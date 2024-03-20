2024 Is the Year of Flat Shoes, And This Affordable Pair Stopped Me In My Tracks

As an editor, I take my job seriously. So much so that my favourite pastime is finding expensive-looking styles at affordable prices, and sharing them with you. Be it scouring the new-in sections of our favourite high street stores, or trawling through our fashion friends most recent Instagram posts, I like to put the work in to find the new styles that are set to elevate any outift. And on one such deep dive into what fashion insiders are buying right now I stumbled across a pair of on-trend slingback flats from none other than Amazon.

We all know Amazon as a one-stop shop for anything your heart desires, from beauty releases to your new favourite book, but a little-known secret is that this is a spot that fashion people turn to for high-end looking styles for less. Personally, I believe some things are too good not to share, and this elevated pair of flats is worth giving up this insider secret for.

Over the past few seasons, flat shoe styles have taken over from their sky-high counterparts as the eye-catching footwear of the moment. From the ballet flat revival to the rise of refined slingback styles, this pair works to combine the most of-the-moment details to position itself as a shoe that does it all. The buckled details ensure the pair is fashion-forward enough to be styled casually with loose-fit jeans and a simple T-shirt, whilst also having the refined pointed-toe and elegant slingback feature to suit dressier evening ensembles. And at £53, this pair feels particularly reasonable compared to its designer counterparts.

Olomisa Buckle Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe £53 SHOP NOW

Shop More Expensive-Looking Amazon Finds

Tiaastap Leather Tote Bag in Small Coffee £27 SHOP NOW Both the suede look and deep brown hue add to the premium feel of this tote.

Maoaead Patch Pocket Striped Cardigan £29 SHOP NOW Style with tailoring or denim for an instantly polished ensemble.

Miraazzurra Slingback Flats Pumps in Tweed £60 SHOP NOW Another brilliant pair of flats that have made their way to my wish list.

The Drop Dia Mixed Fabric Midi Tank Dress £55 SHOP NOW Spring is right around the corner, and elegant tank dresses are set to return for another year.

Ljczka Retro Oval Sunglasses £12 £10 SHOP NOW No matter the season, a pair of sunglasses pulls the whole outfit together.

The Drop Amalia Relaxed Pleated Trousers £55 SHOP NOW This pair of classic trousers comes in so many elevated shades.

The Drop Avena Square-Toe Block-Heel Mule £48 SHOP NOW The cream shade and refined shape make this pair an instant winner.