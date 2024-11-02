Black Cardigans Will Always Be Chic, But These 5 Trending Colours Are Way More 2025
There's no better time of year to consider a knitwear refresh than when autumn tumbles into winter. Still brimming with inspiration from all of the new-season items dropping in stores, and excited to style up some of the pieces I already own that packed away for the past six months, this moment of motivation is the perfect time to assess a knitwear collection.
Whilst I own a couple of hero jumpers that have been pillars of my winter wardrobe for a few years now, this season I've been seriously tempted to show more love to my cardigans. Having spent a good while scouring new-in sections, and even longer scrolling through Instagram for styling inspiration, I've come to identify the five key cardigan colour trends that are taking off this winter. Of course, black will always be in as far as cosy cardigans are concerned, but what I found most interesting is how people are snapping up the reliable item in colours we know will be big in 2025.
Too excited to keep this to myself, read on to discover the five cardigan colour trends to know about for winter and beyond.
5 CHIC CARDIGAN COLOURS TO WEAR THIS WINTER
1. OLIVE GREEN
Style Notes: The olive green colour trend is taking off right now, and I couldn't be happier about it. As a rich, earthy tone this emerging colour trend styles well with other natural shades such as brown and beige, making it so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe for the winter season.
SHOP OLIVE GREEN CARDIGANS
2. RED
Style Notes: The red colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Style a scarlet cardigan over a white tee for an easy daytime look, or pair it over a black slip dress to add a pop of colour to your look and make your new favourite knit feel evening-ready in an instant.
SHOP RED CARDIGANS:
The cashmere composition will help to keep you cosy throughout winter.
3. GREY
Style Notes: So simple, so perfect, grey cardigans are a wardrobe staple you'll reach for over and over again. Immensely versatile, this wearable colour is one that you can style up with just about all of the shades that you reach for over the winter months.
SHOP GREY CARDIGANS:
This fine knit cardigan is easy to layer under coats during the winter months.
The ribbed trims give this a more structured finish.
4. BROWN
Style Notes: Weave the season's favourite shade into your wardrobe by means of the pretty cardigan trend. Warm and expensive-looking, this elegant colour adds depth and dimension to a winter outfit, without having to resort to styling black.
SHOP BROWN CARDIGANS:
5. CREAM
Style Notes: Add a bright and fresh energy to your daily styling the winter and work the cream cardigan trend into your capsule wardrobe. Style with tonal cream trousers for a more wearable take on winter whites, or wear with a brown silky pant for a chic, evening-ready look.
SHOP CREAM CARDIGANS:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
