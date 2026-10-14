Retail Therapy: The 20 Fall Items You Need This Season

Welcome to Retail Therapy—Who What Wear Executive Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler's digest of everything that matters in shopping. He spends his days uncovering special gems to elevate a wardrobe, and it's all curated right here for you, dear readers. Think of Bobby as your personal shopper, and this is the exclusive list of items that get a yes from him, period.
Fall is fashion—period. With all due respect to the calendar, I’ve always thought the true fresh start happens in the fall. (Sorry, January.) It’s when style really comes alive with rich textures, effortless layering, and endless possibilities. Consider this your annual invitation to level up your aesthetic. And of course, I’m here to help.
You already have your staples—go-to black sweater, trusty coat—but these 20 pieces (in honor of Who What Wear's 20th Anniversary) are here to bring back the spark. This is your shortcut to building the chicest, most effortless looks of the season. So let’s get it.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.