Retail Therapy: The 20 Fall Items You Need This Season

The best of the best.

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Who What Wear Bobby Schuessler
(Image credit: Stephanie Geddes for Who What Wear)

Welcome to Retail Therapy—Who What Wear Executive Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler's digest of everything that matters in shopping. He spends his days uncovering special gems to elevate a wardrobe, and it's all curated right here for you, dear readers. Think of Bobby as your personal shopper, and this is the exclusive list of items that get a yes from him, period.

Fall is fashion—period. With all due respect to the calendar, I’ve always thought the true fresh start happens in the fall. (Sorry, January.) It’s when style really comes alive with rich textures, effortless layering, and endless possibilities. Consider this your annual invitation to level up your aesthetic. And of course, I’m here to help.

You already have your staples—go-to black sweater, trusty coat—but these 20 pieces (in honor of Who What Wear's 20th Anniversary) are here to bring back the spark. This is your shortcut to building the chicest, most effortless looks of the season. So let’s get it.

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The best fall fashion of 2026

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Yes, trench. You’re giving chic.

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If you styled this skirt with a chunky knit, I’d compliment you.

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This beauty will do wonders for your stack. It does wonders for mine.

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An Anine Bing blazer is always in my rotation.

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I can’t even imagine a modern fall wardrobe without cute suede flats. Bye.

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The Frankie Shop
A statement piece never hurt anyone.

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Nour Hammour
One of those “wow” pieces.

The best fall fashion of 2026

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For any upcoming parties.

The best fall fashion of 2026

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An It bag for an It person.

The best fall fashion of 2026

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Prada
Prada. Period.

The best fall fashion of 2026

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Maje
Okay, sharp.

The best fall fashion of 2026

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Banana Republic
Please, don’t forget a belt. It’s an easy way to bring polish to an outfit.

The best fall fashion of 2026

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Guest in Residence
The color combo here is delightful.

The best fall fashion of 2026

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Toteme
I see you, stunning wallet.

The best fall fashion of 2026

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Movado
You’ll have this watch in your jewelry box forever.

The best fall fashion of 2026

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Gentle Monster
I’ve never met a statement pair of sunglasses I didn’t like.

The best fall fashion of 2026

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Citizens of Humanity
The number of outfits this unlocks is slightly absurd.

The best fall fashion of 2026

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Soft Goat
This wrap is incredibly soft.

The best fall fashion of 2026

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Adidas
At the end of the day, we all want to wear cool sneakers, right?

The best fall fashion of 2026

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Tory Burch
The hardest-working layer in your wardrobe.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.