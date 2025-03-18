10 Who What Wear Editors, 64 Spring Buys—Inside Our Seasonal Mood Boards
As editors, we're constantly looking at the latest runways, red carpets, celebrity sightings, our social media feeds, and our TV and movie queues as an indication of what's cool now in fashion and what's just around the corner. This is all to keep you as up-to-date as possible, but naturally, that also means that we tend to amass a healthy amount of style inspiration to inform our own wardrobes too. Yes, that might mean screenshotting the most recent Saint Laurent runway to try out the menswear-tie trend for ourselves, but it also means saving timeless archival images of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Audrey Hepburn to our Pinterest boards.
I asked Who What Wear's team of fashion editors to share their spring mood boards with me along with notes on the direction their style is headed in 2025. To no one's surprise, they overdelivered. If you're curious about the references that will inform how we get dressed and shop this season or, like me, are just in the market for some really good inspiration, look no further. Ahead, see all the runway, editorial, and shopping references that are influencing them, and peruse their key shopping buys for spring '25.
In lieu of chasing after the trends of the moment, I'm taking a much more personal approach to getting dressed this spring. Over the course of the past few seasons, I've been feeling fatigue over the pressure to keep up with trend after trend, something that inevitably comes with the territory of being a fashion editor. As hard as I try not to, I'm afraid I've been losing touch with my own personal style, so I'm making it my mission to reconnect with what makes me feel the most like me. That means prioritizing things that I feel an emotional and intuitive connection with rather than what I know is logically deemed cool or on-trend. Heart over head, right?
I've always felt the most myself in ensembles that are sleek and tailored and find myself returning to an all-black look time and again. This season, I'll be doing just that with a focus on retro silhouettes like cigarette trousers and peplum hems and artistic accents like resin and tassel jewelry that lend a personal feel. Simone Bellotti's collections for Bally have been some of my favorites recently. One look, in particular, from the fall/winter 2024 collection featured a two-tone silk blazer with cigarette trousers and thong sandals. Images of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis on vacation with the Kennedy family in the '60s are also on my mood board for the season. I love her pairings of cropped trousers with T-shirts that are simple but elegant and am trying to hunt down a version of her signature oversize sunglasses on The RealReal.
"More and more, I've been returning to images that I have saved to my mood boards over the years. Some that I've resurfaced feel especially relevant now, while newer points of inspiration still feel connected to the older references. Michael Kors's final Celine collection for fall/winter 2004 has struck a chord with me. Its classic tone blends the sporty American style of Bessette-Kennedy and the European sophistication of Audrey Hepburn, which embody what I want to be wearing right now and echo the mix of style from the '90s and the '50s taking over in fashion today.
"In practice, this looks like a blend of Wayfarer sunglasses and cashmere knits with pencil skirts and slingback heels. Ralph Lauren's F/W 04 collection is similarly a master class in classic American sportswear, including a head-to-toe camel look I plan to replicate. I'm again gravitating toward soft pastels and romantic pieces, such as a delicate slip skirt peeking out underneath a coat. A scoop-neck bouclé jacket from Liberowe puts a modern twist on a classic, while a Cartier Tank watch and tennis bracelet are the perfect wrist stack. While I continue to take inspiration from the latest trends and what's new in fashion, I've been thinking more about how to connect it to my core personal style."
"Year after year, I find that my overall goal with dressing doesn't change. I want to keep it classic and timeless but maintain a cool look that is neither dated nor will age poorly, something just right. While my intent remains the same, the pieces I need to achieve the look and my capability to do so are in flux. Hopefully, I'm getting better at it and investing in stronger pieces every season that will lend themselves to a wardrobe full of forever staples. This spring and summer, that means finding the perfect outerwear to top off all my looks, investing in polished versions of warm-weather essentials like shorts and sandals, and managing to keep it fun without straying too far from my own style—like the look above!"
"I would describe my spring 2025 aesthetic in two words: Saint Laurent. The S/S 25 collection was the standout to me, featuring powerful suiting moments, fresh jacket cuts, and forward styling moments. I'm particularly into the look of tucking a tie into trousers. I'll be leaning into strong tailoring moments this spring, focusing on modern takes on shirting and suiting. For accessories, ruched loafers, sculptural sunglasses, and stunning totes are the complements to the tailoring silhouettes that will reign supreme."
"As I get older, I'm finding that my style tends to lean more classic, and my approach to spring dressing doesn't change all that much from year to year because of it. I live in the South, where spring can be pretty warm, so there's lots of linen, shorts, and sandals before summer even begins. I tend to shape my new purchases for a season based on what trips I have planned. Currently, I'm prepping for a trip to Mexico, so I'm shopping for colorful, breezy pieces that I'll still be able to incorporate into my spring and summer outfits when I'm sadly not on vacation. As far as color goes, I'm still on the red train and just ordered a linen shorts set from the Australian brand Posse that I'm obsessed with. Sophisticated pastel pieces are everywhere this season (including my various shopping carts), so that's something I plan to lean into as well. I was recently scrolling through the Chanel S/S 12 collection, and never have I wanted to fill my closet with butter yellow, baby blue, and mint green more. As far as this season goes, the ethereal powder-pink pieces in Khaite's S/S 25 collection are something I think about daily."
"Maximalism is definitely having a comeback this year, and I've always loved that kind of look. I like to put on an outfit with one detail, whether that be a texture or a color or a pattern, that feels like it shouldn't work but does. For a while, I think I used to go too far with this kind of approach, and then the outfit didn't quite land, but I've gotten much better at grounding the look so it feels more cohesive. I really want to try the layered-belt look from Miu Miu last season (which was another trend at Schiaparelli this year) and overall just mimic all of the Prada looks from last season too.
"Parker Posey in Party Girl is always on the mood board. Her outfits from the movie are quintessential New York and have stood the test of time. I just love how she had so much fun with color; her outfits feel alive. Whenever I'm feeling stumped, I look to her for a master class in New York character dressing. She is the woman I always want to be.
"Conversely, I'm also trying to swing a bit in another direction I quite like. I'm always obsessed with the Prada and Miu Miu of the past, even the more austere collections. Miuccia Prada just does such a good job at simplicity in a way that's the tiniest bit weird, like layering a sheer skirt with a cinched blazer for spring 1997. I recently bought a '90s skirt suit set from Prada from James Veloria I can't wait to wear both all together and separately, which is really different for me.
"Whenever I wear something simpler, I try to think of Chloë Sevigny. Her style is by no means simple, but she always finds a way to elevate a look in a strange way without it being too loud. I think that is the style equilibrium I want to perfect."
"I honestly don't think of myself as someone who changes up their style very much season to season. I wear a lot of neutrals and prefer classic silhouettes, textures, and fabrics to anything overly trendy. When I transition from winter to spring, though, my clothing choices do tend to lighten up a little, and I find myself leaning on white-and-black color combos as well as tan, cream, camel, and soft pastel shades like blush pink. There's one look from Max Mara's S/S 25 collection that's lived on my mood board just waiting for warmer months to arrive so I can copy it. It's of Angelina Kendall wearing a black bikini under an unbuttoned white shirt tucked into a black column skirt, which is similar to an outfit worn by Bessette-Kennedy at a MoMA gala in the 1990s. Veronica Leoni's debut Calvin Klein collection is really speaking to me for spring (despite it technically being for fall) as well as anything Alaïa, Khaite, Phoebe Philo, and Prada. And Tod's—I love Tod's!"
"My mood board for spring has mostly vintage references. When I'm shopping and getting dressed this season, I have a few different ideas in my mind: Kennedy Onassis summering in Hyannis Port in the '60s, Julie Andrews frolicking through the Alps in The Sound of Music, a Slim Aarons tennis photograph from the '50s, and pretty much anything Princess Diana wore. My lone current reference is Kerry Washington wearing a Prada dress on the red carpet in December 2024. It's definitely giving me '60s vibes, so that's probably why I like it! All in all, if anything is slightly retro, colorful, and/or sporty, I'm going to want it."
"For spring 2025, I'm embracing a balance of effortless polish and playful statement pieces inspired by Bessette-Kennedy, who championed minimalism but was occasionally caught in an unexpected floral dress. You'll never know what's coming next from me. My shopping list includes classic tailoring made fresh, unique textures, leopard accents, and crisp denim on denim. I'm also drawn to Altuzarra's artistic approach to accessories, Laura Harrier's refined yet relaxed style, and the way brands like Staud make eveningwear feel both pretty and effortless. My eye is fine-tuned to spot colorful handbags, sculptural hats, classic watches, and sharp tailored sets that feel unexpected but endlessly wearable. Let the shopping begin."
"This spring, my approach to dressing combines two key trends: 'soft power' and 'modern socialite,' as dubbed by the WWW team. I'm drawn to tailored pieces that look expensive and have a soft, elevated edge and how you can style them in unexpected yet creative ways. For inspiration, I'm looking to Bottega Veneta's S/S 25 show, where workwear-inspired button-down shirts were paired with bottoms that are half pants and half Bermuda shorts, giving officewear a fresh, laid-back twist. Another standout collection is Ferragamo's S/S 25 line, especially a look featuring an off-white, crinkled, floor-length trench coat. I also find inspiration in Kate Moss's iconic '90s style—particularly her Calvin Klein S/S 99 look, where she wore a sports-inspired white anorak jacket with a white pencil skirt and black flats. This combination perfectly embodies the understated coolness that has influenced my mood board. Additionally, I've bookmarked two Instagram photos: one of an influencer wearing Khaite jeans with a vintage blazer and a white tee and another featuring a woman who styled a cropped camel trench with gray Bermuda shorts. Both looks are simple yet far from basic."
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
