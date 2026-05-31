I've Just Found M&S's Best Summer Dresses—15 I Can't Stop Thinking About

It's becoming increasingly clear that M&S can do no wrong, and its latest selection of dresses is proof. Scroll down to see our favourites.

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Influencer Vanessa Rose Blair wearing a Marks and Spencer dress.
(Image credit: @vanessaroseblair)
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I'd say I don't go more than a week without having a conversation about how great the M&S clothing range is. Without fail, whenever I wear a new M&S piece, I receive at least two compliments, and is there a bigger testimony than that?

Their spring collection was full of absolute sell-outs, from their viral funnel-neck jackets to the polkadot top everyone was desperate to get their hands on. This season, everyone's talking about their dresses.

Influencer Vanessa Rose Blair wearing a Marks and Spencer&#039;s dress.

(Image credit: @vanessaroseblair)

The hype originates from the brand's first ever catwalk showthat took place earlier this month in Ibiza and was watched by some of the fashion's most stylish. Live-streamed so that loyal customers could get a slice of the action and shop in real-time, it showcased the collection in a way never done before, and the dresses are all everyone's talking about.

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From chic, vintage-inspired minis to decadent bohemian numbers, there's a dress for every part of your summer. It was a task in itself selecting just 15 from such a covetable drop, but each of the dresses in my edit below promise to work hard and deliver, whatever the occasion. Read on to shop the edit.

15 Trending Summer Dresses From M&S