Piece

Suede Logo Slide Clogs
Miu Miu
Suede Logo Slide Clogs

Yellow La Croisière 'the Small Turismo' Bag
JACQUEMUS
Yellow La Croisière Small Turismo Bag

Collarless Jacket in Italian Tweed
J.Crew
Collarless Jacket in Italian Tweed

A collage of runway, influencer, and celebrity images that make up Who What Wear editors' spring mood boards.

(Image credit: Getty Images; Prada; Miu Miu; @tarigonzalez)

"Maximalism is definitely having a comeback this year, and I've always loved that kind of look. I like to put on an outfit with one detail, whether that be a texture or a color or a pattern, that feels like it shouldn't work but does. For a while, I think I used to go too far with this kind of approach, and then the outfit didn't quite land, but I've gotten much better at grounding the look so it feels more cohesive. I really want to try the layered-belt look from Miu Miu last season (which was another trend at Schiaparelli this year) and overall just mimic all of the Prada looks from last season too.

"Parker Posey in Party Girl is always on the mood board. Her outfits from the movie are quintessential New York and have stood the test of time. I just love how she had so much fun with color; her outfits feel alive. Whenever I'm feeling stumped, I look to her for a master class in New York character dressing. She is the woman I always want to be.

"Conversely, I'm also trying to swing a bit in another direction I quite like. I'm always obsessed with the Prada and Miu Miu of the past, even the more austere collections. Miuccia Prada just does such a good job at simplicity in a way that's the tiniest bit weird, like layering a sheer skirt with a cinched blazer for spring 1997. I recently bought a '90s skirt suit set from Prada from James Veloria I can't wait to wear both all together and separately, which is really different for me.

"Whenever I wear something simpler, I try to think of Chloë Sevigny. Her style is by no means simple, but she always finds a way to elevate a look in a strange way without it being too loud. I think that is the style equilibrium I want to perfect."

Suspended Leather Belt Pleated Wool Skirt
Prada
Suspended Leather Belt Pleated Wool Skirt

Grappa 夹克
Sandy Liang
Grappa Blazer

Yoshitomo Pleated Faille Wide-Leg Pants
DESTREE
Yoshitomo Pleated Faille Wide-Leg Pants

Metal Belt With Crystals
Miu Miu
Metal Belt With Crystals

Mirror Embellished Double-Layer Skirt
Tory Burch
Mirror Embellished Double-Layer Skirt

A collage of runway, influencer, and celebrity images that make up Who What Wear editors' spring mood boards.

(Image credit: Calvin Klein; Getty Images; Max Mara; Khaite; @stephgeddes; @phoebephilo)

"I honestly don't think of myself as someone who changes up their style very much season to season. I wear a lot of neutrals and prefer classic silhouettes, textures, and fabrics to anything overly trendy. When I transition from winter to spring, though, my clothing choices do tend to lighten up a little, and I find myself leaning on white-and-black color combos as well as tan, cream, camel, and soft pastel shades like blush pink. There's one look from Max Mara's S/S 25 collection that's lived on my mood board just waiting for warmer months to arrive so I can copy it. It's of Angelina Kendall wearing a black bikini under an unbuttoned white shirt tucked into a black column skirt, which is similar to an outfit worn by Bessette-Kennedy at a MoMA gala in the 1990s. Veronica Leoni's debut Calvin Klein collection is really speaking to me for spring (despite it technically being for fall) as well as anything Alaïa, Khaite, Phoebe Philo, and Prada. And Tod's—I love Tod's!"

Co, Bi-Color Leather Flats
Co
Bi-Color Leather Flats

Relaxed Cotton Shirt
Cos
Relaxed Cotton Shirt

Renee Feather-Trimmed Silk Maxi Skirt
TOVE
Renee Feather-Trimmed Silk Maxi Skirt

Yara Stretch Column Dress
Proenza Schouler
Yara Stretch Column Dress

Banana Republic, Lightweight Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Banana Republic
Lightweight Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe
Massimo Dutti
Heeled Shoes With Rounded Toe

Zw Collection Linen Blend Shorts
Zw Collection
Linen Blend Shorts

A collage of runway, influencer, and celebrity images that make up Who What Wear editors' spring mood boards.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"My mood board for spring has mostly vintage references. When I'm shopping and getting dressed this season, I have a few different ideas in my mind: Kennedy Onassis summering in Hyannis Port in the '60s, Julie Andrews frolicking through the Alps in The Sound of Music, a Slim Aarons tennis photograph from the '50s, and pretty much anything Princess Diana wore. My lone current reference is Kerry Washington wearing a Prada dress on the red carpet in December 2024. It's definitely giving me '60s vibes, so that's probably why I like it! All in all, if anything is slightly retro, colorful, and/or sporty, I'm going to want it."

Fitted Tailored Jacket - Mimosa
Stine Goya
Fitted Tailored Jacket

Mosaic Bag - Vanilla
Strathberry
Mosaic Bag

Cara Sunglasses in Honey
Linda Farrow
Cara Sunglasses in Honey

Sonia Petroff, Croce Earrings
Sonia Petroff
Croce Earrings

Wilson, Classic Visor
Wilson
Classic Visor

A collage of runway, influencer, and celebrity images that make up Who What Wear editors' spring mood boards.

(Image credit: Staud; @_sierramayhew; Getty Images; @themilennialdecorator; Altuzarra)

"For spring 2025, I'm embracing a balance of effortless polish and playful statement pieces inspired by Bessette-Kennedy, who championed minimalism but was occasionally caught in an unexpected floral dress. You'll never know what's coming next from me. My shopping list includes classic tailoring made fresh, unique textures, leopard accents, and crisp denim on denim. I'm also drawn to Altuzarra's artistic approach to accessories, Laura Harrier's refined yet relaxed style, and the way brands like Staud make eveningwear feel both pretty and effortless. My eye is fine-tuned to spot colorful handbags, sculptural hats, classic watches, and sharp tailored sets that feel unexpected but endlessly wearable. Let the shopping begin."

Simona Cylinder Bag
Reformation
Simona Cylinder Bag

Pillbox
mains de vapeur
Pillbox

Pink Colette Jacket
GUIZIO
Pink Colette Jacket

Speedy Bandoulière 20
LOUIS VUITTON
Speedy Bandoulière 20

Tank Louis Cartier Watch
cartier
Tank Louis Cartier Watch

Realisation Par, The Gemma
Réalisation
The Gemma

Staud, Casey Dress
Staud
Casey Dress

A collage of runway, influencer, and celebrity images that make up Who What Wear editors' spring mood boards.

(Image credit: Getty Images; Bottega Veneta; Ferragamo; @nikkichwatt; @ilanatorbiner; @ellymcgaw)

"This spring, my approach to dressing combines two key trends: 'soft power' and 'modern socialite,' as dubbed by the WWW team. I'm drawn to tailored pieces that look expensive and have a soft, elevated edge and how you can style them in unexpected yet creative ways. For inspiration, I'm looking to Bottega Veneta's S/S 25 show, where workwear-inspired button-down shirts were paired with bottoms that are half pants and half Bermuda shorts, giving officewear a fresh, laid-back twist. Another standout collection is Ferragamo's S/S 25 line, especially a look featuring an off-white, crinkled, floor-length trench coat. I also find inspiration in Kate Moss's iconic '90s style—particularly her Calvin Klein S/S 99 look, where she wore a sports-inspired white anorak jacket with a white pencil skirt and black flats. This combination perfectly embodies the understated coolness that has influenced my mood board. Additionally, I've bookmarked two Instagram photos: one of an influencer wearing Khaite jeans with a vintage blazer and a white tee and another featuring a woman who styled a cropped camel trench with gray Bermuda shorts. Both looks are simple yet far from basic."

In Stride Half-Zip Pullover
Beyond Yoga
In Stride Half-Zip Pullover

By Marianna Provins Jacket
L'Academie By Marianna
Provins Jacket

Khaite, Abigail Stretch Jean in Bryce
Khaite
Abigail Stretch Jean in Bryce

Satin Trench Dress
Toteme
Satin Trench Dress

Striped Tech Poplin Raglan Tucked Shirt - Blue/white Multi / Xxs / S125te7914
Tibi
Striped Tech Poplin Raglan Tucked Shirt

Raissa Short
Lovers and Friends
Raissa Short

Cherry Pump
Tony Bianco
Cherry Pump

