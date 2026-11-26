If there was ever a time to finally sort through your wish list, it’s during the Black Friday sales. The annual shopping event has arrived, marking the moment that I finally look at all the pieces I’ve been saving for months and suss out if any are making their way into my basket. As luck would have it, Reformation’s cult Olina trousers that have been on my mind for months are now 25% off.
Reformation has delivered so many cult items, from their belovedClara cardigan to the viralJonie scoop neck jumper, that it takes little effort to convince me of their worth. So when thissilk taffeta-inspired silhouette arrived on the scene over the summer, I was instantly enamoured with their unique fabric composition and saccharine colour palette.
Though besotted with them from first glance, I was slightly dubious about checking out my basket. Launching in the summer months, I’d seen so many stylish people wearing their own pairs with simple tank tops and relaxed Tees, but I hadn’t quite decided if these trousers would work for my wardrobe all year round. Recently, I spotted style setters pairing their own pairs with soft knits, fluffy jackets and proving that these trousers can move seamlessly from day to night. Now, I’m glad I waited.
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Their appeal lies in their uniqueness; compared to stiff denim or slouchy wool, these trousers boast a polished shape that elevates any knit or jacket you pair them with. And as we head into the depths of winter, the ability to make me feel more put-together without any effort is completely invaluable.
After finally purchasing them, I can safely say that they were well worth the wait. For cosy pub lunches, I pair them with an oversized trench coat and a sumptuous cashmere. For days working from home, they’re the perfect accompaniment to my snug slippers and graphic T-shirts. For nicer outings, I have no trouble dressing them up with a pair of ballet pumps and a minimal blouse.
Still, with so many events on the horizon, I know I’ll also find ways of incorporating them into my party season wardrobe, styling them with slingback heels and a long, theatrical coat. If this isn’t enough of a testimony to convince you of them, I don’t know what is. But if you’re still curious to see what the fuss is about, keep scrolling through to shop the style, along with other Reformation best-sellers, for yourself. That extra £50 back in your pocket is just an added bonus.
Shop the Reformation Olina Pants in the 2026 Black Friday Sale:
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
The navy is a true timeless shade, yet it will add a softer edge to ensembles compared to black counterparts.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Chartreuse is the shade of the season; piquant, refreshing and a little divisive, it'll add an edge to your winter warmers.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
From knitwear to trousers, royal purple is cropping up in all the right places, including in this seasonal shade.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Have you seen a more perfect party outfit? From the gold accents to the feather accessories and velvet jacket, the Olina pants just tie it all together.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
With the sun setting in the mid-afternoon, I'm looking to my wardrobe to give me the serotonin boost I would've otherwise sought elsewhere. The glossy sheen on this colourway is the uplift I need.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Pewter, steel or heather grey; whatever you want to call it, there's no denying how chic it is.
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Brocade and jacquard are two of the most ornate trends you can invest in this season, and this silhouette interprets both in the most subtle, minimal way.
Shop More of Reformation's 2026 Black Friday Sale:
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
This style boasts a similar shape to The Row's Ophelia jumper, but at a fraction at the price.
Reformation
Jonie Cashmere Oversized Scoop Neck
Though only launched a few months ago, this style has already become a best-seller for the brand. Endorsed by Olivia Jade, it's available in countless colours including this pastel pink.
Reformation
Clara Cashmere Crew Cardigan
Cardigans don't get much more sought after than the Reformation Clara.
Reformation
Stella Coat
Opera coats are swiftly becoming this season's must-have style.
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
Another pair of party pants to add to your rotation.
Reformation
Blair High Rise Baby Bootcut Jeans
Bootcut jeans will dominate through January.
Reformation
Inez Heeled Mule
Beloved by Hailey Bieber, the Inez is a pump that can elevate any outfit.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.