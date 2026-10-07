I’d Argue That Every It Girl’s Autumn Wardrobe Includes This Stylish Jacket Trend
As someone who spends six months out of the year complaining about being cold, you'll understand that I'm embracing jacket season in all its glory. And for autumn 2026, there's one style that stands out amongst the rest of the cover-ups on offer....
At this point in the year, I'm starting to turn my attention to jackets again. While I'm not quite ready to commit to coats just yet, I still want to find a really good outerwear piece that can make my everyday outfits feel a little more considered. Summer often requires a bit more thought from head to toe, so I thoroughly enjoy making the most of autumn, when a great jacket can do most of the hard styling work for you. Throw one over your favourite jeans or black trousers and suddenly the whole outfit feels considerably fresher. Enter 2026's checked jacket trend.
Gazing into my open wardrobe, I realised I have plenty of chic cropped wool jackets and a short trench that I know I'll wear on repeat, but what became clear was that I missing was something with personality. Something printed that could inject a new lease of life into my staple jeans and, when I’m feeling fancy, slip skirts. I now know a checked jacket is the answer.
If you've been paying attention to what fashion people have been wearing this year, the print probably won't come as a surprise. Checks had a major moment over summer, particularly in the form of the ‘90s-fashion-coded checked flannel shirt, which was styled with everything from linen shorts to more polished pencil skirts. Now, I'm seeing that same plaid appreciation carry over into jacket form, and I think it's an even better way to wear the trend.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
The appeal, for me, is that a checked jacket instantly makes a simple outfit feel more interesting. I'm a big wearer of black, navy and neutrals, so I'd be inclined to choose a check that picks up on those shades to ensure a cohesive look every time. But if your wardrobe is already full of colour, a more neutral check could be a clever way to bring those brighter pieces into the cooler months where deeper tones tend to prevail.
That said, despite myself, I find I'm equally tempted by bolder iterations, too. The Row's now-sold-old red-and-blue checked Tina jacket has been repeatedly cropping up on the high-fashion gang, and I appreciate how easily it can overhaul an otherwise simple outfit. It's proof that you don't need to rethink your entire wardrobe to make a statement—a checked jacket and your favourite jeans can be enough.
We're also seeing the trend filter through to plenty of other brands. Barbour has given its typically heritage waxed outerwear a checked update, while Balzac Paris and Damson Madder have their own more directional takes complete with built-in scarves and rope-detail drawstrings. I've also spotted checked bombers, barn jackets and even a cropped, tie-waist trench at Zara, which just so happens to be the first new thing I’ve treated myself to this season.
While you can’t scroll for two seconds before seeing someone stylish that you follow wearing a checked jacket, the motif was also present across the A/W 26 runways, with Burberry, Chanel, Dries Van Noten, Paul Costelloe, Missoni and Emporio Armani all offering their own interpretations—everything from supersize puffers to woollen blazers with power shoulders. Indeed, this trend is hard and inadvisable to ignore.
If, like me, you’re looking for an easy way to make everything else you where feel like new, scroll on to shop my edit of the chicest checked jackets of 2026 below.
Shop Chic Checked Jackets for Autumn 2026
ZARA
Belted Check Trench Coat
This made me fall into a trance-like state when I saw it—before I knew it I was emailed my e-receipt. I have no regrets.
Barbour
Delilah Tartan Showerproof Jacket
The blown-up checks on this cropped car jacket give it serious style clout.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.