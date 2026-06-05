I Know Stylish People With Refined Taste (Ahem, You) Will Say Yes to These New Anine Bing Pieces

There's also an Anine Bing and LEORA partnership!

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News
Anine Bing summer 2026
(Image credit: Anine Bing)

Both the designer Anine Bing and her eponymous brand exude refined elegance. Each collection delivers modern, highly versatile wardrobe staples—and the new summer 2026 line is no exception.

Entitled Dear Los Angeles, the collection is Anine Bing's love letter to the city where she lives, with pieces that define the Anine Bing fashion person. Many of the finds are menswear-inspired, including directional tailoring and sophisticated and relaxed shirting. Basically, any cool and refined style setter would be into wearing the pieces in question. I should also mention that Anine Bing partnered with LEORA for a seasonal pop-up inside the label's Melrose flagship store in Los Angeles, offering a curated café experience and an exclusive menu of beverages. This three-month residency is open from 10 a.m to 3 p.m.

Keep scrolling to shop the chicest items from Anine Bing's newest collection, and stop into the Melrose store for a fun drink or sweet treat if you're in Los Angeles this summer.

Latest Videos From

Anine Bing store

(Image credit: Anine Bing)

The Anine Bing store on Melrose with the LEORA pop-up!

Explore More: