6 Stylish Influencers Shared Their Ultimate Spring Wish Lists With Me
The evenings are brighter, the leaves are greener, and the daffodils are just starting to push their noses through the soil. That’s right—spring is almost upon us. After the relentless gloom of winter, I think I speak for all of us when I say the season of fresh beginnings couldn’t come soon enough. It’s a regenerative time, and not just for nature. We all need a boost of positivity and newness, our wardrobes included, so it’s prime time to assess the sartorial gaps that need filling.
Are you seeking a lightweight jacket to replace your bulky wool coat? Or maybe you’re ready to ditch the chunky boots in favour of ankle-baring footwear. Wherever your priorities lie, the process of creating a spring wish list is best kicked off with some inspiration. We already shared the items our editors are lusting after, so next, I consulted six of Instagram’s savviest dressers to see what’s on their radar for the coming months.
Keep scrolling to see and shop the spring-ready pieces on these influencers' wish lists.
1. KIM TURKINGTON
SHOP KIM'S PICKS:
"Cargo trousers are having a bit of a moment. I love this tailored style from The Frankie Shop, in both the beige and the rich army green. I'd wear it dressed down with a white fitted tank top or all out with the matching waistcoat.”
"Arket does the most amazing designer-looking bags. Another great spring addition, hands-free and made from soft suede.”
"Spring is in the air which means dress season is almost upon us. I love this 90s Gwyneth Paltrow vibe silk dress from Ref.”
"As a bit of a denim obsessive, I have a jumpsuit on my wish list. There are so many is a great high-street versions, too.”
"Cargo pants and ballet flats—I’m well and truly back to the 2000s. These Aeyde ballet flats are top of my list, I will be pairing mine with baggy wide-leg denim.”
2. ESTEE LALONDE
SHOP ESTEE'S PICKS:
"I'm having a moment with the midi denim skirts and this one from Reformation is a must-have. Perfect to dress down for brunch with the girls.”
"Spring is my favourite time of year to really have fun with my accessories. This bright green Ganni bag is great for making a statement with minimal effort."
"The sun is finally coming out and I NEED these Gucci sunglasses. You could throw these on with pretty much anything and look chic.”
"Tops like this are ideal for date night. I always feel my best in a simple top that has a little something about it. I love the side tie detail and the sexy one-shoulder on this knit.”
3. LÉNA FARL
SHOP LÉNA'S PICKS:
"You can never go wrong with a floral printed slip dress. It's a Parisian must-have for the warmer seasons.”
"Denim is back on trend and I feel these Loewe jeans are going to be a must-have this spring.”
"For a total Loewe double denim look, this jacket is so perfect.”
"Ganni has united two of my favourite things: Leopard print and strapless dresses. So this piece has to be on my wish list for this season.”
4. TAFFY MSIPA
SHOP TAFFY'S PICKS:
"This short trench coat completes and elevates any outfit—perfect for high-waisted pieces and dresses.”
"I cannot get enough of denim skirts; I love how they can be dressed up or dressed down. Heels, clogs or trainers—every single one will look good with this skirt.”
"Spring is small bag season. This one adds extra character to every outfit with minimal effort.”
"In spring I like to wear clogs because they're comfortable, functional and can be paired with skirts, trousers and dresses. These are an alternative to the Birkenstock x Jil Sander sandals. You can’t go wrong with a black shoe.”
"Can one ever have too many sunnies? I love this oval shape, it's simple and chic to match many different outfits.”
5. LORNA (SYMPHONY OF SILK)
SHOP LORNA'S PICKS:
"I am always on the lookout for a great trench coat and they are essential for spring. I love the cut of this one from Arket.”
"Raffia bags are always a yes for spring and summer, I like that this Loewe bag is versatile and can be worn crossbody and also with a top handle.”
"This blazer is a wardrobe staple and the satin trim lapel gives it an elevated feel. It would look great styled with a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of heels. I'll also style it with black trousers and a black lace trim cami for an evening out.”
"Perhaps a little ambitious for spring weather, but these are top of my current wish list!"
"A simple jumper with a relaxed fit. It would look great layered with a white t-shirt and white jeans.”
6. TAYLOR LASHAE
SHOP TAYLOR'S PICKS:
"Mugler will always be my favourite designer that flatters the female body. I need this blazer as soon as possible..."
"Where do I even begin with these cowboy jeans? I deeply appreciate the western detail on the pockets. I would pair them with some strappy sandals or, dare I say, cowboy boots. I'm in a Texan fever dream already.”
"Here is the part where I say, 'Look! I picked something colourful for my wish list.' Lately, my favourite colour for warmer days has been green. I live for a floor-length dress that's as comfortable at home as it is running my errands.”
"Last but by no means least, I can't finish this wish list without a pair of KILLER black boots. Celine has always nailed a striking silhouette and they’ve come through hard with these cowboy boots!”
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer. After receiving an Audrey Hepburn box set for her 10th birthday and subsequently swooning over the actor’s wardrobe, Bébhinn felt pretty confident she wanted a career that involved clothes. She started her first blog at age 14—the title was a pun, but we’ll leave it at that—and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor for Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and updated takes on classic designs.
While she still loves Audrey Hepburn films, these days, Bébhinn’s sartorial taste sits closer to Annie Hall’s and Alexa Chung’s. In her spare time, she’s likely cooing over cute dogs on rescue websites, playing folk songs on her guitar and browsing bookshops for new additions to her already-overpacked shelves.
