Every department at Nordstrom consistently stocks standout products, but it's the under-$100 section that continues to impress me with the variety of pieces that look expensive. On that note, I thought it could be fun to set a budget of $350 and then scroll through the site to create a shopping list of affordable yet elevated pieces that fit within that budget—you know, to inspire your spring and summer wardrobe needs.
Below you'll find the top products that made the cut. In reality, there were so many more finds that looked more premium than their price tags thanks to modern and forward design details, so I rounded up even more of the best under-$100 Nordstrom items I think you'll love for the season. Keep scrolling to shop chic sandals, cute tops, fun dresses, and more.
Stylish Under-$100 Nordstrom Finds
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Tori Kitten Heel Sandals
These sandals are popular for a reason—expensive-looking and chic.
MANGO
Fine Knit Crewneck Cardigan
The slightly sheer fabric gives this cardigan a forward feel.
Nordstrom
Ruched Sleeveless Top
The neckline! The ruching!
Nordstrom
Midnight Lace Trim Camisole & Shorts
You could totally wear these separate with other pieces.
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Seamed Strech Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
You can't go wrong with a gorgeous white dress.
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MANGO
Stripe Polo Sweater
Love to layer a striped polo this season.
Nordstrom
Brynn Slide Sandals
MANGO
Half Zip Sweatshirt
All about a half-zip sweatshirt.
WAYF
Josefina Floral Midi Dress
MANGO
Piped Trim Cotton Button-Up Top