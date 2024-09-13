I Just Built My Dream Autumn Wardrobe Entirely From Sales Buys

Autumn has arrived overnight, and now the mornings feature a chilly breeze alongside the sunshine. It can't only be me who feels a back-to-school sense of renewal everytime september starts, shifting from the easy summer moments into crisp autumn days. As such a stark contrast in temperature (and rainfall) our wardrobes must be proactive in adapting to the new season with long-sleeves, cosy knits and sleek boots back on the roster to name a few.

With the new season also comes in an influx of fresh styles filling the new-in sections, and whilst there are some seriously good finds (that new COS bag comes to mind), as a seasoned shopper, I know that a great deal can be found all year round. From designer handbags to high street standouts, there's a plethora of autumn-ready pieces hiding in the sale sections of some of our favourite brands, and I've taken the time to track them down.

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Autumn calls for a more considered wardrobe, one that accounts for both style and sensibility in equal measure. Trench coats are destined to fend off sudden showers, with boots accompanying to stride through puddles. Tailoring has turned from a focus on shorts back to trousers, and I've found a pair of Reformation's iconic Mason Pants on sale right now. There's cosy knitwear, buy now and love forever tote bags, alongside plenty more autumn icons that can now be snapped up for less.

Keep scrolling to shop the classy autumn buys I found in the sale.

SHOP THE CLASSY AUTUMN BUYS I FOUND IN THE SALE:

Arket Linen Cotton Trenchcoat £179 £112 SHOP NOW Every autumn wardrobe deserves a trenchcoat.

Toteme Off-The-Shoulder Top £590 £177 SHOP NOW I still can't believe this elegant top is on sale!

Reformation Mason Pant £178 £107 SHOP NOW Yes, even Reformation's highly rated trousers are in the sale.

Paris Texas Black 65 Mock Croc Leather Knee-High Boots £625 £313 SHOP NOW Ready to add instantly into your autumn wardrobe.

Hush Danica Fitted Denim Shirt £75 £40 SHOP NOW Denim is back in a big way as we move into autumn.

Reformation Cynthia High Rise Straight Cropped Jeans £168 £101 SHOP NOW I've personally tried these on and they're so good.

Nobodys Child Plum Linen-Blend Keyhole Isabella Midi Dress £89 £45 SHOP NOW This burgundy shade sings autumn.

Anthropologie Cotton Broderie Blouse £120 £84 SHOP NOW I've had my eye on this blouse for weeks, and now its available for less.

Everlane The Curvy ’90s Cheeky® Jean £104 £31 SHOP NOW This is not a drill! Everlane's beloved jeans have a major discount.

ZARA Short Blazer With Golden Button Detail £55 £30 SHOP NOW This is moving quickly.

Reformation Ida Cashmere Sleeveless Sweater Dress £348 £209 SHOP NOW I'm into this whole look.

Abercrombie & Fitch Elevated Trench Coat £125 £110 SHOP NOW This light shade brings a fresh edge to autumn looks.

Saint Laurent Black Le Maillon Leather Chain Wallet £1185 £593 SHOP NOW Time to snap up this Saint Laurent evening bag for half price.

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Blazer £110 £70 SHOP NOW Leather additions are making their way back into our outfits, and this is the first piece I'll be adding.

ALIGNE Parsons Denim Midi Dress £129 £100 SHOP NOW Aligne always gets the finer details right. Note the collarless design and cinching belt.

Rupert Sanderson Sabine Embellished Suede Slingback Point Toe Flats £605 £394 SHOP NOW Inject some fun into any look with a pop of red.

Abercrombie & Fitch Collarless Tweed Jacket £110 £63 SHOP NOW Bring a polished finish to any ensemble instantly with this jacket.

Arket Boat Neck Jumper £77 £45 SHOP NOW Stripes are eternal.

& Other Stories Relaxed Belted Jumpsuit £125 £87 SHOP NOW Looking for a one-step look? A jumpsuit if your answer.

Gabriela Hearst Coyote Leather Tote Bag £3231 £2261 SHOP NOW With smooth leather, a rich tan tone and useful shape, this bag is a smart addition.

Nobodys Child Cream Knitted Linen-Blend Crew Neck T-Shirt £55 £26 SHOP NOW Upgrade your cotton T-shirt to a soft knit style.

Max Mara Fiesta Silk Satin Slit Wide Pants £980 £343 SHOP NOW Bring a touch of elegance with silk fabrics.

Hush Winona Suede Western Boots £189 £95 SHOP NOW If you thought these were designer, I wouldn't blame you.