The influx of crisp mornings and browning leaves has declared that autumn is officially underway. Already, our wardrobes are working hard to keep up with the dip in temperatures and sudden showers that accompany the new season. For me, the first glimpse of autumn has demonstrated that there are a few gaps in my capsule wardrobe that need to be filled. Thankfully, the Amazon Prime Day sale event is on, and I’ve found a refined edit of staple pieces that are sure to make autumn dressing that much chicer.
With an array of big-name designers like Levi’s and JW Pei, as well as a host of independent brands, it can take a long time to explore the wide range of deals on offer today, but that’s where I come in. I’ve taken the time to scroll through the hundreds of offers available right now, bringing my shopping expertise, thanks to almost a decade in the fashion industry, to handpick the most hard-working additions to our capsule wardrobes. A few pieces aren't sale buys, but their affordable prices make them worthy of inclusion in this capsule edit. Think basics that will serve your wardrobe over various months, expensive-looking styles with an affordable edge, and reliable pieces that come back every season, making them worthwhile additions to snap up right now.
To save you endless scrolling, you can find my edit of the best capsule wardrobe finds in the October Amazon Prime Day sale below!
Shop My Amazon Prime Day Sale Winter Capsule Wardrobe
GRACE KARIN
Grace Karin Women's Cardigans
I always get compliments on my cinched waist cardigan. Now, I'm snapping up another style. The hard part is choosing which colourway to go for...
Levi's
Levi's Women's 501 Crop Jeans
Levi's are leaders in excellent denim, and one of the most beloved styles are the 501s. This cropped style has proven to be a favourite amongst our readers in recent seasons, so I'll be trying them out for myself.
JW PEI
Jw Pei Women's Sharon Crossbody Bag
JW Pei is an insider favourite for high-end looking bags at more reasonable prices, so naturally I had to explore their sale buys. There's a host of elegant bags to choose from, but this sleek crossbody is my personal favourite.
Tommy Hilfiger
Women's Heritage Single Breasted Trench Coat
Almost every capsule wardrobe includes a chic trench coat, and so I'm ready to spend a little more on one that will see me through every autumn, winter and spring.
VorisVina
Chocolate Brown Knee High Boots
Boots are coming into their own as we move towards winter, and this sleek deep brown pair looks incredibly elevated. Pair with your favourite dress or denim skirt (I've found a great one below) or simply show off the almond toe, peeking out under tailored trousers.
Ted Baker
Ted Baker Crislie Logo Hoop Earrings
My jewellery box is full to the brim, but my most worn piece are a pair of simple gold hoops. Trust me, these will become an everyday staple.
VERO MODA
Vero Moda Women's Vmsaba Pullover Sweater
Bring a French edge to your looks with sleek stripes and a cosy sweater finish. Style up with the jeans above, tailored trousers or an easy skirt.
The Drop
The Drop Women's Amalia Relaxed Pleated Trousers
Speaking of tailored trousers, I hunted through hundreds of options to find this refined pair. The bold pleats bring a polished finish, with the perfect drape to look put-together at all times.
Amazon Essentials
Women's Mary Jane Ballet Flats
I still can't believe these are an amazon find! Bring a joyful touch to your looks with the deep red shade and soft finish. Comfortable and chic in equal measure.
Levi's
Levi's Women's Andy Tech Lightweight Jacket
For autumn strolls and coffee dates, a lightweight jacket will always be a useful addition. The deep green shade will pair seamlessly with your most relied upon neutrals, whilst bringing a cosy edge for the cooler days.
VERO MODA
Women's Lace Top
If you've been keeping an eye on the trends you'll already know that lace trim tops are a big deal right now.
The Drop
The Drop Rylie Maxi Denim Skirt With Front Slit
Now that our floaty cotton skirts are packed away my attention is set on a great denim maxi skirt. The black shade brings a sleek finish to this style, which can be easily dressed up or down for day or night.
Swarovski
Swarovski Women's Emily Bracelet Brilliant White Crystals
If you want to bring a touch of luxury to your looks, consider an elegant tennis bracelet in your jewellery stack. I have a similar style which is a daily essential. Truly, I never take it off. Or you can snap this up now for upcoming birthdays, or save for gifting season!
What Is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a sale event exclusively for Amazon Prime members and include some of the best deals you'll see on Amazon across the year with offers on top brands and products. Products range from the best of beauty to new-in fashion, with plenty of other savings on tech and homeware too. There are beauty tools we've been wanting to try, health and wellness items for a summer reboot, home appliances for chic spaces, and more great bits and pieces in between.
When Is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
Amazon Prime Day is a bi-annual event that runs in July and October each year, with the next event starting on the 7th of October and ending at midnight on the 8th of October.
How to Access the Amazon Prime Day Sale
Amazon Prime Day sales are available to all Amazon Prime members. You can sign up for an Amazon Prime membership here. It's free for 30 days so you can access all the benefits of the Amazon Prime Day discounts without shelling out a penny (just remember to cancel before the 30 days is up if you don't want to pay the monthly fee going forwards).
When Does Amazon Prime Day 2025 End?
The October Amazon Prime Day will run over two days, ending at midnight on the 8th of October.