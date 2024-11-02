Is There a Pair of Boots That Goes With Everything? According to Our Editors, There Are 6 

Recently I found myself packing for a weekend away. With minimal luggage space, I had to be very considered about what made it into my tiny carry-on case. Everything was going surprisingly smoothly until it came to shoes; with a fancy meal, outdoor activities and some pub bonding time with friends all on the agenda, there were several occasions to consider—not to mention what I would wear to actually travel in! Trainers were a no brainer for the outdoor activities, and for the fancy meal I packed my most streamlined heeled. Then, a pair of boots would be the final piece of the footwear puzzle. Surveying the pairs I own (a shockingly small amount for a fashion editor!) I found myself asking, "Which boots go with everything?". And thus, the idea for the article you're currently reading came to me.

What boots actually go with everything? Like all things in fashion, the answer to this question is subjective. I want to present to you a well-rounded perspective on the matter, so I asked five of my stylish colleagues which boot styles they think go with everything (or pretty darn close to everything). What I didn't expect was that I'd get five entirely different answers—six if you include the pair I ended up selecting for my trip!

So, which boots to our editors think go with just about everything? Scroll on to find out.

6 BOOT STYLES OUR EDITORS THINK GO WITH EVERYTHING (OR NEARLY EVERYTHING)

1. RED BOOTS

"Would it be rogue to say a pair of red knee-high boots? They make boring outfits more exciting but then easily work as an accent within more colourful or complex looks. I always think a bright knee boot adds a retro feel and a lot of personality, but red seems to be one of the easiest shades to integrate and is widely considered a 'classic'." Hannah Almassi, Editor-in-Chief

SHOP:

LOEFFLER RANDALL Goldy Leather Knee Boots £605 SHOP NOW

Reformation Bradshaw Knee High Boot £498 SHOP NOW

Vicenza Camila Tall Boots £228 SHOP NOW

2. SNAKE PRINT BOOTS

"Hear me out—snake print boots might not sound like a neutral, but there have been countless times that adding this statement boot to an outfit has not only worked, but elevated the outcome, too. Jeans, tailoring, skirts, dresses—there's something about a stand-out print with luxe polish that pulls everything together. Just ask Kate Moss, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, who all wear them on the regular." Remy Farrell, fashion editor

SHOP:

Silent D Erena Suede Kitten-Heel Boots £220 SHOP NOW

Mint Velvet Snake Print Leather Ankle Boot £149 SHOP NOW

PARIS TEXAS Anja 70 Python-Effect Leather Knee-High Boots £715 SHOP NOW

3. COWBOY BOOTS

"I know I'm a bit obsessed with cowboy style in general, but I genuinely find myself reaching for a pair of western-inspired boots whenever I'm stuck on what shoes to wear. With denim tucked in or used to offset pretty, floaty dresses, whenever I pull a pair of cowboy boots on, I instantly feel more fashionable. I tend to stick to neutral colours for maximum versatility, but I'm also tempted by Zara's burgundy pair." Florrie Alexander, acting affiliate editor

SHOP:

Jimmy Choo Cece 80 Rattan Velvet Suede Boots £1225 SHOP NOW

Ganni Western Boots £625 SHOP NOW

ZARA Leather Cowboy Boots £109 SHOP NOW

4. SQUARE-TOE BOOTS

"I'm surprised at the bold, statement styles my colleagues have suggested here, and I'll definitely be trying them for myself, but in terms of my pick, I'm going to take things back to basics. I think anything with a square-toe and very low heel is incredibly versatile. I can't wear high heels because of my scoliosis but I feel like a square-toe helps to dress up an outfit (dresses, skirts, jeans—all of the above) even when the heel is low." Brittany Davy, editorial assistant

SHOP:

COS Square-Toe Leather Ankle Boots £180 SHOP NOW

Reformation Remy Knee Boot £478 SHOP NOW

Aeyde Tabitha Leather Ankle Boots £565 SHOP NOW

5. SIMPLE PULL-ON BOOTS

"For me, I think it’s this style of wide-leg boots that come to mid-calf or just below the knee. They still have a little height so they look good with dresses + skirts, but also look really cool with jeans, trousers and leggings tucked in. I like that they're simple in design and cut which makes them feel really versatile and fresh—I just bought a pair and can attest, they really do go with everything." Natalie Munro, news writer

SHOP:

ZARA Wide-Leg Leather Ankle Boots £90 SHOP NOW

Reformation Frances Knee High Boot £498 SHOP NOW

6. POINTED-TOE KNEE BOOTS

And now, for my selection. The pair that made it into my case and that I wear constantly in the colder months—it's got to be a pair of pointed-toe knee-highs. I tend to wear wide-leg trousers and jeans, so there's no issue with them fitting underneath, but they also make me feel sassy when I wear them with skirts and dresses. And who doesn't want more sass in their life? Black is my preference, but I'm open to fabrication—I get so much wear out of my leather pair, this H&M suede style is next on my wish list.

SHOP:

Mint Velvet Black Leather Long Boots £199 SHOP NOW