I'm Not Throwing My White Blouses Away, But I Keep Wearing This Chic Alternative Instead
Relaxed but polished, this throw-on blouse trend is proving to be a key piece in the summer wardrobes of fashion people.
During this recent spell of hot weather, I noticed a gap in my wardrobe.
As someone currently only interested in billowy, breathable garments (apologies to my ribbed tanks, but anything that clings is off the table right now), I found that whilst my white blouses are serving me well by day, they often fall short when I need a top that feels elevated enough for evening plans. Then I came across a series of chic black blouse outfits that are inspiring my summer styling from here on out.
Whilst white blouses work beautifully for breezy daytime dressing, they can sometimes feel too casual or mismatched when paired with the richer, more structured staples in my wardrobe. A white blouse with black jeans or trousers, for example, creates a contrast that can feel quite stark. But swap in a black blouse? Suddenly, the outfit feels balanced, effortless and chic.
Equipped with all the styling potential of a classic black top, but with a softer, lighter energy that makes it feel entirely summer-appropriate. Think lightweight cottons, breezy sheers and elegant detailing that elevates it—it's one of the smartest buys you can make this season.
If you’re tempted to add one to your rotation, now’s the time. From Zara’s peplum style to Anthropologie’s collared favourite, so many brands are backing this growing trend right now. Keep scrolling to see my edit of the best black blouses to wear this summe, and beyond.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST BLACK BLOUSES:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
