I Visit Copenhagen Twice a Year—These Cool Scandi Shops Are My Very First Stops

I just got back from Copenhagen Fashion Week, and let’s just say my suitcase was definitely overweight—but totally worth it. Twice a year, like clockwork, I make the pilgrimage to the Danish capital, and every time, I manage to fall even deeper in love with the city's effortlessly cool, slightly offbeat, always-chic sense of style.
Of course, fashion week is the main event. But the real magic? It happens in the shops. Copenhagen is basically my version of a fashion playground, and at this point, I have a running list of stores I hit the second I land. From the iconic Danish hair accessories brand behind those viral Scandi scrunchies to one of my all-time favorite local jewelry labels with a flagship so dreamy, I might just move in, my retail hit list is long, expansive, but truly worth it. Although there are several stores I visit without fail, the beauty of Copenhagen is also in walking around and seeing what you stumble upon while exploring. If I don't have a specific store in mind, I love going to Jægersborggade and Nørrebrogade, both cool streets filled with locally owned boutiques and curated storefronts in Nørrebro.
So, if you're planning a trip (or just want to window-shop), these are the eight ultra-cool Scandi shops I beeline to every season. Trust me—your wardrobe (and your Instagram feed) will thank you.
Pico Store
Address: Grønnegade 36, København 1107
Pico Store is perhaps one of the most photographed boutiques in all of Copenhagen. Any It girl's photo dump of her adventures in the city isn't complete without a picture of Pico's rows and cabinets filled with whimsical hair clips, bedazzled barrettes, and rose-shaped claw clips. Although the Danish brand also carries jewelry and socks, Pico Store is most well-known for its hair accessories that come in various shapes and sizes, the perfect accoutrement for any outfit.
Pico Copenhagen
Jeanne Barrette
Pico Copenhagen
Giant Satin Rose Claw
Pico Copenhagen
Dalmatian Scrunchie
Lié Studio
Address: Vognmagergade 9, 1120 København K, Denmark
LIÉ Studio, which was founded by models and twins Amalie and Cecilie Moosgaard, is one of the prettiest stores in all of Copenhagen, in my opinion. It was designed in collaboration with Danish architect Julius Nielsen, the brand's small-but-mighty flagship feels like stepping into the personal jewelry box of the Moosgaard sisters. Dark wood, light florals, and a plush Ottoman rug are the centerpieces of the space, with a custom-built armoire built to showcase each of the brand's necklaces, earrings, and rings.
For a taste of classic New York newsstands and cool girl bookstores, look no further than New Mags, a curated literary space located in the backstreets of Copenhagen's busy shopping district. In here, you'll find international travel guides, grade-A photographed cookbooks, art zines, and, as its name suggests, dozens of magazine titles. New Mags is perfect coffee table book fodder—just don't forget to pick up one of the brand's classic baseball hats or oversize totes, which you'll find on stylish people all over Copenhagen. Even the merch is cool!
Pottery lovers, rejoice. In a city well-renowned for its culinary scene, handmade mugs, plates, and bowls are sure to follow—if not for eating, then for colorful photo dumps. Enter Studio Arhoj, a kitschy pottery and glassblowing studio that's become a must-go if you're into art and design. The storefront is an open concept studio, meaning you can see the team working behind the register, glazing oversize mugs and blowing small glass trinkets to put on your desk. Over the years, I've accumulated over 10+ pieces of its dishware, each one a prized possession in my kitchen cabinet.
Studio Arhoj
Chug Mug
Studio Arhoj
Spring Bowl
Studio Arhoj
Quench Cup
By Malene Birger
Address: Antonigade 10, 1106 København, Denmark
By Malene Birger is one of the touch points of Danish style: minimal, elegant, and refined. That said, it's no surprise that the brand's flagship store is a physical manifestation of the design principles designer Malene Birger has worked hard to perfect over the years. The boutique, conceptualized by Milan-based firm Dimore Studio, also invites press and friends of the house over during fashion week for intimate dinners and brand events, creating a living, breathing extension of the design studio itself. Besides the dreamy, warm, '70s-style accents found throughout the store, recent collections are merchandized in a way that makes every item irresistible, much to the chagrin of my credit card bill.
By Malene Birger
Alisandra Jacket
By Malene Birger
Teva Heels
By Malene Birger
Janes Top
Naked Copenhagen
Address: Regnegade 2, 1110 København, Denmark
Copenhagen's answer to the Kith? Meet Naked, a concept store filled with hard-to-get sneakers, fresh streetwear, and trendy sunglasses. Naked is practically an institution among the fashion scene in Copenhagen (and, perhaps, the reason everyone now in the United States wears colorful "Scandi" style sneakers), often opening up its shop for pop-up events and collaborations with major sneaker brands like Adidas or Salmon. Naked is the reason I've been able to get my hands on a few pairs of hyped sneakers in the United States without having to shell out thousands on the secondhand market. If you're on the hunt for a pair of colorful Adidas Gazelles, look no further.
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor
Puma
Speedcat OG
New Balance
9060HMT
HAY House
Address: Østergade 61, 2, 1100 København, Denmark
Colorful interiors lovers, meet your match. The flagship of the Danish interiors brand Hay isn't to be missed if you're in Copenhagen. The Hay House is a sprawling four-story flagship has everything you could imagine from the beloved brand: tote bags, candles, sofas, coffee table books, and storage units, each with a colorful Scandi flair. Although I haven't bought furniture to bring back just yet, I always stop by Hay House when in Denmark to stock up on my favorite candlesticks I light while hosting.
Hay
Mini Recycled Colour Crate, Set of 2
Hay
Pattern Taper Candle
Hay
Wavy Candle Holder
Collector's Cage
Address: Amagertorv 31, 1160 København K, Denmark
When shopping for vintage luxury handbags, I've always been hesistant to buy things online, preferring instead to pick things up and inspect them IRL. While there's dozens of vintage and consignment stores in Copenhagen, I have to admit, I have a soft spot for Collector's Cage. As a handbag lover, I find myself getting lost in the store's dreamy aisles of currated, well-loved secondhand bags. Whether it's colorful Balenciaga City Bags or a rare John Galliano–era Dior Saddle Bag, I've been able to find some holy grails and inspect them up close at the brand's store in the heart of Copenhagen.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.