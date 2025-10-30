From Affordable to Luxury: The Best Jewellery and Watch Gifts to Give (Or Receive)

If you want to impress this festive period, explore our edit of the very best jewellery and watch gifts to give (or receive) this Christmas.

Welcome to the Who What Wear UK Gift Guide! With the festive season fast approaching, we wanted to curate the ultimate gift guide of the pieces we truly think are worth it, so you’ll know your chosen item will be treasured for years to come. Featuring everything from luxury homeware and editor-adored beauty products to show-stopping handbags and forever accessories, whether you’re shopping for a loved one or for yourself, consider this the perfect destination for all your gifting needs. Happy shopping!

Winter has officially settled in with a backdrop of bright sunshine and crisp days, and soon enough, a little sparkle will be added by way of twinkling lights. After adjusting to the new season, I'm now ready to begin the countdown to Christmas with end-of-year parties, wreath making and all the festive celebrations that come with it. Whilst I can't help with wrapping presents or planning out the precise steps for a great Christmas dinner, I can bring my years of shopping expertise to help you find the perfect gift for your loved ones. If you want to watch their eyes light up this Christmas, you'll want to explore the best jewellery and watch gifts below.

Growing up, a huge box under the Christmas tree was the ultimate excitement, but now it's the tiniest treasures that make the biggest impact. Instantly, these dainty gifts can become beloved everyday pieces, from a staple pair of hoop earrings to a rarely taken off necklace. A beautiful watch isn't just a timepiece, but becomes a cherished piece that may one day become an heirloom. Even the more extravagant styles, which are savoured for special occasions, become more spectacular with the added sentimental touch of coming from someone we love.

Demure or bold, beaded or bedazzled, I've searched high and low to find the very best jewellery and watch gifts just for you. From well-known names to independent brands, this list covers all budgets, and even includes a few personalised styles for that extra special touch. You may even find yourself creating your own Christmas list as you go.

Keep scrolling to shop the best jewellery and watch gifts for Christmas 2025.

