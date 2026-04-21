I Set My Nordstrom Budget to $350—These Are the Stylish Items in My Cart That Are Affordable But Look Premium

Elevated and cool (without the high price tags).

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Affordable Nordstrom fashion for summer
(Image credit: Nordstrom)
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Every department at Nordstrom consistently stocks standout products, but it's the under-$100 section that continues to impress me with the variety of pieces that look expensive. On that note, I thought it could be fun to set a budget of $350 and then scroll through the site to create a shopping list of affordable yet elevated pieces that fit within that budget—you know, to inspire your spring and summer wardrobe needs.

Below you'll find the top products that made the cut. In reality, there were so many more finds that looked more premium than their price tags thanks to modern and forward design details, so I rounded up even more of the best under-$100 Nordstrom items I think you'll love for the season. Keep scrolling to shop chic sandals, cute tops, fun dresses, and more.

Stylish Under-$100 Nordstrom Finds

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