Everyone Assumes I Have Money When I Wear These 6 Items

Nnenna Chem in black cat-eye sunglasses and gold jewelry.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

There's some special sort of serotonin boost you get when someone asks, "Where'd you get that?" and you get to answer with "…and it was only X dollars," with the value of X being a very low number. The ensuing surprise is something that every fashion editor loves, myself included. Curating pieces that look expensive for a fraction of the price is a practice we pride ourselves on, and trust me, it never gets old.

As a shopper with the ability to identify—and, unfortunately for my wallet, fall in love with—the most expensive item on the page before looking at the price tag, I am on an eternal hunt for these groundbreaking low-cost, high-value items. And, before you ask, no, they don't have to be knockoffs. Simply following the luxury trends on both the runways and your social feeds is a guaranteed way to look luxe.

But no fear, the work is done: I have handpicked the six items that will have your outfits looking and feeling expensive sans the actually expensive part.

1. Satin Skirts

Jeanette Madsen wearing a T-shirt and black satin maxi skirt

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

A satin maxi skirt never misses in my (check) book. The slinky silhouette and luxe fabrication lend it to looking extra elevated. And the styling options are vast, from a casual pairing with a T-shirt (as evidenced above) to a dressed-up moment for work or play involving a crisp button-down, oversize blazer, or going-out top.

Shop satin skirts:

Bella Silk Skirt
Reformation
Bella Silk Skirt

Emmeline Maxi Skirt
L'Academie
Emmeline Maxi Skirt

The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt
Anthropologie
The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt

Topshop Satin Bias Maxi Skirt in Khaki
Topshop
Satin Bias Maxi Skirt in Khaki

2. Riding Boots

Karoline Beltner wearing longline white shorts and black leather riding boots

(Image credit: @karolinebeltner)

Equestrian culture is always aligned with an aura of opulence, especially when it comes to model "horse girls" such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Riding boots were a staple of major runways this season, including Hermès (of course), Gucci, and Fendi. This shoe trend is also shaping up to be a staple this fall and winter.

Shop riding boots:

Nancy Boots
Staud
Nancy Boots

Piper Knee-High Boots in Leather
J.Crew
Piper Knee-High Boots in Leather

Leather High-Leg Boots
MANGO
Leather High-Leg Boots

Nancy Knee Boot
Reformation
Nancy Knee Boot

3. Wide-Leg Trouser Jeans

Yusra Siddiqui in a white top, trouser jeans, and studded ballet flats

(Image credit: @thatgirlyusra)

The quintessential way to upgrade your everyday denim is with a wide-leg trouser-style silhouette. The hybrid pant marries trouser details with comfortable denim. Opt for a darker wash for peak sophistication.

Shop wide-leg trouser jeans:

The Baggy Jean
Everlane
The Baggy Jean

Soft Tailored Jeans in Dark Blue
ASOS
Soft Tailored Jeans in Dark Blue

levi, Baggy Dad Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Baggy Dad Wide Leg Jeans

Reformation, Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

4. East-West Bags

Anouk Yve in a black sweater and black Alaia east-west bag

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

East-west bags are the burgeoning trend that every luxury designer is behind. The exaggerated, horizontal silhouette lends itself to a more rectangular version of your classic lady bag. Use this elegant handbag to make even your worn-in T-shirt and favorite jeans look luxe.

Shop east-west bags:

Tory Burch, Small Marshmallow Satchel
Tory Burch
Small Marshmallow Satchel

Mango, Leather Shoulder Bag With Cargo Pockets
Mango
Leather Shoulder Bag With Cargo Pockets

Zara, Crossbody Bag
Zara
Crossbody Bag

Marge Sherwoodlogo-stamp leather shoulder bag
Marge Sherwood
Logo-Stamp Leather Shoulder Bag

5. Linen Trousers

Tylynn Nguyen in a striped button down and white linen trousers

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Linen is in its moment, and for all the right reasons. Lightweight, breezy trousers are elevating any summer outfit. My choice hues are neutral and earthy for an effortlessly "big-budget" look.

Shop linen trousers:

Gabriella Pleated Linen Pants
WAYF
Gabriella Pleated Linen Pants

Zara, 100% Linen Straight Leg Pants
Zara
100% Linen Straight Leg Pants

Topshop, Super Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants
Topshop
Super Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants

Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen

6. Cat-Eye Shades

Nnenna Chem in black cat-eye sunglasses

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

As a self-proclaimed eyewear snob, you can never go wrong with a strong pair of black cat-eye frames. The chic, year-round shape and matches-everything color gives you the Meredith Blake effect on every ensemble. Not to mention they can be cheap but look expensive.

Shop cat-eye shades:

Hypnosis 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses
LeSpecs
Hypnosis 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

Nelson-101
Coco and Breezy Eyewear
Nelson-101

06 Sunglasses
Chimi
06 Sunglasses

AIRE Linea Sunglasses
AIRE
Linea Sunglasses

