I Just Placed a Mega H&M Order—These 3 New-Yet-Timeless Pieces Get to Stay

Don’t let the cold snap fool you—spring has officially arrived on the high street. With blossoming flowers and brighter days on the horizon, images of trench coats, sleek tailoring and updated denim come to mind for the incoming season. And H&M has hit the mark on every single category.

As readers, you’ll be well aware that we turn to this particular high-street store often. With a finger on the pulse reacting to trending styles fresh off the runways, as well as curating considered timeless pieces worthy of our forever wardrobes, it’s unsurprising that I turned to H&M for a new-season update.

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

As someone who is focused on creating a thoughtful wardrobe, filled with pieces that are versatile and easy to wear in equal measure, this try-on won’t feature flash-in-the-pan styles or fleeting trends. This is simplicity, minimalism, and timeless elegance all in one edit. Styles that can meld into any wardrobe, wherever the gaps in your closet may be. What’s especially compelling about H&M is the affordability. From staple pieces like soft cardigans that can be snapped up for less, to the more premium additions, like a reliable trench coat, that still fall below the £100 mark.



For spring 2024, H&M has honed in on the most hard-working pieces that feature in every fashion person’s wardrobes. I was first taken by an understated trench coat, that makes for the ideal outer layer to be layered up with a knit on chillier days thanks to its roomy nature, whilst its lightweight form allows it to transition into the warmer days as a fine finishing touch over spring dresses and tailoring. On tailoring, H&M has been excelling in this category recently. We’ve tracked the beloved tailoring, featuring crisp pleats and contemporary wide-leg silhouettes, and for the new season H&M has continued on its stellar tailoring trajectory. For me, denim is the cornerstone of my wardrobe, and for years I’ve been preaching the excellence of H&Ms jean selection. So, rest assured I put its best-selling wide jeans to the test, in a particularly spring-ready white shade.

Looking to fill the gaps of your spring wardrobe? Take a peek at my H&M try-on below.

1. TAILORED TROUSERS

Style Notes: Tailored trousers are a modern staple, and H&M ensures that finding sharp tailoring on the high street is possible. Dress up with a shirt and loafers, or relax your look with a simple T-shirt and trainers.

H&M Tailored Trousers £16 SHOP NOW The elegant drape of this pair made me double-check the price tag.

H&M Tailored Trousers £120 SHOP NOW Made from 100% wool.

H&M High-Waisted Tailored Trousers £19 SHOP NOW The front pleats add to the elevated feel of this pair.

2. TRENCH COAT

Style Notes: Spring brings with it the reintroduction of trench coats into our wardrobe. From their classic style to practical design, trench coats are one of the most versatile coats around. Pair with everything from tailoring to loungewear.

H&M Double-Breasted Trenchcoat £45 SHOP NOW This does run large, so I would recommend sizing down. I'm wearing a size medium here, but would buy the small instead.

H&M Trench Coat £55 SHOP NOW This cream shade feels particularly fresh.

H&M Double-Breasted Twill Trench Coat £55 SHOP NOW A black style will be endlessly versatile.

5. WIDE-LEG JEANS

Style Notes: Whilst straight-leg jeans will always have their place, wide styles have taken over the denim departments. Especially with smarter tops, loose jeans add a relaxed feel thanks to their relaxed silhouette.

H&M Baggy Wide Low Jeans £38 SHOP NOW I'm already thinking of ways to style this fresh white pair through spring and summer.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW I'm a big fan of this true blue shade.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW This pair is selling fast.

SHOP MORE H&M NEW-IN PIECES

H&M Trench Coat £55 SHOP NOW The collar strap can be buttoned up on particularly cold days.

H&M Jersey Cardigan £28 SHOP NOW The double-set buttons immediately caught my eye.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW This pair comes in so many colour variations to suit all preferences.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks £19 SHOP NOW Add polish to any look with elegant slingback heels.

H&M Oversized Cashmere-Blend Jumper £120 SHOP NOW If you're looking to invest, look to H&M's sumptuous cashmere-blend styles.

H&M A-Line Skirt £55 SHOP NOW How elegant is this skirt?

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan £13 SHOP NOW I've worn this so many times since adding it to my wardrobe.

H&M Wide Tailored Trousers £20 SHOP NOW With spring days incoming, why not consider a lighter shade?