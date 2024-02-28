I'm Elevating my Spring Wardrobe With These 34 Pretty Spring Picks From Saks

Ah, yes, the weather is finally over 30 degrees here in New York City which means, in fact, it's basically spring. Instead of wallowing around all day getting ready for the warm sunshine to settle in, I've taken up to organizing (and re-organizing) my closet, making room for irresistible, pretty spring trends and clothing items I've had my eyes on recently. From picnic-ready accessories like strappy sandals and woven totes, to jaw-dropping white linen vests and dresses perfect to step outside in, these 34 stunning items from Saks are making it easier than ever to get into the spirit. Who cares if we're only just about to hit March— I'm getting them ahead of the curve and, most importantly, before the rest of my feed catches on and they sell out.

Below, shop the best editor-approved spring pieces from Saks. Trust me, you won't want to scroll away.

Lack of Color Inca Palma Bucket Hat $149 SHOP NOW

Perfect for any spring picnics.

Bottega Veneta 45mm Knot Heel Leather Sandals $1390 SHOP NOW

Do I need these? Probably.

Theory Crepe Belted Miniskirt $275 SHOP NOW

For under $300, this piece looks like it's designer.

Helmut Lang Fitted Cotton Shirt $275 SHOP NOW

A perfect, fun take on a button-down shirt.

ViX by Paula Hermanny Iona Underwire Maxi Dress $348 SHOP NOW

This dress is simply mouth-watering.

u Dale 14k Gold-Plated, Crystal Quartz & Enamel Necklace $180 SHOP NOW

As a Miami native, this adorable jewelry brand is one of my favorites.

Prada Half Bow 45mm Slingbacks $1390 SHOP NOW

I'll never say no to Prada.

Prada Woven Palmito and Leather Tote Bag $1200 SHOP NOW

Simply gorgeous.

TWP Girl Crew Aka Jill Cashmere Sweater $595 SHOP NOW

This color!

Shashi Odyssey 14k-Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings $88 SHOP NOW

For the friend who is always losing gold hoops (me).

Careste Samantha Cashmere V-Neck Sweater $695 SHOP NOW

The perfect pull-on sweater for any chilly spring day.

Derek Lam 10 Crosby Mimi Denim Jacket $395 SHOP NOW

I'm into a clean, buttoned-up denim jacket as of late.

Bottega Veneta Medium Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Top-Handle Bag $5100 SHOP NOW

Biiiiiggg Bottega gal.

LOEWE Small Puzzle Leather Bag $3250 SHOP NOW

Although I already have this bag in a neutral, muted mushroom color, you can't go wrong with Loewe's classic tanned calfskin.

ViX by Paula Hermanny Leona Bustier Hardware Maxi Dress $398 SHOP NOW

Another pretty spring dress that's making my mouth water.

D Ô E N Elowen Silk Midi-Skirt $278 SHOP NOW

In case you haven't heard, I'm predicting delicate, light blue hues to be the It colors this season.

Staud Una Button-Front Tank $245 SHOP NOW

Can I take one? Or five?

Staud Wally 45mm Suede Foldover Boots $550 SHOP NOW

Getting into the Act II spirit with Queen Bey's upcoming country album.

Nili Lotan Shon Wide-Leg Pants $375 SHOP NOW

The ideal take on a horseshoe bottom silhoutte without feeling too kooky.

These jeans would live so well in your closet.

Can't you tell I have a thing for pretty, white spring dresses?

Staud Leather Moon Bag $295 SHOP NOW

Staud lovers, rise up.

Staud Wally 45mm Leather Mules $350 SHOP NOW

If you haven't given Staud's footwear a chance, here's your sign.

Ganni Cotton Poplin Peplum Blouse $185 SHOP NOW

The viral Ganni top is back and fully in-stock.

Ganni Boxy Quilted Ripstop Jacket $375 SHOP NOW

This jacket + simple straight-leg jeans = outfit paradise.

The Row Avery Leather Thong Sandals $820 SHOP NOW

Although I should be partial to thong sandals as a newfound New Yorker, this pair feels extra elevated.

Rag & Bone Mariana Crepe Vest $298 SHOP NOW

I'm all about Rag + Bone's slew of elevated basics this spring.

Cinq à Sept Becca Pleated Wide-Leg Pants $395 SHOP NOW

Quiet luxury is back this spring.

Reformation Cello One-Shoulder Ruched Top $68 SHOP NOW Yep, Reformation is sold on Saks!

Khaite Elena Studded Leather Box Shoulder Bag $2600 SHOP NOW

The purse to end all purses in my eyes.

Staud Palermo Puff-Sleeve Dress $425 SHOP NOW

Okay, last pretty white dress. I promise!

Khaite Benny Studded Suede Belt $550 SHOP NOW

That viral Khaite belt you've seen all over your #FYP comes in this divine brown color, too.

Celine Triomphe 52mm Oval Sunglasses $510 SHOP NOW

Aren't you glad you kept scrolling?

Khaite River 45mm Leather Mules $950 SHOP NOW

I've saved the best shoes for last.