5 Anti-Trend Sandals Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Summer
I've found the best sandals to wear with jeans, from Birkenstocks to heels, and everything in between.
There are many joys associated with summer, but it'll come as no surprise to anyone reading this that most of team Who What Wear UK's joys are wardrobe-related. And while I love a dress, skirt or linen trouser look as much as my colleagues, as someone who basically lives in denim, I especially love that, in the UK, I don't have to give up my jeans when the warm weather rolls around. If anything, they get a new lease of life, switching from being an essential base paired with stacks of knits and heavy coats, to a versatile, transitional go-to that goes beautifully with breezy shirts and light tanks.
But the part I always struggle with? Footwear. While I love my trainer-and-jeans combination, it can start to feel a bit tired, and when it's that little bit more sunny than usual, I want something that feels more appropriate for summer-adjacent weather. Which brings me to the somewhat surprising combination of sandals and jeans.
Like the sleeveless jumper, the sandal and jean pairing is a transitional season special, best saved for those days when it's sunny and warm, but with that hint of chill in the air that us Brits know all too well. By day, a flip-flop or Birkenstock works perfectly with a wide-leg jean and shirt outfit. For the evening, a strappy kitten heel or an elevated slide can make a jeans outfit feel that bit more elevated. Either way, a sandal offers that kind of effortless, relaxed style that compliments denim beautifully and manages to work with almost every cut of jean.
Below, discover my pick of the best classic sandals to wear with jeans this season, as co-signed by some of our favourite fashionable faces.
The Best Sandals to Wear with Jeans:
1. Birkenstock Slides
Style Notes: The beloved Birkenstock will always be in style, and as the Scandi fashion set proves, the double-strap slide works particularly well with wide-leg jeans. Opt for a classic hue, or explore the more playful selection of colours for spring.
Shop the Look:
White Birkenstocks are a great option for warm weather wear.
The kind of Birkenstock that goes with everything, from denim shorts to wide-leg styles.
2. Strappy Heels
Style Notes: If you want a sandal that's going to make your denim outfit look a little more elevated, opt for a strappy heeled style. The barely-there aesthetic works really well with denim, adding a lightness to the outfit and a subtly sexy edge.
Shop the Look:
3. Flip-Flops
Style Notes: Fashion insiders are going back to basics this season and embracing the simplicity of the humble flip-flop. Styled with jeans, it looks so casually cool, which is definitely the vibe I'm after this spring.
Shop the Look:
The broad suede straps makes these look so much more expensive.
A fashionable update of the nostalgic jelly sandal.
4. Slides
Style Notes: While slides go with almost any denim silhouette, this spring I'll be following Anouk's example and pairing with straight-cut denim and an oversized shirt.
Shop the Look:
I have these and can confirm just how comfortable they are.
5. Ankle-Strap Sandals
Style Notes: Over the last year or so, I've spotted so many influencers like Lucy Williams proving that the lace-up style can look really sophisticated and provide an interesting textural contrast to baggy denim. Lean into this sandal's subtle bohemian aesthetic by pairing them with an embroidered blouse or lace top.
Shop the Look:
I'm loving Zara's sandal collection right now.
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.