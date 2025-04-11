It Might Be Déjà Vu, But I Think This Simple Dress Trend Is Destined to Rule Summer

Suddenly, Réalisation Par, Dôen and Rixo have all produced near-identical—and incredibly elegant—versions of the V-neck bias cut dress.

Influencer wears a v-neck bias cut dress.
(Image credit: @oliviamarcus, Backgrid, @marina_torres)
I'm all for a good dress trend. Discovering a new silhouette that feels fresh, exciting and in-tune with your mood of the moment is an experience that delights me every time. That's why I'm always on constant alert for the next big style shift.

This week, I stumbled across a dress that does exactly that. Featuring an arm-baring, bias-cut design, a V-neck finish and an elegant polkadot pattern, I think I might have stumbled across the dress of the season. Laura Harrier agrees—stepping out in an elegant, knee-grazing dress adorned with a pretty front bow, her Réalisation Par Stephanie Dress £220 piqued my interest the moment I saw it.

Laura Harrier wears a Vneck Bias Cut Dress

(Image credit: Backgrid)

No sooner had Harrier’s look seared itself into my mental mood board than I experienced a case of fashion déjà vu. Scrolling through Net-a-Porter later that day, I came across a strikingly similar design by cult label Dôen. Its Tahlia dress (£516), also cut on the bias with a deep V-neck and effortless drape, had me doing a double take.

As if the trend was following me, a colleague then pointed out a third piece completing what I now consider the holy trinity of V-neck bias dresses. Rixo's Sandrine Midi Dress (£235), rendered in a rich navy and falling just below the knee, rounds out the look with timeless polish and easy elegance.

Influencer wears a vneck bias cut dress

(Image credit: @oliviamarcus)

So what is it about this dress that’s having such a moment? The magic lies in its simplicity. Devoid of excess frills or overdone embellishments, the bias cut gently hugs the figure, creating a naturally flattering shape that skims rather than clings. It’s the perfect foil to the voluminous, puff-sleeved milkmaid dresses that ruled summers past—pared-back, modern and refreshingly easy to wear.

Influencer wears a vneck bias cut dress

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

And while polka dots are never truly out of style, they’re having an undeniable resurgence. Romantic and playful, they add a charm to this understated silhouette, making it feel especially right for the season ahead.

Though I'm currently doting on the elevated options from Réalisation Par, Dôen and Rixo, the trend is fast catching on elsewhere. From Nobody’s Child’s chocolate-brown take to Reformation’s breezy floral iteration, there’s a version for every budget and aesthetic.

Scroll on to discover our favourite V-neck bias-cut dresses that are quietly taking over this season.

Shop Realisation Par, Doen and Rixo's V-Neck Bias Cut Dresses:

The Stephanie - Paradiso Noir
Réalisation Par
The Stephanie Dress

Shop the dress that Laura Harrier loves.

Tahlia Belted Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Twill Midi Dress
DÔEN
Tahlia Belted Polka-Dot Silk-Blend Twill Midi Dress

I always come back to DÔEN for their elegant summer staples.

Sandrine Midi Dress
Rixo
Sandrine Midi Dress

Style this with a gold chain belt or wear it without.

Shop More V-Neck Bias-Cut Dresses:

Iris Jacquard Dress in Blue - 4
Omnes
Iris Jacquard Dress

This also comes in green, pink and yellow.

Brown Polka Dot Jacquard Helena Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Brown Polka Dot Jacquard Helena Midi Dress

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Beauden Dress
Reformation
Beauden Dress

Style with ballet flats or wear with pointed-toe heels.

Mathilda Dress - Lemon Fleur
Sisterhoodclothingltd
Mathilda Dress - Lemon Fleur

This comes in sizes XS—XXL.

By Anthropologie Lola V-Neck Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Anthropologie
Lola V-Neck Linen-Blend Midi Dress

The linen composition ensures a light and comfortable finish, making it perfect for high summer styling.

Satin-Effect Maxi Dress
Sandro Paris
Satin-Effect Maxi Dress

I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.

Style this with boots and a cardigan while the weather remains chilly.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

