I'm a Shopping Director—These Are the Random (But Excellent) Items I Found During the October Amazon Prime Day

Don't miss out.

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The Prime Big Deal Days sale is legit this year. It's basically Amazon's October Prime Day, or, in reality, an early Black Friday sale! I shared a list of some of the best fashion items included in the sale already, but as a shopping director, wanted to share another shopping list. This edit doesn't follow a theme, but rather a random mix of everything that piqued my interest across categories.

Yes, you'll find cool clothing and shoe picks (of course). But there are also travel staples, household must-haves (including some of the items I swear by!), beauty finds, and so much more. Keep scrolling, but remember that Prime Big Deal Days ends on October 7 at 11:59 EST.

Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.