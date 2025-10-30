From Affordable to Luxury: The Best Jewellery and Watch Gifts to Give (Or Receive)

Welcome to the Who What Wear UK Gift Guide! With the festive season fast approaching, we wanted to curate the ultimate gift guide of the pieces we truly think are worth it, so you’ll know your chosen item will be treasured for years to come. Featuring everything from luxury homeware and editor-adored beauty products to show-stopping handbags and forever accessories, whether you’re shopping for a loved one or for yourself, consider this the perfect destination for all your gifting needs. Happy shopping!
Winter has officially settled in with a backdrop of bright sunshine and crisp days, and soon enough, a little sparkle will be added by way of twinkling lights. After adjusting to the new season, I'm now ready to begin the countdown to Christmas with end-of-year parties, wreath making and all the festive celebrations that come with it. Whilst I can't help with wrapping presents or planning out the precise steps for a great Christmas dinner, I can bring my years of shopping expertise to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones. If you want to watch their eyes light up this Christmas, you'll want to explore the best jewellery and watch gifts below.
Growing up, a huge box under the Christmas tree was the ultimate excitement, but now it's the tiniest treasures that make the biggest impact. Instantly, these dainty gifts can become beloved everyday pieces, from a staple pair of hoop earrings to a rarely taken off necklace. A beautiful watch isn't just a timepiece, but becomes a cherished piece that may one day become an heirloom. Even the more extravagant styles, which are savoured for special occasions, become more spectacular with the added sentimental touch of coming from someone we love.
Demure or bold, beaded or bedazzled, I've searched high and low to find the very best jewellery and watch gifts just for you. From well-known names to independent brands, this list covers all budgets, and even includes a few personalised styles for that extra special touch. You may even find yourself creating your own Christmas list as you go.
Keep scrolling to shop the best jewellery and watch gifts for Christmas 2025.
Shop the Best Jewellery and Watch Gifts:
The Best Jewellery and Watch Gifts Under £100
Missoma
September Birthstone Mini Charm Hoop Earrings
Bring a personal touch with the birthstone charms. Plus, they can be removed for two looks in one.
Pandora
Small-Link Chain Bracelet
Wear on its own or layer into a mix and match bracelet stack.
PDPAOLA
Letter J Mini 18ct Yellow-Gold Plated Sterling-Silver and Zirconia Pendant Necklace
Dainty yet eye-catching—they're sure to think you spent hundreds on this pretty necklace.
Daisy London Jewellery
Crystal Stacking Ring in Gold
This simple yet sparkly ring is sure to join their daily stack.
Vanchi
Vina Crystal Bezel Ear Cuff in Gold
Vanchi has a selection of highly elevated ear cuffs, but this is my personal favourite.
Missoma
Engravable Round Bracelet
Add a letter or year to bring a sentimental touch to this timeless bracelet.
Sekonda
Colette Watch in Silver
I still can't believe that this refined watch isn't a high-end buy.
The Best Jewellery and Watch Gifts Under £250
Otiumberg
Wave Earrings
The striking look of these earrings work for both day and night.
RIXO
Ischia - Green
Fashion insiders are already adding this joyful beaded necklace to their baskets.
Heavenly London
The Gold Zephyr Ring
Upgrade their ring collection with this bold ring.
Heaven Mayhem
The Icon Watch
An elegant addition to any wrist.
Monica Vinader
Deia Round Pebble Locket Fine Chain Necklace
Add a sweet photo inside, which they can keep close at all times.
Mejuri
Dôme Cuff
No matter the moving trends, this refined cuff will always feel current.
Abbott Lyon
Monroe Oval Watch
You're sure to wow them with the elegant shape of this watch.
The Best Jewellery and Watch Gifts Under £500
Astrid & Miyu
Diamond Pavé Hoops in Solid Gold
Diamond hoops are one of the most worn pieces in my jewellery box.
Spinelli Kilcollin
Solarium Set of Three Sterling Silver Rings
Spinelli Kilcollin's rings are iconic—you'll want to snap up this ring before it goes.
Laura Vann
Gold-Plated Gaia Torque Choker Necklace
If you're looking for a standout necklace, look to this bold choker with bezel set white topaz.
LIE STUDIO
Maggie Sterling Silver-Plated Brass Bracelet
Lie Studio is known for its modern approach to timeless elegance.
Soru Jewellery
Como Necklace
The perfect amount of sparkle to style for day or night.
Completedworks
Pearl and Recycled Gold Vermeil Necklace
A modern take on the classic pearl necklace by way of mixed size pearls.
Lark & Berry
Night Wanderer Gold Ring
A delicate piece that is sure to be treasured.
Tissot
Classic Dream Women's Two Tone Bracelet Watch
Tissot watches are beloved for a reason.
The Best Jewellery and Watch Gifts Under £1000
VRAI
Pear Toi Et Moi Echo Stud in Yellow Gold
The Toi et Moi setting seems incredibly appropriate for a loving gift from you to them.
Angara
Lab-Grown Classic Round Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Such a pretty style you could either wear as is or stack with others.
Pippa Small
18kt Gold Pstm Myanmar Pink Spinel Square Cup Ring
Bring a pop of colour to their jewellery box with this sweet Burmese spinel.
Monica Vinader
Round Diamond Tennis Bracelet
A staple style for Monica Vinader, this eye-catching tennis bracelet never dates.
Annoushka
18ct Yellow Gold, Diamond Initial a Necklace
Nothing says 'thinking of you' like a diamond initial necklace.
886 Royal Mint
886 Fine Poem Cuff in 9ct Yellow Gold
This minimalist cuff features a subtle poem engraving.
Aspinal of London
The Mayfair Watch
The leather straps comes in a series of classic colourways, but this smooth tan is my personal favourite.
The Best Jewellery and Watch Gifts Over £1000
By Pariah
Xl Orbit Hoops | White Topaz
From simple knits to elegant evening dresses, these white topaz hoops will rise to all occasions.
Serena Ansell Jewellery
Gold and Diamond Medallion Pendant
I'm considering this compass pendant for my travel-loving friend.