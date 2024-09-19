The Autumn 2024 Shopping Guide: Where to Buy This Season's Key Pieces

Just as summer had finally settled in, September swiftly arrived, bringing with it a steady browning of leaves and a gentle, crisp breeze to the early mornings. As the last smattering of sunshine beams through the quickly darkening skies, it's easy to long for the bright days of previous months, but I’m here to revitalise your outlook with a fresh wave of shopping inspiration for the coming season.

It comes easily for me, as I may be one of the few who find autumn to be the best season to dress for. Whilst I’ll never deny the ease of summertime when throwing on a dress and slipping into sandals is all we need to do before heading out the door, autumn’s demand for the art of layering and considered combinations instantly sparks my styling brain and opens up the new season to a wide vista of opportunities.

For autumn 2024, I’m taking a moment to celebrate 10 steadfast pieces that return year after year to ease our wardrobes from high summer into crisp autumn. And, because I like to go the extra mile when it comes to shopping, I've chosen the very best of each item available to buy now.

As the final parade of models departed the runway earlier this year, calling the A/W 24 fashion month to an end, we made our predictions about what this season would look like. We noted the return of autumnal colour trends like khaki and burgundy, which punctuated the runways of Bottega Veneta and Ferragamo. We celebrated Chloé’s boho revival and welcomed back leather fabrics (courtesy of Gucci and Tod’s) with open arms. But beyond the colours, materials and finer details was an overarching theme, one that will endure for years and plays into our desire for refined elegance: the consistent thread of wearability.

Whilst there will always be a place for a fanfare of feathers or swathes of satin, wearability is the trending theme most grounded in our everyday. Over the past few years, designers have turned their attention back to the wearer, back to the mundane parts of our calendars that take up the space between extravagant celebrations or dinner parties. Fashion has renewed its focus on those in-between moments; the daily office commutes, the weekend walks, the coffee dates with friends, reflecting this on the runways with relatable yet aspirational outfits that we can directly transpose into our real lives.

On a deep dive through the thousands of looks we saw over fashion month and a selection of inspiration from our most fashionable friends, I’ve honed in on the 10 unsung heroes of the autumn months. The everyday styles, working hard day in and day out to bolster our new-season wardrobes in both practicality and style, and in turn, I've curated the ultimate autumn shopping guide for your scrolling pleasure. From high street to high end, new season to secondhand, consider this as your autumn shopping cheatsheet. Now, let’s get into it.

The right trench coat is a lifelong companion, ready to be called upon as soon as cooler days arrive and staying reliably by your side until it is time for heavier wool coats to take over. Be it an easy daytime ensemble of a knit and jeans, or an elegant evening dress, the trench coat’s refined style rises to every occasion, designed to suit just about any trouser or skirt combination. For 2024, there’s a chance to invest in the classic camel shades that work with any accompanying tone or to allow the trench itself to shine in a smooth leather or suede iteration or bolder colour.

As the first chill is felt in the air, so too comes the return of the knit, ready to accompany our most called-upon outfits. From autumn to spring, knitwear is a main player, even dropping in throughout summer when the unpredictable British weather lives up to its stereotype. Dresses are brought into the new season with an easy cardigan, slip skirts we wore with tank tops over summer are brought into autumn with a soft turtleneck and the iconic pairing of jeans and a nice top is transformed into a trio with a cosy jumper. With such a presence within our wardrobes throughout the year, the new season offers a chance to add something truly great to your collection, be it through luxuriously soft wool and cashmere, or in the versatility of camel or black shades.

Each year, the autumn/winter runways confirm the return of the shoe most synonymous with autumn—the boot. For 2024, knee-high styles are back as the elevated silhouette of choice, ranging from smooth leathers to croc-embossed styles, but all maintaining the refinement of the shape. Whilst there’s fun to be had with buckled styles or bold shades, fashion insiders are looking to pared-back designs for elevated footwear that will be reached for throughout the season and for many years to come.

With its modern standing, it’s hard to believe there was a time when tailoring was simply reserved for officewear, as the tailored trouser continues to be a mainstay in our capsule wardrobes throughout the seasons. Pleated or plain, wide-leg or tapered, the addition of a thoughtfully crafted pair of trousers brings an instant elevation to even our most relaxed graphic tees, whilst still fulfilling their original role of supporting our smartest button-downs, too.

The infatuation with skirts that consumed us over the summer is set to continue through the autumn months, but this time sandals will be swapped out for knee-high boots and simple tank tops covered by soft knitwear. The skirts of autumn are grounded in versatility, both in their compositions of denim, cotton and leather, as well as the pairings they sit with, from button-downs to jumpers and long-sleeved tops. What unites the season's standout skirt styles is a harmony of understated design and pared-back refinement that keeps them feeling simultaneously contemporary and timeless.

The arrival of a new season is prime time for a new style of bag to come to the fore, and autumn 2024 has declared the tote the bag that deserves all your attention. Leaning into the wearable movement, the tote offers copious space and ease of wear, and the finest offerings reinforce the appeal of simple design. Understated and lacking in logos or iconography, this season’s tote bags are designed to endure changing environments and incoming trends.

No matter the season, dresses are a dependable part of our wardrobes, offering ease as a one-stop piece that just calls for accessories to complete the look. With a focus on texture and material as we move into the cooler months, autumn is underpinned by the revival of the knitted dress for effortlessness, comfortability and of course, a cosy finish. For autumn 2024, silhouettes skew towards midi and maxi, offering a refined edge and primed to be supported by our trusty boots or loafers. Colourways remain focused on neutral shades for versatility but there’s a chance to bring contrast through woven and cable-knit textures, or you can stick to a simple knit finish for understated appeal.

After being relegated to the back of our wardrobes through the languid summer days, jeans are ready to return to a place of prominence come autumn. In considering the true heroes of the season ahead, jeans naturally found their way back onto the list, working hard from day to night. Having earned their status as hard-working and reliable over many decades, time has proven that jeans are non-negotiable as we move into the new season.

Whilst the classic shirt consistently claims its place in capsule wardrobes year in and year out, the true brilliance of the piece is often overlooked. Smart or casual, day or night, heading to the office or lounging on a beach, a simple button-down is an undeniable do-it-all piece. Pairing seamlessly with tailoring, jeans, skirts and more, a great shirt is always a smart addition to our wardrobes. In timeless cuts, this autumn, we’re calling upon the shirt as a layering piece that brings a polished edge throughout the season.

With a vast array of footwear options around, it speaks volumes that designers have set their sights back on the humble loafer. Through the revival of wearable, comfortable fashion, flat shoes have taken pride of place over the past few seasons, as noted by the renewed adoration of ballet flats and Mary Janes that followed. But for autumn, its the classic loafer that is a focal finishing touch to outfits across the board, from dresses to tailoring and jeans to skirts.

