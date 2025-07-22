Fashion People Are Quitting Sandals En Masse—The Elegant Flat Shoe They're Wearing With White Skirts Instead

While we've had a good streak of sunshine lately, if you're still stepping out of the house in strappy sandals, you might find that you're in for a soggy surprise. With heavy rain followed by light yet persistent showers dominating the forecast, a closed-toe shoe is your best option. But, with temperatures still sitting comfortably warm, it's far too early to pack away your other summer essentials. Instead, I'm deeming this time of year white skirt-and-black ballet flats season.
Bringing summer's favourite skirt trend into these slightly wetter, transitional days, black ballet flats are the shoe trend giving the classic skirt a second wind. Offering the coverage that sandals lack, while still lending your look a lightweight finish that would be lost if you slipped into a boot, this pretty pairing feels wearable and unfussy, yet distinctly polished.
The perfect black canvas, I find this pairing so easy to dress up and down according to your setting. Style with a boxy tee to give the pairing a casual vibe; otherwise, pair with a pretty black blouse or fitted top to see you into evening events with ease.
Reliable items in their own right, I'm not the only one defaulting to this elegant formula right now. Spotted all over London, this easy two-piece might just be the fashion person's new jeans-and-trainers. As such, there are plenty of chic iterations of both to shop now.
