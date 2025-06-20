I'm Not Throwing My White Blouses Away, But I Keep Wearing This Chic Alternative Instead

During this recent spell of hot weather, I noticed a gap in my wardrobe.

As someone currently only interested in billowy, breathable garments (apologies to my ribbed tanks, but anything that clings is off the table right now), I found that whilst my white blouses are serving me well by day, they often fall short when I need a top that feels elevated enough for evening plans. Then I came across a series of chic black blouse outfits that are inspiring my summer styling from here on out.

Whilst white blouses work beautifully for breezy daytime dressing, they can sometimes feel too casual or mismatched when paired with the richer, more structured staples in my wardrobe. A white blouse with black jeans or trousers, for example, creates a contrast that can feel quite stark. But swap in a black blouse? Suddenly, the outfit feels balanced, effortless and chic.

Equipped with all the styling potential of a classic black top, but with a softer, lighter energy that makes it feel entirely summer-appropriate. Think lightweight cottons, breezy sheers and elegant detailing that elevates it—it's one of the smartest buys you can make this season.

If you’re tempted to add one to your rotation, now’s the time. From Zara’s peplum style to Anthropologie’s collared favourite, so many brands are backing this growing trend right now. Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best black blouses to wear this summe, and beyond.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK BLOUSES: