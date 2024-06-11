I Tried on H&M's Easy Yet Sophisticated Linen Shorts—3 Ways I'll Wear Them This Summer
There's a lot of joy to be found in getting dressed. Putting together an outfit that makes you feel confident, comfortable and chic can get your day starting on the right foot. But truthfully, when summer rolls around with weddings, parties and holidays to think about, my everyday style is focused on one thing: ease. With everything else going on, I'm hunting for the most relaxed pieces that can blend seamlessly into various looks, be comfortable throughout the increased temperatures, and have a stylish edge to finish it all off. It sounds like a lot to ask of one piece, but H&M's linen-blend pull-on shorts have proven they're up to the task.
As a best-selling short for the high street brand, I figured it was high time I found out what all the fuss was about. And truthfully, I can see the appeal. Featuring a comfortable elastic waistband, adjustable tie waist, and light fabrication these make for the perfect summer shorts. For reference, I chose a size small and am about 5'2". I've always been a fan of a longer short length, considering both wearability and the elegant edge it brings when shorts hit a little closer to the knee. The linen-blend fabric is lightweight enough for even the warmest day, and features a cuffed hem which is the exact kind of detail that adds a premium feel to high-street pieces. Immediately when trying them on I was thinking of various ways to wear them, from shopping days in the city to laid-back holiday looks, these a pair that will make getting dressed this summer that much easier.
Keep scrolling to explore three ways I'm styling H&M's linen-blend pull-on shorts this summer, and shop more H&M linen-blend shorts.
1. Coffee Dates
Style Notes: Whilst a seriously comfortable option, there's a definite sophistication to this pair in both the length and the turned up hem. Dress up with a classic button down linen shirt and contemporary ballet flats for coffee dates this summer.
Shop the look:
A linen shirt is one of the most versatile pieces in any summer wardrobe.
Featuring an adjustable strap and smooth leather, this is my most used shoulder bag.
2. Beach Days
Style Notes: I always take easy coverup options with me when heading to the beach to easily dress for a beach-side lunch or stroll along the sand. Slip shorts and a sweet knit over swimwear to stay cool yet put-together in the heat.
Shop the look:
Any waistcoat style will work with these versatile shorts, but I love the cool edge of Aligne's knitted style.
Basket bags come back every summer, so if you're looking to invest in a forever style, look no further than Loewe.
3. Shopping Trips
Style Notes: Shopping trips can come with a lot of changing rooms and walking around so pull-on trousers and comfortable trainers remain my go-to. Add an easy tank top into the mix in a bold shade to celebrate the brighter days ahead.
Shop the look:
The square neckline along with the vivid shade sold me on this sleek top.
Even devoted minimalists are reaching for pops of joyful colours this season.
SHOP MORE H&M LINEN-BLEND PULL-ON SHORTS
Though a slightly different style, these are just as versatile as the pair above.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the $55 Sneakers That Ashley Olsen and Kaia Gerber Love
You might as well join the club.
By Eliza Huber
-
SHEIN's New Swimwear Collab With Lele Pons Just Dropped—Here's What to Shop
Sponsor Content Created With SHEIN
By Who What Wear
-
My Summer Goal Is Polished—30 Finds That'll Get the Job Done for Less Than $150
Looking expensive has never been so cost-effective.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm Calling It—Everyone's Going to Be Wearing This Affordable Shoe Brand This Summer
They're all under $150.
By Ana Escalante
-
These Under-$100 Summer Fashion Picks Are Worthy of Impulse-Buying
From elevated sandals and dresses to *fun* accessories.
By Natalie Cantell
-
8 Stylish People Told Me Their Best Affordable Purchase of Recent Memory
They are all too good to pass up and totally wearable.
By Kristina Rutkowski
-
Bring On the Compliments: 21 Under-$300 Summer Items Our Editors Swear By
These are no-brainer buys.
By Ana Escalante
-
Memorial Day Sales Are Almost Here—I'm Keeping an Eye on These 36 Elevated Items
Chic finds from Nordstrom, J.Crew, and more.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes