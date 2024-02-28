I'm Elevating my Spring Wardrobe With These 34 Pretty Spring Picks From Saks
Ah, yes, the weather is finally over 30 degrees here in New York City which means, in fact, it's basically spring. Instead of wallowing around all day getting ready for the warm sunshine to settle in, I've taken up to organizing (and re-organizing) my closet, making room for irresistible, pretty spring trends and clothing items I've had my eyes on recently. From picnic-ready accessories like strappy sandals and woven totes, to jaw-dropping white linen vests and dresses perfect to step outside in, these 34 stunning items from Saks are making it easier than ever to get into the spirit. Who cares if we're only just about to hit March— I'm getting them ahead of the curve and, most importantly, before the rest of my feed catches on and they sell out.
Below, shop the best editor-approved spring pieces from Saks. Trust me, you won't want to scroll away.
Perfect for any spring picnics.
Do I need these? Probably.
For under $300, this piece looks like it's designer.
A perfect, fun take on a button-down shirt.
This dress is simply mouth-watering.
As a Miami native, this adorable jewelry brand is one of my favorites.
I'll never say no to Prada.
Simply gorgeous.
This color!
For the friend who is always losing gold hoops (me).
The perfect pull-on sweater for any chilly spring day.
I'm into a clean, buttoned-up denim jacket as of late.
Biiiiiggg Bottega gal.
Although I already have this bag in a neutral, muted mushroom color, you can't go wrong with Loewe's classic tanned calfskin.
Another pretty spring dress that's making my mouth water.
In case you haven't heard, I'm predicting delicate, light blue hues to be the It colors this season.
Can I take one? Or five?
Getting into the Act II spirit with Queen Bey's upcoming country album.
The ideal take on a horseshoe bottom silhoutte without feeling too kooky.
These jeans would live so well in your closet.
Can't you tell I have a thing for pretty, white spring dresses?
Staud lovers, rise up.
If you haven't given Staud's footwear a chance, here's your sign.
The viral Ganni top is back and fully in-stock.
This jacket + simple straight-leg jeans = outfit paradise.
Although I should be partial to thong sandals as a newfound New Yorker, this pair feels extra elevated.
I'm all about Rag + Bone's slew of elevated basics this spring.
Quiet luxury is back this spring.
The purse to end all purses in my eyes.
Okay, last pretty white dress. I promise!
That viral Khaite belt you've seen all over your #FYP comes in this divine brown color, too.
Aren't you glad you kept scrolling?
I've saved the best shoes for last.
Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
