I Just Placed a Mega H&M Order—These 3 New-Yet-Timeless Pieces Get to Stay

By Florrie Alexander
published

Don’t let the cold snap fool you—spring has officially arrived on the high street. With blossoming flowers and brighter days on the horizon, images of trench coats, sleek tailoring and updated denim come to mind for the incoming season. And H&M has hit the mark on every single category.

As readers, you’ll be well aware that we turn to this particular high-street store often. With a finger on the pulse reacting to trending styles fresh off the runways, as well as curating considered timeless pieces worthy of our forever wardrobes, it’s unsurprising that I turned to H&M for a new-season update.

Florrie wears H&M white jeans

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

As someone who is focused on creating a thoughtful wardrobe, filled with pieces that are versatile and easy to wear in equal measure, this try-on won’t feature flash-in-the-pan styles or fleeting trends. This is simplicity, minimalism, and timeless elegance all in one edit. Styles that can meld into any wardrobe, wherever the gaps in your closet may be. What’s especially compelling about H&M is the affordability. From staple pieces like soft cardigans that can be snapped up for less, to the more premium additions, like a reliable trench coat, that still fall below the £100 mark.

For spring 2024, H&M has honed in on the most hard-working pieces that feature in every fashion person’s wardrobes. I was first taken by an understated trench coat, that makes for the ideal outer layer to be layered up with a knit on chillier days thanks to its roomy nature, whilst its lightweight form allows it to transition into the warmer days as a fine finishing touch over spring dresses and tailoring. On tailoring, H&M has been excelling in this category recently. We’ve tracked the beloved tailoring, featuring crisp pleats and contemporary wide-leg silhouettes, and for the new season H&M has continued on its stellar tailoring trajectory. For me, denim is the cornerstone of my wardrobe, and for years I’ve been preaching the excellence of H&Ms jean selection. So, rest assured I put its best-selling wide jeans to the test, in a particularly spring-ready white shade.

Looking to fill the gaps of your spring wardrobe? Take a peek at my H&M try-on below.

1. TAILORED TROUSERS

Florrie wears a textured cardigan and pinstripe trousers by H&M

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Tailored trousers are a modern staple, and H&M ensures that finding sharp tailoring on the high street is possible. Dress up with a shirt and loafers, or relax your look with a simple T-shirt and trainers.

H&M, Tailored Trousers
H&M
Tailored Trousers

The elegant drape of this pair made me double-check the price tag.

H&M Grey Tailored Trousers
H&M
Tailored Trousers

Made from 100% wool.

H&M, High-Waisted Tailored Trousers
H&M
High-Waisted Tailored Trousers

The front pleats add to the elevated feel of this pair.

2. TRENCH COAT

Florrie wears a trench coat from H&M

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Spring brings with it the reintroduction of trench coats into our wardrobe. From their classic style to practical design, trench coats are one of the most versatile coats around. Pair with everything from tailoring to loungewear.

H&M, Double-Breasted Trenchcoat
H&M
Double-Breasted Trenchcoat

This does run large, so I would recommend sizing down. I'm wearing a size medium here, but would buy the small instead.

H&M, Trench Coat
H&M
Trench Coat

This cream shade feels particularly fresh.

H&M, Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat
H&M
Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat

A black style will be endlessly versatile.

5. WIDE-LEG JEANS

Florrie wears a textured knit jacket and white wide jeans from H&M

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Whilst straight-leg jeans will always have their place, wide styles have taken over the denim departments. Especially with smarter tops, loose jeans add a relaxed feel thanks to their relaxed silhouette.

H&M, Baggy Wide Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Wide Low Jeans

I'm already thinking of ways to style this fresh white pair through spring and summer.

H&M Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

I'm a big fan of this true blue shade.

H&M Wide High Jeans in Black

H&M
Wide High Jeans

This pair is selling fast.

SHOP MORE H&M NEW-IN PIECES

H&M, Trench Coat
H&M
Trench Coat

The collar strap can be buttoned up on particularly cold days.

H&M, Jersey Cardigan
H&M
Jersey Cardigan

The double-set buttons immediately caught my eye.

H&M, Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

This pair comes in so many colour variations to suit all preferences.

H&M Slingback Flat Shoes
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

Add polish to any look with elegant slingback heels.

H&M, Oversized Cashmere-Blend Jumper
H&M
Oversized Cashmere-Blend Jumper

If you're looking to invest, look to H&M's sumptuous cashmere-blend styles.

H&M a-line midi skirt
H&M
A-Line Skirt

How elegant is this skirt?

H&M, Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

I've worn this so many times since adding it to my wardrobe.

H&M, Wide Tailored Trousers
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers

With spring days incoming, why not consider a lighter shade?

H&M Leather Loafers
H&M
Leather Loafers

Loafers are a true classic.

Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.


There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.

