COS's Cinch-Waist Cardigan Looks Like a Designer Piece—I'm Now Obsessed With Owning It

By Florrie Alexander
published

Looking at fashion over the past few years, oversized silhouettes have reigned supreme. From blazers to wide-leg trousers, and even the large tote bag revival, bigger has been better for a while now. But as ever, brands and fashion insiders continue to look ahead to freshly revived silhouettes that will make their mark on the fashion landscape, and right now nipped-waist styles are currently everywhere I look. It started earlier this month with a cinched waist blazer, that is undeniably elegant in creating an hourglass silhouette for any wearer. Then, during a recent scroll through one of our favourite high street stores, I came across an incredibly wearable cardigan interpretation that can glide easily into our spring wardrobes and settle there forevermore. Enter the COS waisted knitted cardigan.

COS Knitted Waisted Cardigan

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

I’ll admit, a cardigan is never going to be groundbreaking. But if there’s one brand that could come close, it’s COS. The high street hero understands that simplicity can have as much impact as maximalism when done correctly, and everything about the waisted knitted cardigan feels incredibly thoughtful. First, the collarless style keeps it in line with the classics, whilst the fitted body leans into this fresh silhouette that has taken hold for 2024. To create balance, the cardigan features an oversized raglan sleeve that further accentuates the nipped waist effect. Finally, the cuffed wrists ensure that the billowing sleeves don’t overpower the refined nature of this particular piece, and reach halfway up the wrist to add an extra flair of refinement. From every angle, this cardigan exudes an elegance that feels hard to believe from such a staple piece. Whether paired with a maxi skirt, paired with tailored trousers or layered over a slip dress, this understated knit is set to take even the simplest of looks to new heights.

Keep scrolling to shop COS's waisted knitted cardigan, and explore more cinch waist cardigans.

SHOP THE COS WAISTED KNITTED CARDIGAN

Waisted Knitted Cardigan
COS
Waisted Knitted Cardigan

Waisted Knitted Cardigan
Waisted Knitted Cardigan

SHOP MORE WAISTED CARDIGANS

Hana Cashmere Sweater Cardigan
Reformation
Hana Cashmere Sweater Cardigan

The slightly cropped style is perfect for high waisted skirts, trousers or jeans.

JOSEPH, Mélange Knitted Cardigan
JOSEPH
Mélange Knitted Cardigan

A classic camel style will be so easy to style.

Fitted Rib-Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories
Fitted Rib-Knit Cardigan

Another high street winner.

Scarlet V-Neck Cashmere-Blend Cardigan
Khaite
Scarlet V-Neck Cashmere-Blend Cardigan

Khaite's Scarlet cardigan remains on every fashion persons wish list.

Cropped Wool-Blend Cardigan
Deiji Studios
Cropped Wool-Blend Cardigan

The raglan sleeves further emphasise the waisted shape.

NA-KD, Na-Kd Cinched Waist Cardigan in Off White
NA-KD
Na-Kd Cinched Waist Cardigan in Off White

This round-neck style won't stick around for long.

Womens Vivienne Westwood Beige Bea Cropped Cardigan | Harrods Uk
Vivienne Westwood
Beige Bea Cropped Cardigan

This looks equally chic buttoned all the way up, or worn open.

Fitted Knit Blazer
ZARA
Fitted Knit Blazer

Though not technically a cardigan, the knit fabric and wrap shape offers the same premise.

Womens Cashmere in Love Black Wool-Cashmere Suri Cardigan | Harrods Uk
Cashmere In Love
Black Wool-Cashmere Suri Cardigan

For those who prefer a fitted style from top the hem.

Sanna Cardigan
Helsa
Sanna Cardigan

A spring-ready blue shade.

Cinched Waist Cardigan in Brown

Wardrobe.NYC
Cotton-Blend Cardigan

The shoulder pads further accentuate the hourglass shape.

Ailany Ribbed-Knit Cardigan
Jonathan Simkhai
Ailany Ribbed-Knit Cardigan

A dash of joyful yellow.

Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.


There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.

