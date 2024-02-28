I'm Elevating my Spring Wardrobe With These 34 Pretty Spring Picks From Saks

By Ana Escalante
published

woman wearing loewe bag, white sundress, and sunglasses against black street background

(Image credit: @frannfyne)

Ah, yes, the weather is finally over 30 degrees here in New York City which means, in fact, it's basically spring. Instead of wallowing around all day getting ready for the warm sunshine to settle in, I've taken up to organizing (and re-organizing) my closet, making room for irresistible, pretty spring trends and clothing items I've had my eyes on recently. From picnic-ready accessories like strappy sandals and woven totes, to jaw-dropping white linen vests and dresses perfect to step outside in, these 34 stunning items from Saks are making it easier than ever to get into the spirit. Who cares if we're only just about to hit March— I'm getting them ahead of the curve and, most importantly, before the rest of my feed catches on and they sell out.

Below, shop the best editor-approved spring pieces from Saks. Trust me, you won't want to scroll away.

Inca Palma Bucket Hat
Lack of Color
Inca Palma Bucket Hat

Perfect for any spring picnics.

45mm Knot Heel Leather Sandals
Bottega Veneta
45mm Knot Heel Leather Sandals

Do I need these? Probably.

Crepe Belted Miniskirt
Theory
Crepe Belted Miniskirt

For under $300, this piece looks like it's designer.

Fitted Cotton Shirt
Helmut Lang
Fitted Cotton Shirt

A perfect, fun take on a button-down shirt.

Iona Underwire Maxi Dress
ViX by Paula Hermanny
Iona Underwire Maxi Dress

This dress is simply mouth-watering.

Dale 14k Gold-Plated, Crystal Quartz & Enamel Necklace
u
Dale 14k Gold-Plated, Crystal Quartz & Enamel Necklace

As a Miami native, this adorable jewelry brand is one of my favorites.

Half Bow 45mm Slingbacks
Prada
Half Bow 45mm Slingbacks

I'll never say no to Prada.

Woven Palmito and Leather Tote Bag
Prada
Woven Palmito and Leather Tote Bag

Simply gorgeous.

Girl Crew Aka Jill Cashmere Sweater
TWP
Girl Crew Aka Jill Cashmere Sweater

This color!

Odyssey 14k-Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings
Shashi
Odyssey 14k-Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings

For the friend who is always losing gold hoops (me).

Samantha Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Careste
Samantha Cashmere V-Neck Sweater

The perfect pull-on sweater for any chilly spring day.

Mimi Denim Jacket
Derek Lam 10 Crosby
Mimi Denim Jacket

I'm into a clean, buttoned-up denim jacket as of late.

Medium Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Top-Handle Bag
Bottega Veneta
Medium Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Top-Handle Bag

Biiiiiggg Bottega gal.

Small Puzzle Leather Bag
LOEWE
Small Puzzle Leather Bag

Although I already have this bag in a neutral, muted mushroom color, you can't go wrong with Loewe's classic tanned calfskin.

Leona Bustier Hardware Maxi Dress
ViX by Paula Hermanny
Leona Bustier Hardware Maxi Dress

Another pretty spring dress that's making my mouth water.

Elowen Silk Midi-Skirt
D Ô E N
Elowen Silk Midi-Skirt

In case you haven't heard, I'm predicting delicate, light blue hues to be the It colors this season.

Una Button-Front Tank
Staud
Una Button-Front Tank

Can I take one? Or five?

Wally 45mm Suede Foldover Boots
Staud
Wally 45mm Suede Foldover Boots

Getting into the Act II spirit with Queen Bey's upcoming country album.

Shon Wide-Leg Pants
Nili Lotan
Shon Wide-Leg Pants

The ideal take on a horseshoe bottom silhoutte without feeling too kooky.

Stretch Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Re/done
Stretch Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

These jeans would live so well in your closet.

Dena Drop-Waist Midi-Dress
Staud
Dena Drop-Waist Midi-Dress

Can't you tell I have a thing for pretty, white spring dresses?

Leather Moon Bag
Staud
Leather Moon Bag

Staud lovers, rise up.

Wally 45mm Leather Mules
Staud
Wally 45mm Leather Mules

If you haven't given Staud's footwear a chance, here's your sign.

Cotton Poplin Peplum Blouse
Ganni
Cotton Poplin Peplum Blouse

The viral Ganni top is back and fully in-stock.

Boxy Quilted Ripstop Jacket
Ganni
Boxy Quilted Ripstop Jacket

This jacket + simple straight-leg jeans = outfit paradise.

Avery Leather Thong Sandals
The Row
Avery Leather Thong Sandals

Although I should be partial to thong sandals as a newfound New Yorker, this pair feels extra elevated.

Mariana Crepe Vest
Rag & Bone
Mariana Crepe Vest

I'm all about Rag + Bone's slew of elevated basics this spring.

Becca Pleated Wide-Leg Pants
Cinq à Sept
Becca Pleated Wide-Leg Pants

Quiet luxury is back this spring.

Cello One-Shoulder Ruched Top
Reformation
Cello One-Shoulder Ruched Top

Yep, Reformation is sold on Saks!

Elena Studded Leather Box Shoulder Bag
Khaite
Elena Studded Leather Box Shoulder Bag

The purse to end all purses in my eyes.

Palermo Puff-Sleeve Dress
Staud
Palermo Puff-Sleeve Dress

Okay, last pretty white dress. I promise!

Benny Studded Suede Belt
Khaite
Benny Studded Suede Belt

That viral Khaite belt you've seen all over your #FYP comes in this divine brown color, too.

Triomphe 52mm Oval Sunglasses
Celine
Triomphe 52mm Oval Sunglasses

Aren't you glad you kept scrolling?

River 45mm Leather Mules
Khaite
River 45mm Leather Mules

I've saved the best shoes for last.

Explore More:
Saks Fifth Avenue
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.

Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸