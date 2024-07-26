Everyone Assumes I Have Money When I Wear These 6 Items
There's some special sort of serotonin boost you get when someone asks, "Where'd you get that?" and you get to answer with "…and it was only X dollars," with the value of X being a very low number. The ensuing surprise is something that every fashion editor loves, myself included. Curating pieces that look expensive for a fraction of the price is a practice we pride ourselves on, and trust me, it never gets old.
As a shopper with the ability to identify—and, unfortunately for my wallet, fall in love with—the most expensive item on the page before looking at the price tag, I am on an eternal hunt for these groundbreaking low-cost, high-value items. And, before you ask, no, they don't have to be knockoffs. Simply following the luxury trends on both the runways and your social feeds is a guaranteed way to look luxe.
But no fear, the work is done: I have handpicked the six items that will have your outfits looking and feeling expensive sans the actually expensive part.
1. Satin Skirts
A satin maxi skirt never misses in my (check) book. The slinky silhouette and luxe fabrication lend it to looking extra elevated. And the styling options are vast, from a casual pairing with a T-shirt (as evidenced above) to a dressed-up moment for work or play involving a crisp button-down, oversize blazer, or going-out top.
Shop satin skirts:
2. Riding Boots
Equestrian culture is always aligned with an aura of opulence, especially when it comes to model "horse girls" such as Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. Riding boots were a staple of major runways this season, including Hermès (of course), Gucci, and Fendi. This shoe trend is also shaping up to be a staple this fall and winter.
Shop riding boots:
3. Wide-Leg Trouser Jeans
The quintessential way to upgrade your everyday denim is with a wide-leg trouser-style silhouette. The hybrid pant marries trouser details with comfortable denim. Opt for a darker wash for peak sophistication.
Shop wide-leg trouser jeans:
4. East-West Bags
East-west bags are the burgeoning trend that every luxury designer is behind. The exaggerated, horizontal silhouette lends itself to a more rectangular version of your classic lady bag. Use this elegant handbag to make even your worn-in T-shirt and favorite jeans look luxe.
Shop east-west bags:
5. Linen Trousers
Linen is in its moment, and for all the right reasons. Lightweight, breezy trousers are elevating any summer outfit. My choice hues are neutral and earthy for an effortlessly "big-budget" look.
Shop linen trousers:
6. Cat-Eye Shades
As a self-proclaimed eyewear snob, you can never go wrong with a strong pair of black cat-eye frames. The chic, year-round shape and matches-everything color gives you the Meredith Blake effect on every ensemble. Not to mention they can be cheap but look expensive.
Shop cat-eye shades:
Copelyn is a freelance fashion and accessory editor. She formerly worked for Who What Wear as an associate shopping editor and is based in New York City. She writes about fashion and accessory trends in addition to creating original content. Before her time at Who What Wear, Copelyn was at Bustle Digital Group, working on the accessory market for cover shoots and fashion features across Nylon, The Zoe Report, Bustle, Romper, and Elite Daily. Copelyn also previously worked at InStyle and Cosmopolitan in the fashion and accessory departments on shopping and fashion market. Copelyn has a journalism degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. In her spare time, Copelyn freelances in graphic and web design in the fashion-and-lifestyle space. She also loves to upcycle clothing and home décor as well as collect an embarrassing number of colorful sneakers and experiment with her hair color.
-
I'm Getting a Jump Start on Planning My Fall Outfits—30 Chic Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Finds I'm Eyeing
Bring on the cooler weather.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
What to Buy From Nordstrom If Your Vibe Is Hamptons Summer and Your Budget Is $100
Sign me up.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
This New Colored-Pant Trend Will Make Anyone Look Like a Fashion Person
Red hot.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
42 Very Right-Now Buys I Found Hiding Out on Shopbop
All of this summer's greatest hits.
By Natalie Cantell
-
25 Items I Purchased for Travel This Summer That I'll Wear and Use Forever
Feel free to copy me.
By Allyson Payer
-
These 2024 Trends Are Still Chic, Cool, and Cheap Thanks to Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
Discounts ahead.
By Ana Escalante
-
34 COS Finds That Give Major "I Shop at Phoebe Philo" Energy
More forward than your average staples.
By Natalie Cantell
-
31 Finds From Abercrombie That Give "I Shop at The Row" Energy
When did the brand get so chic?
By Nikki Chwatt