One-Stop Shop: 7 Easy Fall Outfits You Can Build Entirely From Nordstrom

Add these to your rotation.

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Published In Features
An image of a woman wearing fall nordstrom outfit idea 2026
(Image credit: @emmaleger; @nlmarilyn)

There's something especially satisfying about finding everything you need for a great fall outfit in one place. And when it comes to retailers that consistently deliver on both style and selection, Nordstrom is hard to beat. Instead of spending hours browsing different sites to track down the perfect pieces, you can build an entire look without ever leaving the retailer's website. With that in mind, we've done a little outfit planning for fall 2026, pulling together seven looks that take the guesswork out of what to wear this season.

The beauty of these outfits is that they don't require an overly complicated approach to getting dressed. Each one incorporates pieces that feel relevant for fall while still being practical enough for everyday wear. There's a mix of classic wardrobe essentials, newer silhouettes, and trend-forward touches that give the looks a little personality. Plus, many of the items can be styled in multiple ways, so you're not limited to wearing them exactly as shown. It's all about getting more mileage out of what you buy while keeping your wardrobe feeling current.

Below, you'll find seven complete Nordstrom outfits that are worth adding to your fall mood board. We've included everything needed to pull each look together, so you can shop the entire ensemble or simply take inspiration from a particular pairing. The result is seven stylish outfit ideas you'll want to keep in rotation all season long.

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An image of a woman wearing fall nordstrom outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @emmaleger)

Get the look: Boatneck top + Knee-length skirt + Tall boots + Sleek sunglasses

An image of a woman wearing fall nordstrom outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Get the look: Oversized button-down shirt + T-shirt + Cropped trousers + Ballet flats + Large tote

An image of a woman wearing fall nordstrom outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Get the look: Long tan coat + Triangle scarf + Black long-sleeve shirt + Black trousers + Block-heels

An image of a woman wearing fall nordstrom outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Get the look: Oversized blazer + V-neck sweater + White t-shirt + Jeans + Ankle boots

An image of a woman wearing fall nordstrom outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @erinoffduty)

Get the look: Leather jacket + T-shirt + Suede skirt + Heeled sandals

An image of a woman wearing fall nordstrom outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @lovisabarkman)

Get the look: Sweater + Silk skirt + Pointed-toe mules + Suede bag

An image of a woman wearing fall nordstrom outfit idea 2026

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Get the look: Baseball shirt + Jeans + Strappy heels + Sunglasses

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Michelle Scanga
Contributing Fashion Editor