Entitled Dear Los Angeles, the collection is Anine Bing's love letter to the city where she lives, with pieces that define the Anine Bing fashion person. Many of the finds are menswear-inspired, including directional tailoring and sophisticated and relaxed shirting. Basically, any cool and refined style setter would be into wearing the pieces in question. I should also mention that Anine Bing partnered with LEORA for a seasonal pop-up inside the label's Melrose flagship store in Los Angeles, offering a curated café experience and an exclusive menu of beverages. This three-month residency is open from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.
Keep scrolling to shop the chicest items from Anine Bing's newest collection, and stop into the Melrose store for a fun drink or sweet treat if you're in Los Angeles this summer.
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ANINE BING
Essie Shirt
One of those shirts you'll want to just live in.
ANINE BING
Ramy Short
Love the matching shorts.
ANINE BING
Aneka Babouche
The mesh!
ANINE BING
Quinn Blazer
The Quinn blazer is always a fan favorite.
ANINE BING
Brice Short
Make it a suit!
ANINE BING
Lili Tote Raffia
Gorgeous summer bag.
ANINE BING
Lee Sweater
Dreamy lightweight sweater.
ANINE BING
Kam Short
Note the lace trim.
ANINE BING
Bridget Shirt
A staple.
ANINE BING
Bar Silk Skirt
Dress this skirt up or down.
ANINE BING
Signature Link Belt Braided
Into a braided belt.
ANINE BING
Plaza Shirt
Color!
ANINE BING
Ana Flats Calf Hair
Make that statement.
The Anine Bing store on Melrose with the LEORA pop-up!