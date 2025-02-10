The Gray, Cream, and Navy Items I Swear Out-Rich Every Other Color Trend (Yes, Even Black)

Black is the most classic color in fashion for a reason. It looks chic no matter what form it takes, whether you're dressed up in a timeless black dress or more casually in leggings, a leather jacket, and ballet flats. Even so, the recent popularity spike of alternative neutrals like cream, navy, and gray has forced fashion to question whether black is the superior color in every way. If you ask me, all three of the hues mentioned above beat out black in at least one category. They all look more expensive, and right now, the richer an item appears, the more shoppers want it.

To help bring up the value of your wardrobe one gray, cream, or navy piece at a time, I went ahead and hand-curated a well-rounded collection of items in all three colors, with options ranging from $22 H&M waistcoats to a $2270 viral Alaïa shoulder bag. Essentially, there's something sumptuous for everyone, no matter your budget. Without further ado, let the 30 items in 2025's richest-looking color trends up your closet's worth by a few zeroes.

Navy

j.crew Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater $118 SHOP NOW This is easily my most-worn and most-complimented cashmere sweater. I have it in charcoal gray, too. Perhaps cream is next.

Nocturne Shirt Collar Cotton Blend Coat $349 $175 SHOP NOW Everyone should already own at least one barn jacket by now. Hell, I have three of them.

Madewell X Agmes Lennox Bag $198 SHOP NOW This is what a great brand collaboration can create.

COS Technical Hooded Parka Jacket $150 SHOP NOW The sportier the jacket, the more I want to get my grubby little hands on it.

Everlane The Perform 24/7 Legging $68 SHOP NOW Finding chic ways to wear leggings is my new favorite 2025 activity.

j.crew Made-In-Spain Jules Cross-Strap Pumps in Suede $278 $120 SHOP NOW Navy suede pumps? Say less.

Lioness 1999 Maxi Dress $89 SHOP NOW This combination of cream and navy is peak wealth (for less than $100).

MANGO V-Neck Knit Sweater $46 SHOP NOW Simply put, this is a great sweater.

Alaïa Le Teckel Suede Shoulder Bag $2700 SHOP NOW Nothing navy has ever been more beautiful. If you disagree, no, you don't.

Nordstrom Brushed Bomber Jacket $169 SHOP NOW The perfect cool, easy topper for spring.

Gray

Almina Concept V-Neck Cardigan $298 SHOP NOW Who What Wear editors have a soft spot for this elevated cardigan.

H&M Suit Vest $25 $22 SHOP NOW The fit on this longline waistcoat makes it look even more luxurious and tailored.

MANGO Straight-Fit Suit Trousers $90 SHOP NOW You might as well splurge and buy the matching blazer too.

Manolo Blahnik Maysale Suede Mules $795 SHOP NOW Have you ever seen a more beautiful pair of shoes in your life? I truthfully haven't.

COS Double-Faced Wool Hybrid Cape $150 SHOP NOW Throw this cape on top of any outfit to make it feel richer and more 2025.

Babaton Finesse Skirt $138 SHOP NOW Chic.

RÓHE Oversized Ribbed Wool Sweater $660 SHOP NOW I can tell through my computer screen that this is an elite-level sweater.

COS Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Pants $150 SHOP NOW Just good trousers.

ZARA Zw Collection Short Jacket $90 SHOP NOW Never scroll past a great Zara find.

TOTEME T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag $1390 SHOP NOW This might be my favorite color option available in the T-Lock bag.

Cream

MANGO Strip-Neck Cropped Jacket $130 SHOP NOW I don't just want this jacket. I need this jacket.

Attersee The Cropped Pants $725 SHOP NOW There are so many cool ways to style these.

COS Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes $190 SHOP NOW I'm in shock that these are still in stock.

Abercrombie Asymmetrical Scarf Sweater Tank $50 SHOP NOW Scarf tops are having one hell of a moment this year.

Reformation Dahlia Cotton Sweater Dress $198 SHOP NOW Don't wait to buy this perfect spring dress. It's selling like crazy.

massimo dutti Cotton-Blend Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW Great trench coats deserve to be purchased and worn with abandon.

POLO RALPH LAUREN Bellport Medium Leather-Trimmed Embroidered Cotton-Canvas Tote $398 SHOP NOW Next summer's most-wanted tote bag has already been found.

j.crew Brushed Cashmere Sweater Shell $118 SHOP NOW This fuzzy shell is too chic for words.

Norma Kamali Tapered Pleated Trouser $165 $101 SHOP NOW Sale alert.