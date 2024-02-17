Dakota Johnson Walks Into Zara—This Is What She's Picking Up
Dakota Johnson's style has become iconic for a number of reasons. With a distinctly "undone" quality brought about by her signature tousled hair and a penchant for relaxed cuts, the actor strives for a timeless aesthetic whilst occasionally indulging in some new-season trends. Favouring cult designer brands such as The Row, Bottega Veneta and Alaïa, Johnson's wardrobe rotation is brimming with some of the chicest buys on the market, and is enough to make any fashion editor jealous.
Having spotted her out and about at press events over the past few weeks, I'm newly inspired to get her covetable look. Thus I've taken to my favourite high street brand, Zara, with a Johnson check-list to hand. Given what she's worn lately, I thought it would be fun to pick out the pieces I think would catch her eye in my local Zara store (wouldn't she make the perfect fantasy shopping-trip buddy?). Read on to discover my edit of the new Zara buys I could imagine Johnson wearing.
SHOP MY DAKOTA JOHNSON-INSPIRED ZARA EDIT
Dakota loves a naked dress, and this sheer style fits the part.
With a decidedly '70s touch, I guarantee Johnson would adore these.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
