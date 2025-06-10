3 Elegant, Anti-Trend Brands in the Know Fashion People Turn to In Summer

In the summer months, I often find myself drawn to brands that have balmier summers in their DNA. Australian-born brands like A. Emery, who excel in all things footwear, or the likes of Aje, whose occasionwear is always a standout feat. And when it comes to everyday dressing, there’s a three-way tie for first spot between Posse, Dissh and Faithfull.

Taffy wears a dress by Dissh. (Image credit: @taffymsipa

As British weather goes, summer can be one of the most unpredictable seasons, as we’ve already seen. Heatwaves are broken up with weeks of grey skies and mizzly rain, so when the temperatures do heat up, I want to make sure my wardrobe is ready to make full use of the sunshine.

If laid-back, timeless and wearable are key descriptors of your dream summer wardrobe, then you’ll be interested in the summer clothing trio I want to talk about today. Hailing from Australia, the founders of these brands are used to summer in its full glory, and bring their learnings of the best fabrics for warm weather, the silhouettes that offer comfort and style, and the colour palettes that appeal in the sunnier months to the fore.

Whilst they all have an individual take on designs, the three brands are united in their aesthetic. Faithfull is devoted to wearable clothes that can move through summer with you, whether your plans include city escapes or island adventures. There’s a Scandinavian simplicity that creates a timeless appeal to its designs, and the brand has become known for its linen pieces, playful prints and minimalist staples.

Posse puts craftspersonship at the forefront of each of its creations, with a timeless essence running through its collections. Classic modernity is the best way to describe the brand’s wares, which often feel like elevated takes on modern staples, with its slower approach running from its design aesthetic to its limited number of runs per style. Once you know Posse’s design style, you’ll always be able to spot it.

Recently launching at Selfridges, Dissh is now available in the UK, and whilst the designs are quickly selling out, the market is getting accustomed to the brand’s identity. Dissh excels in silhouette. Often veering on the more minimalist side, shape and construction are key identifiers of a Dissh design, and elevated touches can be found in soft ruching, sharp pleats and considered hardware.

Sound interesting? Keep scrolling to shop the best new in buys at Faithfull, Posse and Dissh.

Shop the Best New-In Buys From Posse

Shop the Best New-In Buys From Faithfull

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Laia Smocked Cotton Maxi Dress £210 SHOP NOW I'm so enamoured by the shade of this dress. Faithfull Gingham Cotton Poplin Top £210 SHOP NOW Pair with denim cut-offs, a full black skirt or be bold with the matching capri pants. Faithfull Citara Knitted Cotton-Blend Maxi Dress £295 SHOP NOW I've already spotted so many stylish women wearing this dress. FAITHFULL THE BRAND Boe Strapless Linen Top £150 SHOP NOW So sophisticated. Anthropologie Faithfull Printed Halter Midi Dress £310 SHOP NOW This elevated halterneck is timeless enough to be a key part of your summer wardrobe for years to come. FAITHFULL Marie Linen Halterneck Top £140 SHOP NOW The front darts and series of buttons bring a put-together feel to this halterneck top, whilst the elasticated back ensures it fits in all the right places.

Shop the Best New-In Buys From Dissh

DISSH Longline Flared Stretch-Woven Vest £155 SHOP NOW Waistcoats have become a modern staple, so if you're looking to invest in an anti-trend style that will earn you compliments, this is the one I'd recommend. DISSH Gabby Flared Cotton-Poplin Mini Dress £170 SHOP NOW It's the considered details that set Dissh's pieces apart, like the ruched neckline and inclusion of pockets! DISSH Peggy Strapless Cotton-Poplin Top £135 SHOP NOW The pretty top to pair with jeans, shorts, skirts and more this summer. DISSH Loula Lace-Embroidery Stretch-Woven Midi Dress £215 SHOP NOW The brand's lace pieces have been flying out of stock, so I'm incredibly pleased that this is till available. DISSH Holden Wide-Leg Linen Trousers £140 SHOP NOW Every wardrobe deserves a great pair of white linen trousers. They're just so versatile. DISSH Toby Bitter Shirred Cotton-Poplin Dress £205 SHOP NOW It's easy to see why this chic dressing is already selling fast. DISSH Oliver Longline Woven Vest £160 SHOP NOW I'm ready to recreate this entire look.