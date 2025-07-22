Fashion People Are Quitting Sandals En Masse—The Elegant Flat Shoe They're Wearing With White Skirts Instead

Influencers wear white skirts with black ballet flats.
(Image credit: @nnennaechem, @marina_torres, @nlmarilyn)
While we've had a good streak of sunshine lately, if you're still stepping out of the house in strappy sandals, you might find that you're in for a soggy surprise. With heavy rain followed by light yet persistent showers dominating the forecast, a closed-toe shoe is your best option. But, with temperatures still sitting comfortably warm, it's far too early to pack away your other summer essentials. Instead, I'm deeming this time of year white skirt-and-black ballet flats season.

Influencer @nnennaechem wears a white skirt with black ballet flats and a black top.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Bringing summer's favourite skirt trend into these slightly wetter, transitional days, black ballet flats are the shoe trend giving the classic skirt a second wind. Offering the coverage that sandals lack, while still lending your look a lightweight finish that would be lost if you slipped into a boot, this pretty pairing feels wearable and unfussy, yet distinctly polished.

Influencer @brittanybathgate wears a white skirt with black ballet flats, a white t-shirt and a black bag.

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

The perfect black canvas, I find this pairing so easy to dress up and down according to your setting. Style with a boxy tee to give the pairing a casual vibe; otherwise, pair with a pretty black blouse or fitted top to see you into evening events with ease.

Influencer @nlmarilynwears a white skirt with black ballet flats, a black blazer and a navy knit.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Reliable items in their own right, I'm not the only one defaulting to this elegant formula right now. Spotted all over London, this easy two-piece might just be the fashion person's new jeans-and-trainers. As such, there are plenty of chic iterations of both to shop now.

Influencer @marina_torres wears a white skirt with black ballet flats and a black jumper.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

From Reformation's fan-favourite Lucy skirt to H&M's chic ballerinas, read on to shop my favourite white skirts and black ballet flats on the market right now.

Shop White Skirts and Black Ballet Flats:

Circular Skirt
H&M
Circular Skirt

Be quick, this easy summer skirt won't stay in stock for long.

Leather Ballet Flats 50th Anniversary
Zara
Leather Ballet Flats 50th Anniversary

Style with a white skirt or pair with your favourite jeans.

Flared Cotton Skirt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Flared Cotton Skirt

This also comes in black and red.

Square-Toe Ballet Flats
H&M
Square-Toe Ballet Flats

The square-toe finish gives these such an elevated edge.

Procida Gathered Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Skirt
Staud
Procida Gathered Broderie Anglaise Cotton Maxi Skirt

Style with black ballerinas, before pairing with boots when the weather starts to cool.

Stella Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Le Monde Beryl
Stella Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

I always come back to Le Monde Beryl for their chic footwear collection.

Lucy Skirt
Reformation
Lucy Skirt

In my opinion, every great summer wardrobe starts with a fresh white skirt.

Leather Ballet Flats – Black – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Leather Ballet Flats

Leather ballet flats are a wardrobe staple I'll come back to all year.

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

These also come in 14 other shades.

Ellie Leather Ballet Flats
Aeyde
Ellie Leather Ballet Flats

Wear these with white socks to give your styling a preppy edge.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

