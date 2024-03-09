40 Finds I'm Losing It Over From Saks, Nordstrom, and Zara

By Anna LaPlaca
published

Loro Piana Rebecca Flats

We got our first sunny, 65-degree day here in New York last week, so you know what that means. I'm positively itching to retire my heavy coats for the foreseeable future and start wearing all the cute spring clothes I've been eyeing for months. I don't know about you, but nothing gets me more excited for a new season like shopping for wardrobe updates. There's no seasonal transition that I'm more passionate about than the one from winter into spring. All of a sudden, I want to wear pretty little dresses, trade my boots for ballet flats, and finally leave the house in a blazer without grabbing a larger coat to layer on top.

Thankfully for me, my favorite retailers are amping up their new arrivals just as my spring shopping fever is setting in. All week, I've been toggling between a dizzying number of browser tabs at Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, and Zara. Let me tell you—I've sourced some very good finds. Here, I'm sharing the 40 spring items from these three sites that I'm absolutely losing it over and know you will too. Happy shopping!

Saks

Large Leather Handbag
Prada
Large Leather Handbag

There's a new Prada bag in town, and she's already made the rounds on the fashion-week street style scene.

La Veste Ovalo Tailored Jacket
Jacquemus
La Veste Ovalo Tailored Jacket

Tailored to perfection.

Loro Piana, Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats
Loro Piana
Rebecca Leather Ballet Flats

The pretty flats I can't stop thinking about.

Dame Wide-Leg Cuffed Jeans
Agolde
Dame Wide-Leg Cuffed Jeans

Suddenly, I'm very into the idea of cuffing my jeans again.

Staud, Una Button-Front Tank
Staud
Una Button-Front Tank

When I talk about spring shopping, this is exactly the kind of piece I mean.

Axel Leather Belt
Khaite
Axel Leather Belt

New It belt loading.

Cyd Leather Kitten Heel Pumps
The Row
Cyd Leather Kitten Heel Pumps

Just one of the many heels that are making me completely overlook flats right now.

Citron Seamed Linen A-Line Minidress
Reformation
Citron Seamed Linen A-Line Minidress

So sweet.

Leather Collarless Jacket
Loulou Studio
Leather Collarless Jacket

I own upward of 11 leather jackets, but I'd somehow find the space for this perfect style.

Les Doubles Sandales 100mm Leather Sandals
Jacquemus
Les Doubles Sandales 100mm Leather Sandals

These shoes went viral the minute they hit the runway, and rightly so.

Delta Sequined Maxi Skirt
16Arlington
Delta Sequined Maxi Skirt

With a skirt like this in my wardrobe, I'd never RSVP no.

Le Pull Rica Wool Tie-Front Sweater
Jacquemus
Le Pull Rica Wool Tie-Front Sweater

The latest Jacquemus runway showed optical-illusion sweaters featuring this tie-up detail, and I haven't stopped thinking about them since.

Sania Three-Button Blazer
Paige
Sania Three-Button Blazer

BRB, I'm trading all my boxy blazers for nipped-in styles.

Kitty Sandals in Shiny Leather
Saint Laurent
Kitty Sandals in Shiny Leather

Nope, no more sandals need apply this spring.

Marleigh Seamed Linen Top
Reformation
Marleigh Seamed Linen Top

To wear with skirts, jeans, and shorts alike.

Nordstrom

The Maiden Mesh Ballerina Flat
Khaite
The Maiden Mesh Ballerina Flat

Mark my words: These are about to give the Alaïa mesh flats a run for their money.

Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Topshop
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

The funnel-neck detail is so forward.

Tory Burch, Mini Leather Swing Crossbody Bag
Tory Burch
Mini Leather Swing Crossbody Bag

This is what I mean when I say I'm in my elegant era.

Jeffrey Campbell, Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

These are honestly a great affordable alt to the Prada pair.

Samaria Corset Fit & Flare Dress
House of CB
Samaria Corset Fit & Flare Dress

It's viral for a reason.

Reverse Halter Neck Knit Top
Toteme
Reverse Halter Neck Knit Top

There are several ways to wear this top, so it's actually quite the smart investment.

Open Edit, Wavy Hinged Bangle Bracelet
Open Edit
Wavy Hinged Bangle Bracelet

An instant outfit enhancer.

Moya Linen Two-Piece Dress
Reformation
Moya Linen Two-Piece Dress

The exact outfit I want to be wearing on March 21.

Nike, V2k Running Shoe
Nike
V2K Running Shoe

The coolest sneakers you'll see all week. Promise.

Oversize Long Sleeve Cotton Polo
Treasure & Bond
Oversize Long Sleeve Cotton Polo

Polo shirts are coming back, and I'm into the relaxed feel of this.

The Diana Jacket
Favorite Daughter
The Diana Jacket

Beautiful tailoring.

Dame Cuffed High Waist Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans
Agolde
Dame Cuffed High Waist Wide Leg Organic Cotton Jeans

What if I told you they were already in my cart?

Suited Midi Column Skirt
Open Edit
Suited Midi Column Skirt

The office siren aesthetic 101.

Eli Midi Dress
Rue Sophie
Eli Midi Dress

Immediately yes.

Zara

Zara, Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats
Zara
Mini Heeled Black Leather Flats

I just found my next shoe purchase.

Zara, Off Shoulder Knit Top
Zara
Off Shoulder Knit Top

Everyone is wearing these fold-over tops right now, and they look especially good with jeans.

Zara, Capri Pants with Vents
Zara
Capri Pants With Vents

If you know me IRL, you know I'm a sucker for good capri pants.

Semi-Circular Earrings
Zara
Semi-Circular Earrings

I actually wore these during NYFW and have never received so many compliments.

Feathered Midi Skirt Zw Collection
ZW Collection
Feathered Midi Skirt

A showstopper.

Voluminous Skirt Dress
Zara
Voluminous Skirt Dress

Just darling.

Zara, Heeled Toe Post Sandals
Zara
Heeled Toe Post Sandals

Boring sandals, who?

Mid Waist Trf Balloon Jeans
Zara
Mid Waist TRF Balloon Jeans

*The* denim shape of the moment.

Bowling Bag
Zara
Bowling Bag

Looks like Zara got the bowling-bag memo.

Belted Mini Skirt
Zara
Belted Mini Skirt

Simple miniskirts are always on my shopping list. I love the retro feel here.

Zara, Metal Trim Leather Belt
Zara
Metal Trim Leather Belt

Alert: cool new belt trend!

Anna LaPlaca
Editor

Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.

