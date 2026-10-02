If You Want to Look Chic and Modern This Season, These Gorgeous Fall Staples From ALC Are It

ALC is a go-to label for stylish, high-quality wardrobe staples. Founded by Andrea Lieberman in 2008, the brand remains a fashion-industry favorite, and the fall 2026 collection is particularly noteworthy. The inspiration? "This collection grew out of the feeling and contrasts that are so inherent to New York style—structure with softness, rich color against quieter neutrals, something polished worn with something more relaxed. I was thinking about the wardrobe as a whole and how women actually dress now: silk with denim, satin during the day, a tailored jacket thrown over something unexpected. It wasn't about one singular reference as much as creating pieces that give you the freedom to make them your own," Lieberman told us. In general, Lieberman prefers staples over trends, and that's evident throughout her collections, this season included. The silhouettes are forward and modern yet wearable.
"I'm more focused on the staples you return to again and again," she explained further. "For me, it starts with the perfect bottom—a great trouser or denim or even an amazing leather skirt like our Marta. I'm a big knitwear girl, so I always want a cashmere V-neck sweater, and then I finish it off with a leather jacket or oversize blazer. Once you have those key pieces to build around, you can have fun layering in the more seasonal pieces." Below, you'll find an edit of the best items from the new line, including favorites from Lieberman. You better believe the fashion crowd will be all over these selects.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.