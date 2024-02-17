Dakota Johnson Walks Into Zara—This Is What She's Picking Up

Dakota Johnson's style has become iconic for a number of reasons. With a distinctly "undone" quality brought about by her signature tousled hair and a penchant for relaxed cuts, the actor strives for a timeless aesthetic whilst occasionally indulging in some new-season trends. Favouring cult designer brands such as The Row, Bottega Veneta and Alaïa, Johnson's wardrobe rotation is brimming with some of the chicest buys on the market, and is enough to make any fashion editor jealous.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having spotted her out and about at press events over the past few weeks, I'm newly inspired to get her covetable look. Thus I've taken to my favourite high street brand, Zara, with a Johnson check-list to hand. Given what she's worn lately, I thought it would be fun to pick out the pieces I think would catch her eye in my local Zara store (wouldn't she make the perfect fantasy shopping-trip buddy?). Read on to discover my edit of the new Zara buys I could imagine Johnson wearing.

SHOP MY DAKOTA JOHNSON-INSPIRED ZARA EDIT

Zara Striped Poplin Shirt £23 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

Zara Slip Dress With Transparent Pearl Beads £90 SHOP NOW Dakota loves a naked dress, and this sheer style fits the part.

Zara Tailored Wasitcoat £30 SHOP NOW Style with black trousers or wear with relaxed jeans.

Zara Mesh Sandals With Bow £30 SHOP NOW Dakota is already a fan of the mesh shoe trend.

Zara Contrast Puffer Jacket £50 SHOP NOW This work-wear inspired jacket is ideal for early spring days.

Zara Fitted Knit Cardigan £50 SHOP NOW Spring calls for light layers.

Zara Fitted Short Dress £36 SHOP NOW This also comes in black.

Zara Leather Clogs With Square Toe £90 SHOP NOW With a decidedly '70s touch, I guarantee Johnson would adore these.

ZARA Double-Breasted Cropped Blazer £50 SHOP NOW Dakota Johnson is a well know fan of sharp tailoring.

Zara Seashell Bag £50 SHOP NOW This statement bag will do all of the hard work for you.

Zara Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans £30 SHOP NOW Cuffed jeans are having a major moment this season.

Zara T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW A draped top is an easy way to dress up a casual look.

Zara Body Suit With V-Neck and Buttons £18 SHOP NOW The perfect base layer.

Zara Metallic Crossbody Bag £38.99 SHOP NOW Dakota has been know to favour a statement bag.

Zara Voluminous Midi Skirt £50 SHOP NOW Style with a white tee or a denim layer.

Zara Trench Coat £90 SHOP NOW A classic trench coat is a spring-time essential.

Zara Draped Top £18 SHOP NOW Wear with jeans or linen trousers.

Zara Gathered Interlock Top £16 SHOP NOW This also comes in black and white.