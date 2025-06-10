3 Elegant, Anti-Trend Brands in the Know Fashion People Turn to In Summer

Australian brands get summer dressing so right. And when it comes to everyday clothing, there's a three-way tie for first spot between Posse, Dissh and Faithfull.

woman wears waistcoat and trousers; woman wears scarf, black dress and basket bag; woman wears knit dress and sun hat
(Image credit: @monikh @emmanuellek_ @dawn.tan)
In the summer months, I often find myself drawn to brands that have balmier summers in their DNA. Australian-born brands like A. Emery, who excel in all things footwear, or the likes of Aje, whose occasionwear is always a standout feat. And when it comes to everyday dressing, there’s a three-way tie for first spot between Posse, Dissh and Faithfull.

Woman wears white dress, brown bag and black ballet flats

Taffy wears a dress by Dissh.

(Image credit: @taffymsipa)

As British weather goes, summer can be one of the most unpredictable seasons, as we’ve already seen. Heatwaves are broken up with weeks of grey skies and mizzly rain, so when the temperatures do heat up, I want to make sure my wardrobe is ready to make full use of the sunshine.

If laid-back, timeless and wearable are key descriptors of your dream summer wardrobe, then you’ll be interested in the summer clothing trio I want to talk about today. Hailing from Australia, the founders of these brands are used to summer in its full glory, and bring their learnings of the best fabrics for warm weather, the silhouettes that offer comfort and style, and the colour palettes that appeal in the sunnier months to the fore.

Woman wears yellow waistcoat, white linen trousers and black sandals

Kim wears a waistcoat from Posse.

(Image credit: @kimturkington_)

Whilst they all have an individual take on designs, the three brands are united in their aesthetic. Faithfull is devoted to wearable clothes that can move through summer with you, whether your plans include city escapes or island adventures. There’s a Scandinavian simplicity that creates a timeless appeal to its designs, and the brand has become known for its linen pieces, playful prints and minimalist staples.

Posse puts craftspersonship at the forefront of each of its creations, with a timeless essence running through its collections. Classic modernity is the best way to describe the brand’s wares, which often feel like elevated takes on modern staples, with its slower approach running from its design aesthetic to its limited number of runs per style. Once you know Posse’s design style, you’ll always be able to spot it.

Recently launching at Selfridges, Dissh is now available in the UK, and whilst the designs are quickly selling out, the market is getting accustomed to the brand’s identity. Dissh excels in silhouette. Often veering on the more minimalist side, shape and construction are key identifiers of a Dissh design, and elevated touches can be found in soft ruching, sharp pleats and considered hardware.

Sound interesting? Keep scrolling to shop the best new in buys at Faithfull, Posse and Dissh.

Shop the Best New-In Buys From Posse

Grace Blouse
Posse
Grace Blouse

It's set to be a pretty top summer, with boho blouses being a key buy of the season.

Lori Red Gingham Dress
Posse
Lori Red Gingham Dress

Dress down with sandals or elevate for dressier occasions with heels and a clutch bag.

Linen Nancy Waistcoat
Posse
Linen Nancy Waistcoat

Spotting Kim's look above completely sold me on this buttery yellow waistcoat.

mytheresa,

Posse
Grace Lace-Trimmed Maxi Dress

This throw-on dress has so many pretty details.

Raquel Ruched Cotton Maxi Dress
Posse
Raquel Ruched Cotton Maxi Dress

From the ruching to the bold shade to the tie back, every detail of this dress feels incredibly high end.

Marchello Pleated Linen Shorts
POSSE
Marchello Pleated Linen Shorts

The loose cut and linen composition of these shorts will make them a favourite in your summer wardrobe.

Emma Linen Minidress
Posse
Emma Linen Minidress

This also comes in a buttery yellow shade.

Shop the Best New-In Buys From Faithfull

Laia Smocked Cotton Maxi Dress
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Laia Smocked Cotton Maxi Dress

I'm so enamoured by the shade of this dress.

Gingham Cotton Poplin Top
Faithfull
Gingham Cotton Poplin Top

Pair with denim cut-offs, a full black skirt or be bold with the matching capri pants.

mytheresa,

Faithfull
Citara Knitted Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress

I've already spotted so many stylish women wearing this dress.

Boe Strapless Linen Top
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Boe Strapless Linen Top

So sophisticated.

Faithfull Printed Halter Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Faithfull Printed Halter Midi Dress

This elevated halterneck is timeless enough to be a key part of your summer wardrobe for years to come.

Marie Linen Halterneck Top
FAITHFULL
Marie Linen Halterneck Top

The front darts and series of buttons bring a put-together feel to this halterneck top, whilst the elasticated back ensures it fits in all the right places.

Shop the Best New-In Buys From Dissh

Longline Flared Stretch-Woven Vest
DISSH
Longline Flared Stretch-Woven Vest

Waistcoats have become a modern staple, so if you're looking to invest in an anti-trend style that will earn you compliments, this is the one I'd recommend.

Gabby Flared Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress
DISSH
Gabby Flared Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress

It's the considered details that set Dissh's pieces apart, like the ruched neckline and inclusion of pockets!

Peggy Strapless Cotton-Poplin Top
DISSH
Peggy Strapless Cotton-Poplin Top

The pretty top to pair with jeans, shorts, skirts and more this summer.

Loula Lace-Embroidery Stretch-Woven Midi Dress
DISSH
Loula Lace-Embroidery Stretch-Woven Midi Dress

The brand's lace pieces have been flying out of stock, so I'm incredibly pleased that this is till available.

Holden Wide-Leg Linen Trousers
DISSH
Holden Wide-Leg Linen Trousers

Every wardrobe deserves a great pair of white linen trousers. They're just so versatile.

Toby Bitter Shirred Cotton-Poplin Dress
DISSH
Toby Bitter Shirred Cotton-Poplin Dress

It's easy to see why this chic dressing is already selling fast.

Oliver Longline Woven Vest
DISSH
Oliver Longline Woven Vest

I'm ready to recreate this entire look.

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.

