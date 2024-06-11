I Tried on H&M's Easy Yet Sophisticated Linen Shorts—3 Ways I'll Wear Them This Summer

There's a lot of joy to be found in getting dressed. Putting together an outfit that makes you feel confident, comfortable and chic can get your day starting on the right foot. But truthfully, when summer rolls around with weddings, parties and holidays to think about, my everyday style is focused on one thing: ease. With everything else going on, I'm hunting for the most relaxed pieces that can blend seamlessly into various looks, be comfortable throughout the increased temperatures, and have a stylish edge to finish it all off. It sounds like a lot to ask of one piece, but H&M's linen-blend pull-on shorts have proven they're up to the task.

Woman in green shirt, black shorts, sunglasses, handbag

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

As a best-selling short for the high street brand, I figured it was high time I found out what all the fuss was about. And truthfully, I can see the appeal. Featuring a comfortable elastic waistband, adjustable tie waist, and light fabrication these make for the perfect summer shorts. For reference, I chose a size small and am about 5'2". I've always been a fan of a longer short length, considering both wearability and the elegant edge it brings when shorts hit a little closer to the knee. The linen-blend fabric is lightweight enough for even the warmest day, and features a cuffed hem which is the exact kind of detail that adds a premium feel to high-street pieces. Immediately when trying them on I was thinking of various ways to wear them, from shopping days in the city to laid-back holiday looks, these a pair that will make getting dressed this summer that much easier.

Keep scrolling to explore three ways I'm styling H&M's linen-blend pull-on shorts this summer, and shop more H&M linen-blend shorts.

1. Coffee Dates

Woman wearing green shirt, black shorts, ballet flats, handbag

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Whilst a seriously comfortable option, there's a definite sophistication to this pair in both the length and the turned up hem. Dress up with a classic button down linen shirt and contemporary ballet flats for coffee dates this summer.

Shop the look:

Green 100% linen shirt
Uniqlo
100% Premium Linen Shirt

A linen shirt is one of the most versatile pieces in any summer wardrobe.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

I still can't believe they're under £20.

Numéro Dix - Textured Black
Polène
Numéro Dix in Textured Black

Featuring an adjustable strap and smooth leather, this is my most used shoulder bag.

Leather Ballet Flats
Zara
Leather Ballet Flats

I've had so many people ask me if these are designer.

2. Beach Days

Woman wearing stripe waistcoat, linen shorts, sandals, basket bag

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: I always take easy coverup options with me when heading to the beach to easily dress for a beach-side lunch or stroll along the sand. Slip shorts and a sweet knit over swimwear to stay cool yet put-together in the heat.

Shop the look:

Isla Knitted Tie Tank
Aligne
Isla Knitted Tie Tank

Any waistcoat style will work with these versatile shorts, but I love the cool edge of Aligne's knitted style.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

You'll reach for these year after year.

Basket Bag in Palm Leaf and Calfskin
Loewe
Basket Bag in Palm Leaf and Calfskin

Basket bags come back every summer, so if you're looking to invest in a forever style, look no further than Loewe.

Arizona Suede Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Suede Sandals

Birkenstock's continue to be a fashion person favourite.

3. Shopping Trips

Woman wearing white cap, blue top, black shorts, blue trainers

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: Shopping trips can come with a lot of changing rooms and walking around so pull-on trousers and comfortable trainers remain my go-to. Add an easy tank top into the mix in a bold shade to celebrate the brighter days ahead.

Shop the look:

Annie Boatneck Top
Weekday
Annie Boatneck Sleeveless Top

The square neckline along with the vivid shade sold me on this sleek top.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

Available in sizes XS to 4XL.

Crochet Handbag
Mango
Crochet Handbag

I love leaning into contrasting textures when summer arrives.

Adidas, Handball Spezial Trainers in Blue White Gum
Adidas
Handball Spezial Trainers in Blue White Gum

Even devoted minimalists are reaching for pops of joyful colours this season.

SHOP MORE H&M LINEN-BLEND PULL-ON SHORTS

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

I'm a big fan of this beige and khaki combination.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

A neutral shade that will go with everything in your wardrobe.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

Summer is the time when crisp white pieces come into their own.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

Though a slightly different style, these are just as versatile as the pair above.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

A mix-and-match co-ord will lend itself to so many outfit builds.

Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts
H&M
Linen-Blend Pull-On Shorts

Even a tank top and sandals looks considered with this pair.

