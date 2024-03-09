40 Finds I'm Losing It Over From Saks, Nordstrom, and Zara
We got our first sunny, 65-degree day here in New York last week, so you know what that means. I'm positively itching to retire my heavy coats for the foreseeable future and start wearing all the cute spring clothes I've been eyeing for months. I don't know about you, but nothing gets me more excited for a new season like shopping for wardrobe updates. There's no seasonal transition that I'm more passionate about than the one from winter into spring. All of a sudden, I want to wear pretty little dresses, trade my boots for ballet flats, and finally leave the house in a blazer without grabbing a larger coat to layer on top.
Thankfully for me, my favorite retailers are amping up their new arrivals just as my spring shopping fever is setting in. All week, I've been toggling between a dizzying number of browser tabs at Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Zara. Let me tell you—I've sourced some very good finds. Here, I'm sharing the 40 spring items from these three sites that I'm absolutely losing it over and know you will too. Happy shopping!
Saks
There's a new Prada bag in town, and she's already made the rounds on the fashion-week street style scene.
When I talk about spring shopping, this is exactly the kind of piece I mean.
Just one of the many heels that are making me completely overlook flats right now.
I own upward of 11 leather jackets, but I'd somehow find the space for this perfect style.
These shoes went viral the minute they hit the runway, and rightly so.
The latest Jacquemus runway showed optical-illusion sweaters featuring this tie-up detail, and I haven't stopped thinking about them since.
Nordstrom
Mark my words: These are about to give the Alaïa mesh flats a run for their money.
These are honestly a great affordable alt to the Prada pair.
There are several ways to wear this top, so it's actually quite the smart investment.
Polo shirts are coming back, and I'm into the relaxed feel of this.
What if I told you they were already in my cart?
Zara
Everyone is wearing these fold-over tops right now, and they look especially good with jeans.
I actually wore these during NYFW and have never received so many compliments.
Simple miniskirts are always on my shopping list. I love the retro feel here.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
