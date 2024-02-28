6 Stylish Influencers Shared Their Ultimate Spring Wish Lists With Me

The evenings are brighter, the leaves are greener, and the daffodils are just starting to push their noses through the soil. That’s right—spring is almost upon us. After the relentless gloom of winter, I think I speak for all of us when I say the season of fresh beginnings couldn’t come soon enough. It’s a regenerative time, and not just for nature. We all need a boost of positivity and newness, our wardrobes included, so it’s prime time to assess the sartorial gaps that need filling.



Are you seeking a lightweight jacket to replace your bulky wool coat? Or maybe you’re ready to ditch the chunky boots in favour of ankle-baring footwear. Wherever your priorities lie, the process of creating a spring wish list is best kicked off with some inspiration. We already shared the items our editors are lusting after, so next, I consulted six of Instagram’s savviest dressers to see what’s on their radar for the coming months.

Keep scrolling to see and shop the spring-ready pieces on these influencers' wish lists.

1. KIM TURKINGTON

Frankie Shop Maesa Pleated Woven Wide-Leg Cargo Pants £187 SHOP NOW "Cargo trousers are having a bit of a moment. I love this tailored style from The Frankie Shop, in both the beige and the rich army green. I'd wear it dressed down with a white fitted tank top or all out with the matching waistcoat.”

Arket Curved Suede Bag £179 SHOP NOW "Arket does the most amazing designer-looking bags. Another great spring addition, hands-free and made from soft suede.”

Reformation Joana Silk Dress £300 SHOP NOW "Spring is in the air which means dress season is almost upon us. I love this 90s Gwyneth Paltrow vibe silk dress from Ref.”

Ba&Sh Frida Denim Jumpsuit £525 SHOP NOW "As a bit of a denim obsessive, I have a jumpsuit on my wish list. There are so many is a great high-street versions, too.”

Aeyde Uma Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £245 SHOP NOW "Cargo pants and ballet flats—I’m well and truly back to the 2000s. These Aeyde ballet flats are top of my list, I will be pairing mine with baggy wide-leg denim.”

2. ESTEE LALONDE

Reformation Jayde High Rise Denim Midi Skirt £148 SHOP NOW "I'm having a moment with the midi denim skirts and this one from Reformation is a must-have. Perfect to dress down for brunch with the girls.”

GANNI Kelly Satin Shoulder Bag £195 £117 SHOP NOW "Spring is my favourite time of year to really have fun with my accessories. This bright green Ganni bag is great for making a statement with minimal effort."

Gucci Eyewear Low Nose Bridge Fit Square Sunglasses £300 SHOP NOW "The sun is finally coming out and I NEED these Gucci sunglasses. You could throw these on with pretty much anything and look chic.”

Jacquemus One-Shoulder Knitted Top £249 SHOP NOW "Tops like this are ideal for date night. I always feel my best in a simple top that has a little something about it. I love the side tie detail and the sexy one-shoulder on this knit.”

3. LÉNA FARL

Reformation Aribella Silk Midi Dress £298 SHOP NOW "You can never go wrong with a floral printed slip dress. It's a Parisian must-have for the warmer seasons.”

Loewe Fisherman Turn-up Jeans in Denim £625 SHOP NOW "Denim is back on trend and I feel these Loewe jeans are going to be a must-have this spring.”

Loewe Fisherman Turn-up Jacket in Denim £875 SHOP NOW "For a total Loewe double denim look, this jacket is so perfect.”

Ganni Pleated Smocked Leopard-Print Recycled-Georgette Midi Dress £285 SHOP NOW "Ganni has united two of my favourite things: Leopard print and strapless dresses. So this piece has to be on my wish list for this season.”

4. TAFFY MSIPA

COS Short Twill Trench Coat £135 SHOP NOW "This short trench coat completes and elevates any outfit—perfect for high-waisted pieces and dresses.”

FRAME The Midaxi Denim Midi Skirt £260 SHOP NOW "I cannot get enough of denim skirts; I love how they can be dressed up or dressed down. Heels, clogs or trainers—every single one will look good with this skirt.”

Nanushka Elongated Bucket Bag - Black £774 SHOP NOW "Spring is small bag season. This one adds extra character to every outfit with minimal effort.”

Russell & Bromley Hometime Slingback Buckle Clog £225 SHOP NOW "In spring I like to wear clogs because they're comfortable, functional and can be paired with skirts, trousers and dresses. These are an alternative to the Birkenstock x Jil Sander sandals. You can’t go wrong with a black shoe.”

Le Specs Work It! Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses £60 £36 SHOP NOW "Can one ever have too many sunnies? I love this oval shape, it's simple and chic to match many different outfits.”

5. LORNA (SYMPHONY OF SILK)

Arket Linen Cotton Trenchcoat £179 SHOP NOW "I am always on the lookout for a great trench coat and they are essential for spring. I love the cut of this one from Arket.”

LOEWE A5 Logo-Jacquard Raffia Leather-Trim Tote Bag £875 SHOP NOW "Raffia bags are always a yes for spring and summer, I like that this Loewe bag is versatile and can be worn crossbody and also with a top handle.”

COS Belted Satin-Lapel Tuxedo Blazer £180 SHOP NOW "This blazer is a wardrobe staple and the satin trim lapel gives it an elevated feel. It would look great styled with a white t-shirt, blue jeans and a pair of heels. I'll also style it with black trousers and a black lace trim cami for an evening out.”

Toteme Straight Satin Trousers Ecru £501 SHOP NOW "Perhaps a little ambitious for spring weather, but these are top of my current wish list!"

Toteme Wool and Cashmere Sweater £480 SHOP NOW "A simple jumper with a relaxed fit. It would look great layered with a white t-shirt and white jeans.”

6. TAYLOR LASHAE

Mugler Corset Blazer £1870 SHOP NOW "Mugler will always be my favourite designer that flatters the female body. I need this blazer as soon as possible..."

Claudie Pierlot Mid Blue Western Jeans €117 SHOP NOW "Where do I even begin with these cowboy jeans? I deeply appreciate the western detail on the pockets. I would pair them with some strappy sandals or, dare I say, cowboy boots. I'm in a Texan fever dream already.”

House of Sunny Victoria Checked Knitted Midi Dress £60 SHOP NOW "Here is the part where I say, 'Look! I picked something colourful for my wish list.' Lately, my favourite colour for warmer days has been green. I live for a floor-length dress that's as comfortable at home as it is running my errands.”