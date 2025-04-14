5 Anti-Trend Sandals Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Summer

I've found the best sandals to wear with jeans, from Birkenstocks to heels, and everything in between.

THE BEST SANDALS TO WEAR WITH JEANS
There are many joys associated with summer, but it'll come as no surprise to anyone reading this that most of team Who What Wear UK's joys are wardrobe-related. And while I love a dress, skirt or linen trouser look as much as my colleagues, as someone who basically lives in denim, I especially love that, in the UK, I don't have to give up my jeans when the warm weather rolls around. If anything, they get a new lease of life, switching from being an essential base paired with stacks of knits and heavy coats, to a versatile, transitional go-to that goes beautifully with breezy shirts and light tanks.

But the part I always struggle with? Footwear. While I love my trainer-and-jeans combination, it can start to feel a bit tired, and when it's that little bit more sunny than usual, I want something that feels more appropriate for summer-adjacent weather. Which brings me to the somewhat surprising combination of sandals and jeans.

@monikh wearing flip flops, jeans and jumper

(Image credit: @monikh)

Like the sleeveless jumper, the sandal and jean pairing is a transitional season special, best saved for those days when it's sunny and warm, but with that hint of chill in the air that us Brits know all too well. By day, a flip-flop or Birkenstock works perfectly with a wide-leg jean and shirt outfit. For the evening, a strappy kitten heel or an elevated slide can make a jeans outfit feel that bit more elevated. Either way, a sandal offers that kind of effortless, relaxed style that compliments denim beautifully and manages to work with almost every cut of jean.

Below, discover my pick of the best classic sandals to wear with jeans this season, as co-signed by some of our favourite fashionable faces.

The Best Sandals to Wear with Jeans:

1. Birkenstock Slides

@amaka.hamelijnck wearing jeans, Birkenstocks and a t-shirt

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Style Notes: The beloved Birkenstock will always be in style, and as the Scandi fashion set proves, the double-strap slide works particularly well with wide-leg jeans. Opt for a classic hue, or explore the more playful selection of colours for spring.

Shop the Look:

Arizona Textured-Leather Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Textured-Leather Sandals

White Birkenstocks are a great option for warm weather wear.

Arizona Oiled Leather Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Oiled Leather Sandals

This brown tone would go beautifully with blue denim.

Arizona Suede Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Suede Sandals

A true classic.

Milano Glossed-Leather Slingback Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Milano Glossed-Leather Slingback Sandals

A fashion person's Birkenstock.

Arizona Suede Sandals
BIRKENSTOCK
Arizona Suede Sandals

The kind of Birkenstock that goes with everything, from denim shorts to wide-leg styles.

2. Strappy Heels

@smythsisters wearing strappy heeled sandals with jeans and a tank

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Style Notes: If you want a sandal that's going to make your denim outfit look a little more elevated, opt for a strappy heeled style. The barely-there aesthetic works really well with denim, adding a lightness to the outfit and a subtly sexy edge.

Shop the Look:

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal

A dream minimalist sandal.

Sandals With Metal Detail
ZARA
Sandals With Metal Detail

These would look great peaking out from a barrel-leg pair of jeans.

Gloria Sandals - Natural Leather - Bovine Leather - Sézane
Sezane
Gloria Sandals

I love the retro style of these sandals.

Paige Snake-Effect Leather Sandals
AEYDE
Paige Snake-Effect Leather Sandals

A pair that would go with all denim washes.

Toe-Thong Heeled Sandals
COS
Toe-Thong Heeled Sandals

A chunkier style also works beautifully.

3. Flip-Flops

@nlmarilyn wearing flip-flops with jeans and flip-flops

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Fashion insiders are going back to basics this season and embracing the simplicity of the humble flip-flop. Styled with jeans, it looks so casually cool, which is definitely the vibe I'm after this spring.

Shop the Look:

Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals
M&S Collection
Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals

The broad suede straps makes these look so much more expensive.

Leather Thong Sandals
The Row
Leather Thong Sandals

The A-lister's flip-flop.

Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal

These come in a range of covetable shades.

Renee Leather Flip Flops
AEYDE
Renee Leather Flip Flops

Simple, and so good.

Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops

A fashionable update of the nostalgic jelly sandal.

4. Slides

@anoukyve wearing slides with jeans and a shirt

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: While slides go with almost any denim silhouette, this spring I'll be following Anouk's example and pairing with straight-cut denim and an oversized shirt.

Shop the Look:

Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals
ZARA
Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals

This braided look is a modern classic.

Braided Sandals
H&M
Braided Sandals

These look like a designer find.

Carter Leather Slides
A.EMERY
Carter Leather Slides

Simple but so stylish.

Petal Anagram Leather Slides
LOEWE
Petal Anagram Leather Slides

High on my wish list.

Desmos Cutout Leather Slides
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Desmos Cutout Leather Slides

I have these and can confirm just how comfortable they are.

5. Ankle-Strap Sandals

@lucywilliams02 wearing lace-up sandals with jeans and crochet top

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Style Notes: Over the last year or so, I've spotted so many influencers like Lucy Williams proving that the lace-up style can look really sophisticated and provide an interesting textural contrast to baggy denim. Lean into this sandal's subtle bohemian aesthetic by pairing them with an embroidered blouse or lace top.

Shop the Look:

Davis Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Davis Leather Sandals

A subtle option.

Malta Flat Sandals
Free People
Malta Flat Sandals

Free People always delivers great sandal options.

Strappy Flat Slider Sandals With Metal Embellishment
ZARA
Strappy Flat Slider Sandals With Metal Embellishment

I'm loving Zara's sandal collection right now.

Jopee Studded Leather Sandals
ISABEL MARANT
Jopee Studded Leather Sandals

Isabel Marant's studded styles are so classic.

Remly Textured-Leather Sandals
A.EMERY
Remly Textured-Leather Sandals

I love this deep brown tone.

