COS's Cinch-Waist Cardigan Looks Like a Designer Piece—I'm Now Obsessed With Owning It
Looking at fashion over the past few years, oversized silhouettes have reigned supreme. From blazers to wide-leg trousers, and even the large tote bag revival, bigger has been better for a while now. But as ever, brands and fashion insiders continue to look ahead to freshly revived silhouettes that will make their mark on the fashion landscape, and right now nipped-waist styles are currently everywhere I look. It started earlier this month with a cinched waist blazer, that is undeniably elegant in creating an hourglass silhouette for any wearer. Then, during a recent scroll through one of our favourite high street stores, I came across an incredibly wearable cardigan interpretation that can glide easily into our spring wardrobes and settle there forevermore. Enter the COS waisted knitted cardigan.
I’ll admit, a cardigan is never going to be groundbreaking. But if there’s one brand that could come close, it’s COS. The high street hero understands that simplicity can have as much impact as maximalism when done correctly, and everything about the waisted knitted cardigan feels incredibly thoughtful. First, the collarless style keeps it in line with the classics, whilst the fitted body leans into this fresh silhouette that has taken hold for 2024. To create balance, the cardigan features an oversized raglan sleeve that further accentuates the nipped waist effect. Finally, the cuffed wrists ensure that the billowing sleeves don’t overpower the refined nature of this particular piece, and reach halfway up the wrist to add an extra flair of refinement. From every angle, this cardigan exudes an elegance that feels hard to believe from such a staple piece. Whether paired with a maxi skirt, paired with tailored trousers or layered over a slip dress, this understated knit is set to take even the simplest of looks to new heights.
Keep scrolling to shop COS's waisted knitted cardigan, and explore more cinch waist cardigans.
SHOP THE COS WAISTED KNITTED CARDIGAN
SHOP MORE WAISTED CARDIGANS
The slightly cropped style is perfect for high waisted skirts, trousers or jeans.
Khaite's Scarlet cardigan remains on every fashion persons wish list.
This looks equally chic buttoned all the way up, or worn open.
Though not technically a cardigan, the knit fabric and wrap shape offers the same premise.
For those who prefer a fitted style from top the hem.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.
There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.
-
My Friend Asked What to Buy From the Net-a-Porter Sale—I Sent These Chic Picks
These feel timeless yet on-trend all at once.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
H&M Just Dropped a $25 Alt for The Row's and Toteme's Viral Flats
These won't last long.
By Eliza Huber
-
30 New Under-$200 Finds That Seriously Look Designer
These are high-quality items.
By Kristina Rutkowski
-
31 Cheap-But-Chic Nordstrom Buys That Will Overhaul Your Wardrobe
Say hello to a stylish spring.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—I Shop This Affordable Brand First When I Head to Shopbop
These (mostly) under-$100 pieces look designer.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
31 Chic Finds for When Toteme and The Row Are the Vibe But Not in the Budget
Expensive-looking outfits are on the horizon.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Just Placed a Mega H&M Order—These 3 New-Yet-Timeless Pieces Get to Stay
Spring-ready styles ahead.
By Florrie Alexander
-
Every Chic Item Fashion People Would Buy From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
Trust me.
By Eliza Huber