I Just Built My Dream Autumn Wardrobe Entirely From Sales Buys

Florrie Alexander
By
published
in Features

Autumn has arrived overnight, and now the mornings feature a chilly breeze alongside the sunshine. It can't only be me who feels a back-to-school sense of renewal everytime september starts, shifting from the easy summer moments into crisp autumn days. As such a stark contrast in temperature (and rainfall) our wardrobes must be proactive in adapting to the new season with long-sleeves, cosy knits and sleek boots back on the roster to name a few.

With the new season also comes in an influx of fresh styles filling the new-in sections, and whilst there are some seriously good finds (that new COS bag comes to mind), as a seasoned shopper, I know that a great deal can be found all year round. From designer handbags to high street standouts, there's a plethora of autumn-ready pieces hiding in the sale sections of some of our favourite brands, and I've taken the time to track them down.

Collage of Autumn Sale Buys

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Autumn calls for a more considered wardrobe, one that accounts for both style and sensibility in equal measure. Trench coats are destined to fend off sudden showers, with boots accompanying to stride through puddles. Tailoring has turned from a focus on shorts back to trousers, and I've found a pair of Reformation's iconic Mason Pants on sale right now. There's cosy knitwear, buy now and love forever tote bags, alongside plenty more autumn icons that can now be snapped up for less.

Keep scrolling to shop the classy autumn buys I found in the sale.

SHOP THE CLASSY AUTUMN BUYS I FOUND IN THE SALE:

Arket Trench Coat
Arket
Linen Cotton Trenchcoat

Every autumn wardrobe deserves a trenchcoat.

Off-The-Shoulder Top
Toteme
Off-The-Shoulder Top

I still can't believe this elegant top is on sale!

Mason Pant
Reformation
Mason Pant

Yes, even Reformation's highly rated trousers are in the sale.

Paris Texas, Black 65 Mock Croc Leather Knee-High Boots

Paris Texas
Black 65 Mock Croc Leather Knee-High Boots

Ready to add instantly into your autumn wardrobe.

Danica Fitted Denim Shirt
Hush
Danica Fitted Denim Shirt

Denim is back in a big way as we move into autumn.

Cynthia High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans

I've personally tried these on and they're so good.

Plum Linen-Blend Keyhole Isabella Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Plum Linen-Blend Keyhole Isabella Midi Dress

This burgundy shade sings autumn.

Cotton Broderie Blouse
Anthropologie
Cotton Broderie Blouse

I've had my eye on this blouse for weeks, and now its available for less.

The Curvy ’90s Cheeky® Jean
Everlane
The Curvy ’90s Cheeky® Jean

This is not a drill! Everlane's beloved jeans have a major discount.

Short Blazer With Golden Button Detail
ZARA
Short Blazer With Golden Button Detail

This is moving quickly.

Ida Cashmere Sleeveless Sweater Dress
Reformation
Ida Cashmere Sleeveless Sweater Dress

I'm into this whole look.

Elevated Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Elevated Trench Coat

This light shade brings a fresh edge to autumn looks.

Saint Laurent, Black Le Maillon Leather Chain Wallet
Saint Laurent
Black Le Maillon Leather Chain Wallet

Time to snap up this Saint Laurent evening bag for half price.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Vegan Leather Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch
Vegan Leather Blazer

Leather additions are making their way back into our outfits, and this is the first piece I'll be adding.

Parsons Denim Midi Dress
ALIGNE
Parsons Denim Midi Dress

Aligne always gets the finer details right. Note the collarless design and cinching belt.

Sabine Embellished Suede Slingback Point Toe Flats
Rupert Sanderson
Sabine Embellished Suede Slingback Point Toe Flats

Inject some fun into any look with a pop of red.

Collarless Tweed Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Collarless Tweed Jacket

Bring a polished finish to any ensemble instantly with this jacket.

Boat Neck Jumper - Beige - Arket Gb
Arket
Boat Neck Jumper

Stripes are eternal.

Relaxed Belted Jumpsuit
& Other Stories
Relaxed Belted Jumpsuit

Looking for a one-step look? A jumpsuit if your answer.

Tote Bag
Gabriela Hearst
Coyote Leather Tote Bag

With smooth leather, a rich tan tone and useful shape, this bag is a smart addition.

Cream Knitted Linen-Blend Crew Neck T-Shirt
Nobodys Child
Cream Knitted Linen-Blend Crew Neck T-Shirt

Upgrade your cotton T-shirt to a soft knit style.

Max Mara, Fiesta Silk Satin Slit Wide Pants
Max Mara
Fiesta Silk Satin Slit Wide Pants

Bring a touch of elegance with silk fabrics.

Hush, Winona Suede Western Boots
Hush
Winona Suede Western Boots

If you thought these were designer, I wouldn't blame you.

Frasier Dress Es
Reformation
Frasier Dress Es

Looking for your next occasionwear dress? This is it.

Explore More:
Sale Shopping
Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.

During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸