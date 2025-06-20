I'm Not Throwing My White Blouses Away, But I Keep Wearing This Chic Alternative Instead

Relaxed but polished, this throw-on blouse trend is proving to be a key piece in the summer wardrobes of fashion people.

Influencers wear black blouses with black and beige trousers and jeans.
During this recent spell of hot weather, I noticed a gap in my wardrobe.

As someone currently only interested in billowy, breathable garments (apologies to my ribbed tanks, but anything that clings is off the table right now), I found that whilst my white blouses are serving me well by day, they often fall short when I need a top that feels elevated enough for evening plans. Then I came across a series of chic black blouse outfits that are inspiring my summer styling from here on out.

Influencer stands outside on a cobbled pavement wearing a black wrap maxi shirt tucked into a black blouse. She styled her look with black flip-flops and a long corn necklace. A cat sits beside her feet.

Whilst white blouses work beautifully for breezy daytime dressing, they can sometimes feel too casual or mismatched when paired with the richer, more structured staples in my wardrobe. A white blouse with black jeans or trousers, for example, creates a contrast that can feel quite stark. But swap in a black blouse? Suddenly, the outfit feels balanced, effortless and chic.

Influencer takes a mirror selfie in a changing room. She's wearing a black frilly blouse tucked into black jeans with a Khaite studded belt looped through her jeans.

Equipped with all the styling potential of a classic black top, but with a softer, lighter energy that makes it feel entirely summer-appropriate. Think lightweight cottons, breezy sheers and elegant detailing that elevates it—it's one of the smartest buys you can make this season.

Influencer wears beige trousers tucked into a black blouse. She stand outside and holds a large black handbag and styles it with brown shoes and a gold cord necklace.

If you’re tempted to add one to your rotation, now’s the time. From Zara’s peplum style to Anthropologie’s collared favourite, so many brands are backing this growing trend right now. Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best black blouses to wear this summe, and beyond.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK BLOUSES:

Romantic Embroidered Blouse Zw Collection
Zara
Romantic Embroidered Blouse

The peplum silhouette lends this billowy blouse a dramatic edge.

Lace-Inset Cotton Blouse
H&M
Lace-Inset Cotton Blouse

Style with jeans or pair with a crisp poplin skirt.

The Boyfriend: Linen, Black
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Shirt

Every fashion person I know shops shops their shirts from With Nothing Underneath

H&M, Flutter-Sleeved Muslin Blouse
H&M
Flutter-Sleeved Muslin Blouse

This also comes in black, blue and beige.

Black Flossie Puff Sleeve Blouse
Nobodys Child
Black Flossie Puff Sleeve Blouse

Honestly, this looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt
COS
Wide-Sleeved Linen Shirt

Style this with denim or pair with sleek tailored trousers.

Rym Shirt - Black - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sézane
Rym Shirt

I always come back to Sézane for their elegant collection of summery blouses.

Black Cotton Long Sleeve Oversized Shirt
Gap
Black Cotton Long Sleeve Oversized Shirt

This also comes in a crisp white shade.

The Keira Collared Button-Front Blouse by Pilcro
Anthropologie
The Keira Collared Button-Front Blouse

Style this partially unbuttoned for a relaxed, summer-ready silhouette.

Ellery - Black
Rixo
Ellery Blouse

This comes in UK sizes 6—26.

Pallenberg Off-The-Shoulder Wool-Blend Top
The Row
Pallenberg Off-The-Shoulder Wool-Blend Top

Style this with sleek black trousers or pair with a sleek pencil skirt.

Lace-Trimmed Pleated Silk-Chiffon Blouse
Chloé
Lace-Trimmed Pleated Silk-Chiffon Blouse

The silk-chiffon deign ensures a lightweight finish hat makes this perfect for high-summer styling.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

