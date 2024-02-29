Every Chic Item Fashion People Would Buy From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara

By Eliza Huber
published

H&M green shoulder-pad jacket with a black pencil skirt and sunglasses

(Image credit: H&M)

Because of my job, I spend a lot of time with the exceptionally well dressed, whether at runway shows, new-season previews, or brand dinners. While it'd probably be more polite of me to just mind my own business, rarely is that the case. I'm an observant person by nature—I can't help that—so yes, I pay close attention to what types of items said skillful stylists outfit themselves in on a regular basis. As such, I have a pretty good idea of what the fashion crowd's chicest members will and will not like.

Rather than gatekeep all of the style information I have etched forever in my brain, I figured I'd spend my afternoon sharing my well-researched insights with anyone who's interested in the sorts of pieces fashion people gravitate toward. In this case, they're from Nordstrom, Zara, and H&M specifically. There are elegant flats and heels, low-key luxury handbags, and elevated basics as well as statement silhouettes and edgy outerwear. Leather, cashmere, sequins, and satin will all make an appearance. Basically, everything that would be alluring to a style-minded consumer from Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara can be found below. Go forth and do with it all as you please.

H&M black pointed toe flats
H&M
Pointed Flats

The Row, Toteme, and Prada are all making elegant, pointy flats just like these.

H&M gray blazer
H&M
Shoulder-Pad Jacket

Throwing this padded-shoulder jacket on top of some basics will single-handedly create a good outfit.

Zara white V-neck sweater
ZARA
Knit Sweater With Below-the-Elbow-Length Sleeves

This sweater might be simple, but the styling here shows that it can pack a punch.

Josie Leather Knot Belt
Nordstrom
Josie Leather Knot Belt

Everyone in fashion is growing their belt collection right now.

501 Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
501 Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

Fashion people know more than anyone the power of a good pair of 501s.

Zara oversize sunglasses
ZARA
All Glass Sunglasses

Phoebe Philo and Saint Laurent are building a strong case for oversize sunglasses to replace tiny ones. I, for one, am convinced.

H&M gray trench coat
H&M
Twill Trench Coat

I've been searching for the perfect gray trench after seeing it on The Row's runway, and now, I've found it.

Balloon Midi Skirt
ZARA
Balloon Midi Skirt

The bubble hem makes this skirt extra special.

Zara brown bag
ZARA
Zippered Shoulder Bag

I guarantee that this $50 shoulder bag will sell out very quickly.

H&M leather jacket
H&M
Bomber Jacket With Shoulder Pads

You don't need to spend hundreds on a distressed leather jacket.

Fitted Back Slit Midi Skirt
MANGO
Fitted Back Slit Midi Skirt

You'd be surprised by how many different ways you can style a pencil skirt.

Bow Trim Fabric Ballet Flats
ZARA
Bow Trim Fabric Ballet Flats

I'd literally get married in these. Just saying.

H&M cream jeans
H&M
Slim High Jeans

White jeans for spring? Say less.

H&M green cropped jacket
H&M
Short Jacket With Shoulder Pads

Style this forest-green jacket with the aforementioned Mango pencil skirt. It'll be a really cool outfit.

Zara silver swirl earrings
Zara
Semi-Circular Earrings

These are what I call outfit-making accessories.

Shine Ribbed Halter Maxi Dress
Good American
Shine Ribbed Halter Maxi Dress

The best spring LBDs in 2024 have a halterneck.

H&M cropped black trench
H&M
Trench-Look Jacket

Cropped trenches are very sought-after at the moment.

H&M silky maxi skirt
H&M
Satin Maxi Skirt

The styling possibilities are truly endless.

H&M slingback flats
H&M
Pointed Slingbacks

Get all the style of slingback kitten heels with none of the pain.

H&M tweed minidress
H&M
Bouclé Dress

Very mod.

Midi Skirt With Buckle
ZARA
Midi Skirt With Buckle

Fashion is falling fast for the stylish groutfit.

Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pump

These literally just dropped on Nordstrom.com, and I've already gotten them sent to me four times.

H&M gray cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

A classic cardigan is never a bad idea.

White sequin Zara miniskirt
ZARA
Sequin Mini Skirt

If you wanted the Prada white miniskirt but couldn't afford it, here's a chic alt that'll cost you less than $100.

Plunge Spaghetti Strap Faux Leather Minidress
MANGO
Plunge Spaghetti Strap Faux Leather Minidress

I wouldn't usually go for a leather dress, but this one's something special.

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

Say yes to satin footwear.

Sleeveless Stretch Cotton Knit Shell Top
Halogen
Sleeveless Stretch Cotton Knit Shell Top

I bet you'll end up wearing this top at least once a week.

H&M cream trousers
H&M
Wide-Leg Pants

I'm going to re-create this entire outfit ASAP.

Flat Leather Tubular Belt
ZARA
Flat Leather Tubular Belt

Cord belts were all over New York Fashion Week street style this season.

H&M cream coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Trench Coat

I can't believe this beautiful coat costs under $200.

Zara brown suede bag
ZARA
Suede Shoulder Bag

The suede on this top-handle bag is so luxe.

H&M brown cashmere sweater
H&M
Oversized Cashmere-Blend Sweater

H&M's cashmere always sells out scarily fast.

Ayla High Waist Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla High Waist Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans

I swear every person I follow on IG owns these cuffed, baggy jeans.

Knit Sweater With Below-The-Elbow-Length Sleeves
ZARA
Knit Sweater With Below-the-Elbow-Length Sleeves

Every time I spot a really good outfit, it features a small touch of red.

Oval Earrings
ZARA
Oval Earrings

I feel like Zara's jewelry selection is slept on far too often.

Zara round neck top
ZARA
Round Neck Polyamide Top

The round neck on this top is so flattering and pretty.

H&M knit boucle skirt
H&M
Rib-Knit Skirt

Need.

H&M linen vest
H&M
Linen-Blend Suit Vest

Longline vests are the spring tailoring essential everyone's talking about.

Cylindrical Shoulder Bag
ZARA
Cylindrical Shoulder Bag

You do, in fact, need this $40 bag.

Eliza Huber
Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

