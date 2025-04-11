I'm all for a good dress trend. Discovering a new silhouette that feels fresh, exciting and in-tune with your mood of the moment is an experience that delights me every time. That's why I'm always on constant alert for the next big style shift.

This week, I stumbled across a dress that does exactly that. Featuring an arm-baring, bias-cut design, a V-neck finish and an elegant polkadot pattern, I think I might have stumbled across the dress of the season. Laura Harrier agrees—stepping out in an elegant, knee-grazing dress adorned with a pretty front bow, her Réalisation Par Stephanie Dress £220 piqued my interest the moment I saw it.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

No sooner had Harrier’s look seared itself into my mental mood board than I experienced a case of fashion déjà vu. Scrolling through Net-a-Porter later that day, I came across a strikingly similar design by cult label Dôen. Its Tahlia dress (£516), also cut on the bias with a deep V-neck and effortless drape, had me doing a double take.

As if the trend was following me, a colleague then pointed out a third piece completing what I now consider the holy trinity of V-neck bias dresses. Rixo's Sandrine Midi Dress (£235), rendered in a rich navy and falling just below the knee, rounds out the look with timeless polish and easy elegance.

So what is it about this dress that’s having such a moment? The magic lies in its simplicity. Devoid of excess frills or overdone embellishments, the bias cut gently hugs the figure, creating a naturally flattering shape that skims rather than clings. It’s the perfect foil to the voluminous, puff-sleeved milkmaid dresses that ruled summers past—pared-back, modern and refreshingly easy to wear.

And while polka dots are never truly out of style, they’re having an undeniable resurgence. Romantic and playful, they add a charm to this understated silhouette, making it feel especially right for the season ahead.

Though I'm currently doting on the elevated options from Réalisation Par, Dôen and Rixo, the trend is fast catching on elsewhere. From Nobody’s Child’s chocolate-brown take to Reformation’s breezy floral iteration, there’s a version for every budget and aesthetic.

Scroll on to discover our favourite V-neck bias-cut dresses that are quietly taking over this season.

Shop Realisation Par, Doen and Rixo's V-Neck Bias Cut Dresses:

Réalisation Par The Stephanie Dress £220 SHOP NOW Shop the dress that Laura Harrier loves.

DÔEN Tahlia Belted Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Twill Midi Dress £516 SHOP NOW I always come back to DÔEN for their elegant summer staples.

Rixo Sandrine Midi Dress £235 SHOP NOW Style this with a gold chain belt or wear it without.

Shop More V-Neck Bias-Cut Dresses:

Omnes Iris Jacquard Dress £99 SHOP NOW This also comes in green, pink and yellow.

Nobody's Child Brown Polka Dot Jacquard Helena Midi Dress £69 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Reformation Beauden Dress £178 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats or wear with pointed-toe heels.

Sisterhoodclothingltd Mathilda Dress - Lemon Fleur £90 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XS—XXL.

Anthropologie Lola V-Neck Linen-Blend Midi Dress £128 SHOP NOW The linen composition ensures a light and comfortable finish, making it perfect for high summer styling.

Sandro Paris Satin-Effect Maxi Dress £299 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.