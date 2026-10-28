One-Stop Shop: 7 Easy Fall Outfits You Can Build Entirely From Nordstrom

There's something especially satisfying about finding everything you need for a great fall outfit in one place. And when it comes to retailers that consistently deliver on both style and selection, Nordstrom is hard to beat. Instead of spending hours browsing different sites to track down the perfect pieces, you can build an entire look without ever leaving the retailer's website. With that in mind, we've done a little outfit planning for fall 2026, pulling together seven looks that take the guesswork out of what to wear this season.
The beauty of these outfits is that they don't require an overly complicated approach to getting dressed. Each one incorporates pieces that feel relevant for fall while still being practical enough for everyday wear. There's a mix of classic wardrobe essentials, newer silhouettes, and trend-forward touches that give the looks a little personality. Plus, many of the items can be styled in multiple ways, so you're not limited to wearing them exactly as shown. It's all about getting more mileage out of what you buy while keeping your wardrobe feeling current.
Below, you'll find seven complete Nordstrom outfits that are worth adding to your fall mood board. We've included everything needed to pull each look together, so you can shop the entire ensemble or simply take inspiration from a particular pairing. The result is seven stylish outfit ideas you'll want to keep in rotation all season long.
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Get the look: Boatneck top + Knee-length skirt + Tall boots + Sleek sunglasses
Cotton On
Women's 90s Boatneck ¾ Sleeve Top
Reformation
Layla Silk Midi Skirt
FRANKIE4
Allegra Pointed Toe Knee High Boots
Ray-Ban
53mm Pillow Oval Sunglasses
Get the look: Oversized button-down shirt + T-shirt + Cropped trousers + Ballet flats + Large tote
Rails
Beck Striped Button-Front Shirt
Madewell
Perfect Crewneck T-Shirt
MANGO
Low Rise Cropped Trousers
Dolce Vita
Ritla Ballet Flats
STAUD
Christos Large Tote
Get the look: Long tan coat + Triangle scarf + Black long-sleeve shirt + Black trousers + Block-heels
AllSaints
Clayton Trench Coat
Petit Moments
Courchevel Triangle Scarf
Cotton On
Women's Everyday Smooth Long Sleeve
Nordstrom
Drawstring Wide Leg Pants
Schutz
Lexi Pointed Toe Block Heel Leather Pumps
Get the look: Oversized blazer + V-neck sweater + White t-shirt + Jeans + Ankle boots
COS
Brushed-Wool Blazer
EDIKTED
Martha V-Neck Oversize Sweater
LESET
The Margo Tee
AGOLDE
Harper Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
Steve Madden
Tashey Pointed Toe Booties
Get the look: Leather jacket + T-shirt + Suede skirt + Heeled sandals
ANINE BING
Cyrus Recycled Leather Jacket
SKIMS
Stretch Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Nordstrom
A-Line Suede Midi Skirt
Tory Burch
Strappy Sandals
Get the look: Sweater + Silk skirt + Pointed-toe mules + Suede bag
MANGO
Vanessa Asymmetric Hem Sweater
Anne Klein
Lace Trim Satin Bias Midi Skirt
Tony Bianco
Sicily Pointed Toe Mules
MANGO
Suede Shoulder Bag
Get the look: Baseball shirt + Jeans + Strappy heels + Sunglasses