5 Trainer Trends We’re Seeing Less and Less of in 2024

Maxine Eggenberger
While there has always been a place for trainers in my shoe collection, I have to admit, I've never been that into them from a style perspective. While I've always understood the allure—comfort being one of the main benefits of such footwear—I'd just never found a pair that really spoke to my aesthetic. I'm something of a classicist, so the trainers I did reach for were always canvas Supergas—timeless trainers that never go out of style and don't command any sort of attention.

That was until the trainer market became what it is today, as I type this, in 2024. My interest in them began to pique around the time New Balance 550s came on the scene a couple of years ago, the success of which on social media and its infiltration into the wardrobes of chic dressers I follow sparked something in me. Was it finally time for me to embrace trainers?

Since then we've had New Balance 327s and 330s, Asics Nimbus trainers, and, of course, Adidas Sambas (which have become as hard to get your hands on as gold dust) rise above the rest to become stylish trainer icons, their appearance also commanding what the rest of the trainer space looks like. Because of this, some trainers feel more on-trend, while others—trainer trends that we're once everywhere—we're seeing much, much less of. Interested in this shift, I asked our sneaker-loving editors which pairs they felt had had their day in the sun and which trainer styles they think feel most relevant for 2024 given the current climate. See what they said below.

The Trainers Our Editors Are Into This Year (and the Ones They're Not So Into)

Pausing: Block Pastel

Wearing: Black with White Accents

@nlmarilyn wears black Adidas trainers with a tailored maxi skirt and blue striped shirt in the streets of London

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

"For a time, pastel-coloured trainers were a big deal—I bought a pair myself as an easy way to add some subtle colour into my outfits. While I do still wear them and will never say that they're 'out' in terms of style, I have definitely done a 360 with my latest investment. Influenced by Instagram and TikTok, I snapped up an all-black pair of trainers (save for three white stripes) and, honestly, they look so chic." Florrie Alexander, acting affiliate editor

Shop the Trend:

Samba OG suede-trimmed leather sneakers
Adidas
Samba OG Suede-trimmed Leather Sneakers

Leather Lace Up Side Detail Trainers
Marks & Spencer
Leather Lace Up Side Detail Trainers

Campo leather sneakers
Veja
Campo Leather Sneakers

Bead-embellished nylon and suede sneakers
Brunello Cucinelli
Bead-embellished Nylon and Suede Sneakers

Pausing: Neon Brights

Wearing: Complimentary Tri Colour

@monikh wears tri-colour trainers with cargo trousers and a cropped green jacket whilst in her wooden, modern kitchen

(Image credit: @monikh )

"Neon is commonplace on trainers as these colours feel inherently sporty in their own right. Lately, however, I've found myself looking towards more retro-looking, multicolour options. After seeing Monikh Dale's rare, tri-colour New Balance kicks I've been on the hunt for a lookalike pair of my own. Now, the market is full of them, which can't be a coincidence." Remy Farrell, fashion editor

Shop the Trend:

HOFF Montreal Suede Lace Up Trainers, Multi
Hoff
Montreal Suede Lace Up Trainers, Multi

Karhu Fusion 2.0 Sneakers
Karhu
Fusion 2.0 Sneakers

Office, Air Max 90 Trainers
Nike
Air Max 90 Trainers

New Balance 327 trainers in turquoise
New Balance
327 Trainers in Turquoise

Pausing: Wedge Sole

Wearing: High-Tops

@michellelin.lin wears black Converse high-top trainers with grey jeans and a blazer whilst crossing the pavement

(Image credit: @michellelin.lin)

"Is it just me or are wedge-sole trainers just not a thing anymore? Not that I'm complaining—personally I was never really that into them anyway. However, I have noticed that, instead of adding weight at the bottom, fashion people are once again embracing high-top kicks. Converse never feel outdated but they definitely seem to be enjoying a peak in popularity right now." Maxine Eggenberger, deputy editor

Shop the Trend:

Chuck Taylor All Star 70 canvas high-top sneakers
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star 70 Canvas High-Top Sneakers

Auden Leather Hi Top Trainers
Hush
Auden Leather Hi Top Trainers

Air Jordan 1 Mid leather sneakers
Nike
Air Jordan 1 Mid leather sneakers

Chuck 70 suede high-top sneakers
Converse
Chuck 70 Suede High-Top Sneakers

Pausing: Futuristic

Wearing: Retro

@marina_torres wears beige, retro-style trainers with jeans and a tan jacket in the streets in America

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

"We're seeing so many retro, sporty-style trainers right now, it's made even me—someone who has never really worn trainers beyond the gym—want a pair. What I'm not seeing so much of lately is super futuristic designs." Hannah Almassi, Editor in Chief

Shop the Trend:

Samba OG leather-trimmed nubuck sneakers
Adidas
Samba OG Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers

Gola Stratus Sneakers
Gola
Stratus Sneakers

Nike Daybreak trainers in vintage orange
Nike
Daybreak Trainers in Vintage Orange

Reebok Lost & Repaired Sneakers
Reebok
Lost and Repaired Sneakers

Pausing: Gold

Wearing: Silver Details

@_jessicaskye wears jeans, a cream knit and silver accented trainers whilst sitting on an outdoor bench

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

"In terms of metallics, we've seen silver enjoy a renaissance across the fashion board, and trainers aren't exempt from that either. In place of gold hues that dominated the market for a time, now, it's all about silver reflective slivers, which are mainly found on white and grey sneakers." Rebecca Rhys-Evans, branded content editor

Shop the Trend:

New Balance 530 Trainers
New Balance
530 Trainers

+ NET SUSTAIN Nama embroidered leather and recycled-mesh sneakers
Chloé
Nama Embroidered Leather and Recycled-Mesh Sneakers

Metallic effect sneakers - Women
Mango
Metallic Effect Sneakers

GEL-KAYANO 14 rubber-trimmed mesh sneakers
Asics
Gel-Kayano 14 Rubber-trimmed Mesh Sneakers

