Black Cardigans Will Always Be Chic, But These 5 Trending Colours Are Way More 2025

There's no better time of year to consider a knitwear refresh than when autumn tumbles into winter. Still brimming with inspiration from all of the new-season items dropping in stores, and excited to style up some of the pieces I already own that packed away for the past six months, this moment of motivation is the perfect time to assess a knitwear collection.

Whilst I own a couple of hero jumpers that have been pillars of my winter wardrobe for a few years now, this season I've been seriously tempted to show more love to my cardigans. Having spent a good while scouring new-in sections, and even longer scrolling through Instagram for styling inspiration, I've come to identify the five key cardigan colour trends that are taking off this winter. Of course, black will always be in as far as cosy cardigans are concerned, but what I found most interesting is how people are snapping up the reliable item in colours we know will be big in 2025.

Too excited to keep this to myself, read on to discover the five cardigan colour trends to know about for winter and beyond.

5 CHIC CARDIGAN COLOURS TO WEAR THIS WINTER

1. OLIVE GREEN

Influencer wears an olive green cardigan.

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: The olive green colour trend is taking off right now, and I couldn't be happier about it. As a rich, earthy tone this emerging colour trend styles well with other natural shades such as brown and beige, making it so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe for the winter season.

2. RED

Influencer wears a red cardigan.

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Style Notes: The red colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Style a scarlet cardigan over a white tee for an easy daytime look, or pair it over a black slip dress to add a pop of colour to your look and make your new favourite knit feel evening-ready in an instant.

3. GREY

Influencer wears a grey cardigan

(Image credit: @maryljean)

Style Notes: So simple, so perfect, grey cardigans are a wardrobe staple you'll reach for over and over again. Immensely versatile, this wearable colour is one that you can style up with just about all of the shades that you reach for over the winter months.

4. BROWN

Influencer wears a brown cardigan.

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

Style Notes: Weave the season's favourite shade into your wardrobe by means of the pretty cardigan trend. Warm and expensive-looking, this elegant colour adds depth and dimension to a winter outfit, without having to resort to styling black.

5. CREAM

Influencer wears a cream cardigan.

(Image credit: @dawn.tan)

Style Notes: Add a bright and fresh energy to your daily styling the winter and work the cream cardigan trend into your capsule wardrobe. Style with tonal cream trousers for a more wearable take on winter whites, or wear with a brown silky pant for a chic, evening-ready look.

