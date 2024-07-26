Everyone Assumes I Have Money When I Wear These 6 Items

There's some special sort of serotonin boost you get when someone asks, "Where'd you get that?" and you get to answer with "…and it was only X dollars," with the value of X being a very low number. The ensuing surprise is something that every fashion editor loves, myself included. Curating pieces that look expensive for a fraction of the price is a practice we pride ourselves on, and trust me, it never gets old.

As a shopper with the ability to identify—and, unfortunately for my wallet, fall in love with—the most expensive item on the page before looking at the price tag, I am on an eternal hunt for these groundbreaking low-cost, high-value items. And, before you ask, no, they don't have to be knockoffs. Simply following the luxury trends on both the runways and your social feeds is a guaranteed way to look luxe.

But no fear, the work is done: I have handpicked the six items that will have your outfits looking and feeling expensive sans the actually expensive part.

1. Satin Skirts

A satin maxi skirt never misses in my (check) book. The slinky silhouette and luxe fabrication lend it to looking extra elevated. And the styling options are vast, from a casual pairing with a T-shirt (as evidenced above) to a dressed-up moment for work or play involving a crisp button-down, oversize blazer, or going-out top.

Shop satin skirts:

Reformation Bella Silk Skirt $218 SHOP NOW

L'Academie Emmeline Maxi Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

Anthropologie The Tilda Maxi Slip Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

Topshop Satin Bias Maxi Skirt in Khaki $55 SHOP NOW

2. Riding Boots

Equestrian culture is always aligned with an aura of opulence, especially when it comes to model "horse girls" such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Riding boots were a staple of major runways this season, including Hermès (of course), Gucci, and Fendi. This shoe trend is also shaping up to be a staple this fall and winter.

Shop riding boots:

Staud Nancy Boots $495 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Piper Knee-High Boots in Leather $328 SHOP NOW

MANGO Leather High-Leg Boots $270 $100 SHOP NOW

Reformation Nancy Knee Boot $448 SHOP NOW

3. Wide-Leg Trouser Jeans

The quintessential way to upgrade your everyday denim is with a wide-leg trouser-style silhouette. The hybrid pant marries trouser details with comfortable denim. Opt for a darker wash for peak sophistication.

Shop wide-leg trouser jeans:

Everlane The Baggy Jean $128 SHOP NOW

ASOS Soft Tailored Jeans in Dark Blue $45 SHOP NOW

Levi's Baggy Dad Wide Leg Jeans $108 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

4. East-West Bags

East-west bags are the burgeoning trend that every luxury designer is behind. The exaggerated, horizontal silhouette lends itself to a more rectangular version of your classic lady bag. Use this elegant handbag to make even your worn-in T-shirt and favorite jeans look luxe.

Shop east-west bags:

Tory Burch Small Marshmallow Satchel $498 SHOP NOW

Mango Leather Shoulder Bag With Cargo Pockets $230 $116 SHOP NOW

Zara Crossbody Bag $50 SHOP NOW

Marge Sherwood Logo-Stamp Leather Shoulder Bag $213 SHOP NOW

5. Linen Trousers

Linen is in its moment, and for all the right reasons. Lightweight, breezy trousers are elevating any summer outfit. My choice hues are neutral and earthy for an effortlessly "big-budget" look.

Shop linen trousers:

WAYF Gabriella Pleated Linen Pants $99 $65 SHOP NOW

Zara 100% Linen Straight Leg Pants $50 SHOP NOW

Topshop Super Wide Leg Linen Blend Pants $75 $49 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Wide-Leg Essential Pant in Linen $98 SHOP NOW

6. Cat-Eye Shades

As a self-proclaimed eyewear snob, you can never go wrong with a strong pair of black cat-eye frames. The chic, year-round shape and matches-everything color gives you the Meredith Blake effect on every ensemble. Not to mention they can be cheap but look expensive.

Shop cat-eye shades:

LeSpecs Hypnosis 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses $65 SHOP NOW

Coco and Breezy Eyewear Nelson-101 $99 SHOP NOW

Chimi 06 Sunglasses $165 SHOP NOW