I'm a Shopping Director—These Are the Random (But Excellent) Items I Found During the October Amazon Prime Day

The Prime Big Deal Days sale is legit this year. It's basically Amazon's October Prime Day, or, in reality, an early Black Friday sale! I shared a list of some of the best fashion items included in the sale already, but as a shopping director, wanted to share another shopping list. This edit doesn't follow a theme, but rather a random mix of everything that piqued my interest across categories.
Yes, you'll find cool clothing and shoe picks (of course). But there are also travel staples, household must-haves (including some of the items I swear by!), beauty finds, and so much more. Keep scrolling, but remember that Prime Big Deal Days ends on October 7 at 11:59 EST.
Trendy Queen
Oversized Long Sleeve Shirts Fall Top
I basically live in long-sleeve white tees.
JoinQueen
Funnel Neck Jacket
I can't stop wearing funnel-neck jackets. Case in point? The above.
Shark
Shark Flexstyle, Air Multi-Styler & Drying System
PRETTYGARDEN
Chunky Cable Knit Sweater
GAP
90's Low Rise Loose Jeans
STANLEY
Iceflow 2.0 Flip Straw Tumbler
Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Origin Cordless Vacuum
This vacuum is actually a dream. It's an investment, but gets it DONE.
THE GYM PEOPLE
Thick High Waist Yoga Pants
Away
Trunk Checked Luggage
adidas
VL Court 3.0 Sneakers
ONDO
Low-Cut No Show Socks
These socks don't slip down.
Dyson
Dyson Airwrap I.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer and Dyson Chitosan Post-Style Serum
Philips Sonicare
Philips Sonicare 5950 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, 2 Brush Heads
Hanes
Short Sleeve T-Shirt
There are a lot of great Levi's jeans on sale.
LANEIGE
Lip Sleeping Mask
Our beauty editors rave about this mask.
LILLUSORY
Oversized Warm Cozy Knit Sweater
You'll live in this knit.
CUSHIONAIRE
Audrey Woven Ballet Flats
Saodimallsu
Oversized Cardigan
TheraGun
Therabody Relief Massage Gun
My husband and I both use this.
SUUKSESS
Wrinkle Free Wide Leg Pants