The Gray, Cream, and Navy Items I Swear Out-Rich Every Other Color Trend (Yes, Even Black)

Black is the most classic color in fashion for a reason. It looks chic no matter what form it takes, whether you're dressed up in a timeless black dress or more casually in leggings, a leather jacket, and ballet flats. Even so, the recent popularity spike of alternative neutrals like cream, navy, and gray has forced fashion to question whether black is the superior color in every way. If you ask me, all three of the hues mentioned above beat out black in at least one category. They all look more expensive, and right now, the richer an item appears, the more shoppers want it.

To help bring up the value of your wardrobe one gray, cream, or navy piece at a time, I went ahead and hand-curated a well-rounded collection of items in all three colors, with options ranging from $22 H&M waistcoats to a $2270 viral Alaïa shoulder bag. Essentially, there's something sumptuous for everyone, no matter your budget. Without further ado, let the 30 items in 2025's richest-looking color trends up your closet's worth by a few zeroes.

Navy

Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater
j.crew
Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater

This is easily my most-worn and most-complimented cashmere sweater. I have it in charcoal gray, too. Perhaps cream is next.

Shirt Collar Cotton Blend Coat
Nocturne
Shirt Collar Cotton Blend Coat

Everyone should already own at least one barn jacket by now. Hell, I have three of them.

Madewell X Agmes , Madewell X Agmes Lennox Bag
Madewell X Agmes
Lennox Bag

This is what a great brand collaboration can create.

Technical Hooded Parka Jacket
COS
Technical Hooded Parka Jacket

The sportier the jacket, the more I want to get my grubby little hands on it.

The Perform 24/7 Legging
Everlane
The Perform 24/7 Legging

Finding chic ways to wear leggings is my new favorite 2025 activity.

Made-In-Spain Jules Cross-Strap Pumps in Suede
j.crew
Made-In-Spain Jules Cross-Strap Pumps in Suede

Navy suede pumps? Say less.

Lioness 1999 Maxi Dress
Lioness
1999 Maxi Dress

This combination of cream and navy is peak wealth (for less than $100).

V-Neck Knit Sweater - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
V-Neck Knit Sweater

Simply put, this is a great sweater.

Le Teckel Suede Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Suede Shoulder Bag

Nothing navy has ever been more beautiful. If you disagree, no, you don't.

Brushed Bomber Jacket
Nordstrom
Brushed Bomber Jacket

The perfect cool, easy topper for spring.

Gray

V Neck Cardigan
Almina Concept
V-Neck Cardigan

Who What Wear editors have a soft spot for this elevated cardigan.

Suit Vest
H&M
Suit Vest

The fit on this longline waistcoat makes it look even more luxurious and tailored.

Straight-Fit Suit Trousers - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Straight-Fit Suit Trousers

You might as well splurge and buy the matching blazer too.

Maysale Suede Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Maysale Suede Mules

Have you ever seen a more beautiful pair of shoes in your life? I truthfully haven't.

Double-Faced Wool Hybrid Cape
COS
Double-Faced Wool Hybrid Cape

Throw this cape on top of any outfit to make it feel richer and more 2025.

Finesse Skirt
Babaton
Finesse Skirt

Chic.

Oversized Ribbed Wool Sweater
RÓHE
Oversized Ribbed Wool Sweater

I can tell through my computer screen that this is an elite-level sweater.

Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Pants
COS
Relaxed Twill Wide-Leg Pants

Just good trousers.

Zw Collection Short Jacket
ZARA
Zw Collection Short Jacket

Never scroll past a great Zara find.

T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag
TOTEME
T-Lock Leather Shoulder Bag

This might be my favorite color option available in the T-Lock bag.

Cream

Strip-Neck Cropped Jacket - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Strip-Neck Cropped Jacket

I don't just want this jacket. I need this jacket.

Attersee, The Cropped Pants
Attersee
The Cropped Pants

There are so many cool ways to style these.

Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes
COS
Square-Toe Leather Court Shoes

I'm in shock that these are still in stock.

Asymmetrical Scarf Sweater Tank
Abercrombie
Asymmetrical Scarf Sweater Tank

Scarf tops are having one hell of a moment this year.

Dahlia Cotton Sweater Dress
Reformation
Dahlia Cotton Sweater Dress

Don't wait to buy this perfect spring dress. It's selling like crazy.

massimo dutti, Cotton-Blend Trench Coat
massimo dutti
Cotton-Blend Trench Coat

Great trench coats deserve to be purchased and worn with abandon.

Bellport Medium Leather-Trimmed Embroidered Cotton-Canvas Tote
POLO RALPH LAUREN
Bellport Medium Leather-Trimmed Embroidered Cotton-Canvas Tote

Next summer's most-wanted tote bag has already been found.

Brushed Cashmere Sweater Shell
j.crew
Brushed Cashmere Sweater Shell

This fuzzy shell is too chic for words.

Tapered Pleated Trouser
Norma Kamali
Tapered Pleated Trouser

Sale alert.

Short Knitted Dress With Pleats - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Short Knitted Dress With Pleats

You could wear this dress with trousers or layered under a cool sporty jacket.

