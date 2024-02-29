Every Chic Item Fashion People Would Buy From Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara

(Image credit: H&M)

Because of my job, I spend a lot of time with the exceptionally well dressed, whether at runway shows, new-season previews, or brand dinners. While it'd probably be more polite of me to just mind my own business, rarely is that the case. I'm an observant person by nature—I can't help that—so yes, I pay close attention to what types of items said skillful stylists outfit themselves in on a regular basis. As such, I have a pretty good idea of what the fashion crowd's chicest members will and will not like.

Rather than gatekeep all of the style information I have etched forever in my brain, I figured I'd spend my afternoon sharing my well-researched insights with anyone who's interested in the sorts of pieces fashion people gravitate toward. In this case, they're from Nordstrom, Zara, and H&M specifically. There are elegant flats and heels, low-key luxury handbags, and elevated basics as well as statement silhouettes and edgy outerwear. Leather, cashmere, sequins, and satin will all make an appearance. Basically, everything that would be alluring to a style-minded consumer from Nordstrom, H&M, and Zara can be found below. Go forth and do with it all as you please.

H&M Pointed Flats $25 SHOP NOW The Row, Toteme, and Prada are all making elegant, pointy flats just like these.

H&M Shoulder-Pad Jacket $50 SHOP NOW Throwing this padded-shoulder jacket on top of some basics will single-handedly create a good outfit.

ZARA Knit Sweater With Below-the-Elbow-Length Sleeves $40 SHOP NOW This sweater might be simple, but the styling here shows that it can pack a punch.

Nordstrom Josie Leather Knot Belt $49 SHOP NOW Everyone in fashion is growing their belt collection right now.

Levi's 501 Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $108 SHOP NOW Fashion people know more than anyone the power of a good pair of 501s.

ZARA All Glass Sunglasses $70 SHOP NOW Phoebe Philo and Saint Laurent are building a strong case for oversize sunglasses to replace tiny ones. I, for one, am convinced.

H&M Twill Trench Coat $75 SHOP NOW I've been searching for the perfect gray trench after seeing it on The Row's runway, and now, I've found it.

ZARA Balloon Midi Skirt $46 SHOP NOW The bubble hem makes this skirt extra special.

ZARA Zippered Shoulder Bag $50 SHOP NOW I guarantee that this $50 shoulder bag will sell out very quickly.

H&M Bomber Jacket With Shoulder Pads $67 SHOP NOW You don't need to spend hundreds on a distressed leather jacket.

MANGO Fitted Back Slit Midi Skirt $60 SHOP NOW You'd be surprised by how many different ways you can style a pencil skirt.

ZARA Bow Trim Fabric Ballet Flats $50 SHOP NOW I'd literally get married in these. Just saying.

H&M Slim High Jeans $35 SHOP NOW White jeans for spring? Say less.

H&M Short Jacket With Shoulder Pads $58 SHOP NOW Style this forest-green jacket with the aforementioned Mango pencil skirt. It'll be a really cool outfit.

Zara Semi-Circular Earrings $28 SHOP NOW These are what I call outfit-making accessories.

Good American Shine Ribbed Halter Maxi Dress $229 SHOP NOW The best spring LBDs in 2024 have a halterneck.

H&M Trench-Look Jacket $55 SHOP NOW Cropped trenches are very sought-after at the moment.

H&M Satin Maxi Skirt $40 SHOP NOW The styling possibilities are truly endless.

H&M Pointed Slingbacks $27 SHOP NOW Get all the style of slingback kitten heels with none of the pain.

H&M Bouclé Dress $55 SHOP NOW Very mod.

ZARA Midi Skirt With Buckle $50 SHOP NOW Fashion is falling fast for the stylish groutfit.

Jeffrey Campbell Tanya Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $175 SHOP NOW These literally just dropped on Nordstrom.com, and I've already gotten them sent to me four times.

H&M Fine-Knit Cardigan $38 SHOP NOW A classic cardigan is never a bad idea.

ZARA Sequin Mini Skirt $90 SHOP NOW If you wanted the Prada white miniskirt but couldn't afford it, here's a chic alt that'll cost you less than $100.

MANGO Plunge Spaghetti Strap Faux Leather Minidress $80 SHOP NOW I wouldn't usually go for a leather dress, but this one's something special.

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $160 SHOP NOW Say yes to satin footwear.

Halogen Sleeveless Stretch Cotton Knit Shell Top $39 SHOP NOW I bet you'll end up wearing this top at least once a week.

H&M Wide-Leg Pants $40 SHOP NOW I'm going to re-create this entire outfit ASAP.

H&M Wool-Blend Trench Coat $179 SHOP NOW I can't believe this beautiful coat costs under $200.

ZARA Suede Shoulder Bag $109 SHOP NOW The suede on this top-handle bag is so luxe.

H&M Oversized Cashmere-Blend Sweater $149 SHOP NOW H&M's cashmere always sells out scarily fast.

Citizens of Humanity Ayla High Waist Baggy Organic Cotton Jeans $288 SHOP NOW I swear every person I follow on IG owns these cuffed, baggy jeans.

ZARA Knit Sweater With Below-the-Elbow-Length Sleeves $40 SHOP NOW Every time I spot a really good outfit, it features a small touch of red.

ZARA Oval Earrings $23 SHOP NOW I feel like Zara's jewelry selection is slept on far too often.

ZARA Round Neck Polyamide Top $26 SHOP NOW The round neck on this top is so flattering and pretty.

H&M Linen-Blend Suit Vest $36 SHOP NOW Longline vests are the spring tailoring essential everyone's talking about.