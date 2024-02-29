Every Chic Item Fashion People Would Buy From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara
Because of my job, I spend a lot of time with the exceptionally well dressed, whether at runway shows, new-season previews, or brand dinners. While it'd probably be more polite of me to just mind my own business, rarely is that the case. I'm an observant person by nature—I can't help that—so yes, I pay close attention to what types of items said skillful stylists outfit themselves in on a regular basis. As such, I have a pretty good idea of what the fashion crowd's chicest members will and will not like.
Rather than gatekeep all of the style information I have etched forever in my brain, I figured I'd spend my afternoon sharing my well-researched insights with anyone who's interested in the sorts of pieces fashion people gravitate toward. In this case, they're from Nordstrom, Zara, and H&M specifically. There are elegant flats and heels, low-key luxury handbags, and elevated basics as well as statement silhouettes and edgy outerwear. Leather, cashmere, sequins, and satin will all make an appearance. Basically, everything that would be alluring to a style-minded consumer from Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara can be found below. Go forth and do with it all as you please.
Throwing this padded-shoulder jacket on top of some basics will single-handedly create a good outfit.
This sweater might be simple, but the styling here shows that it can pack a punch.
Fashion people know more than anyone the power of a good pair of 501s.
Phoebe Philo and Saint Laurent are building a strong case for oversize sunglasses to replace tiny ones. I, for one, am convinced.
I've been searching for the perfect gray trench after seeing it on The Row's runway, and now, I've found it.
You don't need to spend hundreds on a distressed leather jacket.
You'd be surprised by how many different ways you can style a pencil skirt.
Style this forest-green jacket with the aforementioned Mango pencil skirt. It'll be a really cool outfit.
Fashion is falling fast for the stylish groutfit.
These literally just dropped on Nordstrom.com, and I've already gotten them sent to me four times.
If you wanted the Prada white miniskirt but couldn't afford it, here's a chic alt that'll cost you less than $100.
I wouldn't usually go for a leather dress, but this one's something special.
I bet you'll end up wearing this top at least once a week.
Cord belts were all over New York Fashion Week street style this season.
I swear every person I follow on IG owns these cuffed, baggy jeans.
Every time I spot a really good outfit, it features a small touch of red.
Longline vests are the spring tailoring essential everyone's talking about.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
