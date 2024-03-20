2024 Is the Year of Flat Shoes, And This Affordable Pair Stopped Me In My Tracks

By Florrie Alexander
published

As an editor, I take my job seriously. So much so that my favourite pastime is finding expensive-looking styles at affordable prices, and sharing them with you. Be it scouring the new-in sections of our favourite high street stores, or trawling through our fashion friends most recent Instagram posts, I like to put the work in to find the new styles that are set to elevate any outift. And on one such deep dive into what fashion insiders are buying right now I stumbled across a pair of on-trend slingback flats from none other than Amazon.

Sinead wears the slingback buckle Mary jane flats from Amazon

(Image credit: @sineadcrowe)

We all know Amazon as a one-stop shop for anything your heart desires, from beauty releases to your new favourite book, but a little-known secret is that this is a spot that fashion people turn to for high-end looking styles for less. Personally, I believe some things are too good not to share, and this elevated pair of flats is worth giving up this insider secret for.

Over the past few seasons, flat shoe styles have taken over from their sky-high counterparts as the eye-catching footwear of the moment. From the ballet flat revival to the rise of refined slingback styles, this pair works to combine the most of-the-moment details to position itself as a shoe that does it all. The buckled details ensure the pair is fashion-forward enough to be styled casually with loose-fit jeans and a simple T-shirt, whilst also having the refined pointed-toe and elegant slingback feature to suit dressier evening ensembles. And at £53, this pair feels particularly reasonable compared to its designer counterparts.

Scroll on to shop the Amazon shoes I can't stop thinking about, and more expensive-looking styles.

Amazon Sling Back Mary Jane Ballet Flat Buckles
Olomisa
Buckle Ballet Flats With Pointed Toe

Shop More Expensive-Looking Amazon Finds

Tiaastap Leather Tote Bag for Women - Hobo Shoulder Bags Ladies Tote Handbag Vintage Crossbody Bag Top Handle Bags for Work Shopping Travel (small Coffee)
Tiaastap
Leather Tote Bag in Small Coffee

Both the suede look and deep brown hue add to the premium feel of this tote.

Maoaead Lady Patch Pocket Cardigan Gold Buttons Striped Cardigans for Women Fall Long Sleeve Cardigan Sweater Jacket (black,l(52-60kg))
Maoaead
Patch Pocket Striped Cardigan

Style with tailoring or denim for an instantly polished ensemble.

Miraazzurra Womens Slingback Flats Pumps Closed Round Toe Two Toned Casual Office Shoes Black Tweed Size Uk 8
Miraazzurra
Slingback Flats Pumps in Tweed

Another brilliant pair of flats that have made their way to my wish list.

The Drop Dia Mixed Fabric Midi Tank Dress, Black, Xxs
The Drop
Dia Mixed Fabric Midi Tank Dress

Spring is right around the corner, and elegant tank dresses are set to return for another year.

Ljczka Retro Oval Sunglasses Women Men Fashion Vintage Small Oval Frame Classic 90s Style Unisex Uv400 Protection
Ljczka
Retro Oval Sunglasses

No matter the season, a pair of sunglasses pulls the whole outfit together.

The Drop Women's Amalia Relaxed Pleated Trousers, Dark Forest, Xx-Small
The Drop
Amalia Relaxed Pleated Trousers

This pair of classic trousers comes in so many elevated shades.

The Drop Women's Avena Square-Toe Block-Heel Mule, White, 4.5
The Drop
Avena Square-Toe Block-Heel Mule

The cream shade and refined shape make this pair an instant winner.

Jugsar Womens Totes Bags Large Shoulder Bags Ladies Hobo Bag Soft Leather Handbags for Women Top Handle Shopping Bag, Gift With a Ladies Purse (black)
Jugsar
Tote Bag Large

The intricate weave detail would have anyone believing this was a high end buy.

Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.


There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.

