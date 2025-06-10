3 Elegant, Anti-Trend Brands in the Know Fashion People Turn to In Summer
Australian brands get summer dressing so right. And when it comes to everyday clothing, there's a three-way tie for first spot between Posse, Dissh and Faithfull.
In the summer months, I often find myself drawn to brands that have balmier summers in their DNA. Australian-born brands like A. Emery, who excel in all things footwear, or the likes of Aje, whose occasionwear is always a standout feat. And when it comes to everyday dressing, there’s a three-way tie for first spot between Posse, Dissh and Faithfull.
As British weather goes, summer can be one of the most unpredictable seasons, as we’ve already seen. Heatwaves are broken up with weeks of grey skies and mizzly rain, so when the temperatures do heat up, I want to make sure my wardrobe is ready to make full use of the sunshine.
If laid-back, timeless and wearable are key descriptors of your dream summer wardrobe, then you’ll be interested in the summer clothing trio I want to talk about today. Hailing from Australia, the founders of these brands are used to summer in its full glory, and bring their learnings of the best fabrics for warm weather, the silhouettes that offer comfort and style, and the colour palettes that appeal in the sunnier months to the fore.
Whilst they all have an individual take on designs, the three brands are united in their aesthetic. Faithfull is devoted to wearable clothes that can move through summer with you, whether your plans include city escapes or island adventures. There’s a Scandinavian simplicity that creates a timeless appeal to its designs, and the brand has become known for its linen pieces, playful prints and minimalist staples.
Posse puts craftspersonship at the forefront of each of its creations, with a timeless essence running through its collections. Classic modernity is the best way to describe the brand’s wares, which often feel like elevated takes on modern staples, with its slower approach running from its design aesthetic to its limited number of runs per style. Once you know Posse’s design style, you’ll always be able to spot it.
Recently launching at Selfridges, Dissh is now available in the UK, and whilst the designs are quickly selling out, the market is getting accustomed to the brand’s identity. Dissh excels in silhouette. Often veering on the more minimalist side, shape and construction are key identifiers of a Dissh design, and elevated touches can be found in soft ruching, sharp pleats and considered hardware.
Sound interesting? Keep scrolling to shop the best new in buys at Faithfull, Posse and Dissh.
Shop the Best New-In Buys From Posse
Shop the Best New-In Buys From Faithfull
Pair with denim cut-offs, a full black skirt or be bold with the matching capri pants.
Shop the Best New-In Buys From Dissh
