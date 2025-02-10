The Gray, Cream, and Navy Items I Swear Out-Rich Every Other Color Trend (Yes, Even Black)
Black is the most classic color in fashion for a reason. It looks chic no matter what form it takes, whether you're dressed up in a timeless black dress or more casually in leggings, a leather jacket, and ballet flats. Even so, the recent popularity spike of alternative neutrals like cream, navy, and gray has forced fashion to question whether black is the superior color in every way. If you ask me, all three of the hues mentioned above beat out black in at least one category. They all look more expensive, and right now, the richer an item appears, the more shoppers want it.
To help bring up the value of your wardrobe one gray, cream, or navy piece at a time, I went ahead and hand-curated a well-rounded collection of items in all three colors, with options ranging from $22 H&M waistcoats to a $2270 viral Alaïa shoulder bag. Essentially, there's something sumptuous for everyone, no matter your budget. Without further ado, let the 30 items in 2025's richest-looking color trends up your closet's worth by a few zeroes.
Navy
This is easily my most-worn and most-complimented cashmere sweater. I have it in charcoal gray, too. Perhaps cream is next.
Everyone should already own at least one barn jacket by now. Hell, I have three of them.
The sportier the jacket, the more I want to get my grubby little hands on it.
Finding chic ways to wear leggings is my new favorite 2025 activity.
Nothing navy has ever been more beautiful. If you disagree, no, you don't.
Gray
You might as well splurge and buy the matching blazer too.
Have you ever seen a more beautiful pair of shoes in your life? I truthfully haven't.
Throw this cape on top of any outfit to make it feel richer and more 2025.
I can tell through my computer screen that this is an elite-level sweater.
This might be my favorite color option available in the T-Lock bag.
Cream
Don't wait to buy this perfect spring dress. It's selling like crazy.
Great trench coats deserve to be purchased and worn with abandon.
Next summer's most-wanted tote bag has already been found.
You could wear this dress with trousers or layered under a cool sporty jacket.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks From the Nordstrom Winter Sale Scream Cool Girl
Time to up your fashion game.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
The 7 Dress Trends You'll Be Seeing Everywhere From Now Until 2026
Of the moment *and* timeless.
By Eliza Huber
-
If You're Not Into Powder Pink, Kendall Jenner Wore a Spring Color Trend That's Equally Pretty
There are other pastels in the sea.
By Allyson Payer
-
My Word of 2025 Is "Sophisticated," and These 34 Pieces Are the Definition
Think structured bags, hourglass shapes, and classic tailoring.
By Caitlin Burnett
-
Treating Yourself? What to Buy From the New Designer Collections Before They Sell Out
I'm kind of a pro at this.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
This Dated Dress Trend Is Officially Everywhere Again (Like We Predicted)
Shop the style inside.
By Michelle Scanga
-
I'm a Fashion Editor—One of My Chicest NYC TikTok Follows Shared 30 of Her Top Winter Picks From Nordstrom
Of course, I want everything Martine Lavelle recommends.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
This Sweater Will Never Go Out of Style—Here's How French Women Are Wearing It Now
Effortless and chic? Oui!
By Jennifer Camp Forbes