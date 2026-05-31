I've Just Found M&S's Best Summer Dresses—15 I Can't Stop Thinking About

I'd say I don't go more than a week without having a conversation about how great the M&S clothing range is. Without fail, whenever I wear a new M&S piece, I receive at least two compliments, and is there a bigger testimony than that?
Their spring collection was full of absolute sell-outs, from their viral funnel-neck jackets to the polkadot top everyone was desperate to get their hands on. This season, everyone's talking about their dresses.
The hype originates from the brand's first ever catwalk showthat took place earlier this month in Ibiza and was watched by some of the fashion's most stylish. Live-streamed so that loyal customers could get a slice of the action and shop in real-time, it showcased the collection in a way never done before, and the dresses are all everyone's talking about.
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From chic, vintage-inspired minis to decadent bohemian numbers, there's a dress for every part of your summer. It was a task in itself selecting just 15 from such a covetable drop, but each of the dresses in my edit below promise to work hard and deliver, whatever the occasion. Read on to shop the edit.
15 Trending Summer Dresses From M&S
M&S
Satin Colour Block Lace Trim Midaxi Cami Slip Dress
A real monochrome moment.
M&S
Animal Print Ruffle Detail Midaxi Column Dress
Every woman needs at least one leopard print dress.
M&S
Floral Appliqué Mini Shift Dress
Does a mini dress get any chicer than this?
M&S
Pure Cotton Broderie Midaxi Cami Dress
A timeless classic.
M&S
Mesh Polka Dot Midi Dropped Waist Dress
A stunning silhouette.
M&S
Pure Cotton Square Neck Strappy Midaxi Waisted Dress
I will be wearing this on repeat.
Autograph
Linen Rich Asymmetric Midaxi Dress
The perfect linen dress does exist.
Autograph
Printed Maxi Cami Slip Dress
A work of art.
M&S
Satin V-Neck Lace Insert Midi Slip Dress
A grown-up take on crochet.
M&S
Jacquard Midaxi Waisted Dress
Love the subtle peplum detail.
M&S
Linen Rich Tie Neck Midaxi Shift Dress
The strap and neckline detail is iconic.
Autograph
Cotton Rich Godet Midi Skater Dress
This style of dress was everywhere last year, and it looks like they're back!