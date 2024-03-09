40 Finds I'm Losing It Over From Saks, Nordstrom, and Zara

(Image credit: @jastookes)

We got our first sunny, 65-degree day here in New York last week, so you know what that means. I'm positively itching to retire my heavy coats for the foreseeable future and start wearing all the cute spring clothes I've been eyeing for months. I don't know about you, but nothing gets me more excited for a new season like shopping for wardrobe updates. There's no seasonal transition that I'm more passionate about than the one from winter into spring. All of a sudden, I want to wear pretty little dresses, trade my boots for ballet flats, and finally leave the house in a blazer without grabbing a larger coat to layer on top.

Thankfully for me, my favorite retailers are amping up their new arrivals just as my spring shopping fever is setting in. All week, I've been toggling between a dizzying number of browser tabs at Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Zara. Let me tell you—I've sourced some very good finds. Here, I'm sharing the 40 spring items from these three sites that I'm absolutely losing it over and know you will too. Happy shopping!

Saks

Prada Large Leather Handbag $3150 SHOP NOW There's a new Prada bag in town, and she's already made the rounds on the fashion-week street style scene.

Jacquemus La Veste Ovalo Tailored Jacket $1485 SHOP NOW Tailored to perfection.

Loro Piana Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats $920 SHOP NOW The pretty flats I can't stop thinking about.

Agolde Dame Wide-Leg Cuffed Jeans $258 SHOP NOW Suddenly, I'm very into the idea of cuffing my jeans again.

Staud Una Button-Front Tank $245 SHOP NOW When I talk about spring shopping, this is exactly the kind of piece I mean.

Khaite Axel Leather Belt $980 SHOP NOW New It belt loading.

The Row Cyd Leather Kitten Heel Pumps $1390 SHOP NOW Just one of the many heels that are making me completely overlook flats right now.

Reformation Citron Seamed Linen A-Line Minidress $178 SHOP NOW So sweet.

Loulou Studio Leather Collarless Jacket $720 SHOP NOW I own upward of 11 leather jackets, but I'd somehow find the space for this perfect style.

Jacquemus Les Doubles Sandales 100mm Leather Sandals $1235 SHOP NOW These shoes went viral the minute they hit the runway, and rightly so.

16Arlington Delta Sequined Maxi Skirt $1260 SHOP NOW With a skirt like this in my wardrobe, I'd never RSVP no.

Jacquemus Le Pull Rica Wool Tie-Front Sweater $815 SHOP NOW The latest Jacquemus runway showed optical-illusion sweaters featuring this tie-up detail, and I haven't stopped thinking about them since.

Paige Sania Three-Button Blazer $399 SHOP NOW BRB, I'm trading all my boxy blazers for nipped-in styles.

Saint Laurent Kitty Sandals in Shiny Leather $1025 SHOP NOW Nope, no more sandals need apply this spring.

Reformation Marleigh Seamed Linen Top $128 SHOP NOW To wear with skirts, jeans, and shorts alike.

Nordstrom

Khaite The Maiden Mesh Ballerina Flat $780 SHOP NOW Mark my words: These are about to give the Alaïa mesh flats a run for their money.

Topshop Faux Leather Bomber Jacket $111 SHOP NOW The funnel-neck detail is so forward.

Tory Burch Mini Leather Swing Crossbody Bag $398 SHOP NOW This is what I mean when I say I'm in my elegant era.

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $160 SHOP NOW These are honestly a great affordable alt to the Prada pair.

House of CB Samaria Corset Fit & Flare Dress $255 SHOP NOW It's viral for a reason.

Toteme Reverse Halter Neck Knit Top $520 SHOP NOW There are several ways to wear this top, so it's actually quite the smart investment.

Open Edit Wavy Hinged Bangle Bracelet $30 SHOP NOW An instant outfit enhancer.

Reformation Moya Linen Two-Piece Dress $278 SHOP NOW The exact outfit I want to be wearing on March 21.

Nike V2K Running Shoe $110 SHOP NOW The coolest sneakers you'll see all week. Promise.

Treasure & Bond Oversize Long Sleeve Cotton Polo $45 SHOP NOW Polo shirts are coming back, and I'm into the relaxed feel of this.

Favorite Daughter The Diana Jacket $368 SHOP NOW Beautiful tailoring.

Agolde Dame Cuffed High Waist Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans $258 SHOP NOW What if I told you they were already in my cart?

Open Edit Suited Midi Column Skirt $59 SHOP NOW The office siren aesthetic 101.

Rue Sophie Eli Midi Dress $188 SHOP NOW Immediately yes.

Zara

Zara Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats $60 SHOP NOW I just found my next shoe purchase.

Zara Off Shoulder Knit Top $36 SHOP NOW Everyone is wearing these fold-over tops right now, and they look especially good with jeans.

Zara Capri Pants With Vents $36 SHOP NOW If you know me IRL, you know I'm a sucker for good capri pants.

Zara Semi-Circular Earrings $28 SHOP NOW I actually wore these during NYFW and have never received so many compliments.

ZW Collection Feathered Midi Skirt $129 SHOP NOW A showstopper.

Zara Voluminous Skirt Dress $52 SHOP NOW Just darling.

Zara Heeled Toe Post Sandals $60 SHOP NOW Boring sandals, who?

Zara Mid Waist TRF Balloon Jeans $62 SHOP NOW *The* denim shape of the moment.

Zara Bowling Bag $50 SHOP NOW Looks like Zara got the bowling-bag memo.

Zara Belted Mini Skirt $46 SHOP NOW Simple miniskirts are always on my shopping list. I love the retro feel here.