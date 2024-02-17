Dakota Johnson Walks Into Zara—This Is What She's Picking Up

By Natalie Munro
published

Dakota Johnson's style has become iconic for a number of reasons. With a distinctly "undone" quality brought about by her signature tousled hair and a penchant for relaxed cuts, the actor strives for a timeless aesthetic whilst occasionally indulging in some new-season trends. Favouring cult designer brands such as The Row, Bottega Veneta and Alaïa, Johnson's wardrobe rotation is brimming with some of the chicest buys on the market, and is enough to make any fashion editor jealous.

Dakota Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having spotted her out and about at press events over the past few weeks, I'm newly inspired to get her covetable look. Thus I've taken to my favourite high street brand, Zara, with a Johnson check-list to hand. Given what she's worn lately, I thought it would be fun to pick out the pieces I think would catch her eye in my local Zara store (wouldn't she make the perfect fantasy shopping-trip buddy?). Read on to discover my edit of the new Zara buys I could imagine Johnson wearing.

SHOP MY DAKOTA JOHNSON-INSPIRED ZARA EDIT

ZARA, STRIPED POPLIN SHIRT
Zara
Striped Poplin Shirt

Style over a white tee or wear on its own.

SLIP DRESS WITH TRANSPARENT PEARL BEADS
Zara
Slip Dress With Transparent Pearl Beads

Dakota loves a naked dress, and this sheer style fits the part.

waistcoat
Zara
Tailored Wasitcoat

Style with black trousers or wear with relaxed jeans.

heels
Zara
Mesh Sandals With Bow

Dakota is already a fan of the mesh shoe trend.

zara jacket
Zara
Contrast Puffer Jacket

This work-wear inspired jacket is ideal for early spring days.

FITTED KNIT CARDIGAN
Zara
Fitted Knit Cardigan

Spring calls for light layers.

dress
Zara
Fitted Short Dress

This also comes in black.

clogs
Zara
Leather Clogs With Square Toe

With a decidedly '70s touch, I guarantee Johnson would adore these.

zara jacket
ZARA
Double-Breasted Cropped Blazer

Dakota Johnson is a well know fan of sharp tailoring.

SEASHELL MINAUDIÈRE
Zara
Seashell Bag

This statement bag will do all of the hard work for you.

ZARA, TRF STRAIGHT-LEG MID-RISE JEANS
Zara
Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans

Cuffed jeans are having a major moment this season.

top
Zara
T-Shirt

A draped top is an easy way to dress up a casual look.

bodysuit
Zara
Body Suit With V-Neck and Buttons

The perfect base layer.

METALLIC CROSSBODY BAG
Zara
Metallic Crossbody Bag

Dakota has been know to favour a statement bag.

ZARA, ZW COLLECTION VOLUMINOUS MIDI SKIRT
Zara
Voluminous Midi Skirt

Style with a white tee or a denim layer.

ZARA, ZW COLLECTION TRENCH COAT WITH BELT
Zara
Trench Coat

A classic trench coat is a spring-time essential.

DRAPED TOP
Zara
Draped Top

Wear with jeans or linen trousers.

Zara, Gathered Interlock Top
Zara
Gathered Interlock Top

This also comes in black and white.

shirt
ZARA
Heavy Satin Jacket

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

