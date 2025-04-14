5 Anti-Trend Sandals Every Fashion Person Will Be Wearing With Jeans This Summer

There are many joys associated with summer, but it'll come as no surprise to anyone reading this that most of team Who What Wear UK's joys are wardrobe-related. And while I love a dress, skirt or linen trouser look as much as my colleagues, as someone who basically lives in denim, I especially love that, in the UK, I don't have to give up my jeans when the warm weather rolls around. If anything, they get a new lease of life, switching from being an essential base paired with stacks of knits and heavy coats, to a versatile, transitional go-to that goes beautifully with breezy shirts and light tanks.

But the part I always struggle with? Footwear. While I love my trainer-and-jeans combination, it can start to feel a bit tired, and when it's that little bit more sunny than usual, I want something that feels more appropriate for summer-adjacent weather. Which brings me to the somewhat surprising combination of sandals and jeans.

Like the sleeveless jumper, the sandal and jean pairing is a transitional season special, best saved for those days when it's sunny and warm, but with that hint of chill in the air that us Brits know all too well. By day, a flip-flop or Birkenstock works perfectly with a wide-leg jean and shirt outfit. For the evening, a strappy kitten heel or an elevated slide can make a jeans outfit feel that bit more elevated. Either way, a sandal offers that kind of effortless, relaxed style that compliments denim beautifully and manages to work with almost every cut of jean.

Below, discover my pick of the best classic sandals to wear with jeans this season, as co-signed by some of our favourite fashionable faces.

The Best Sandals to Wear with Jeans:

1. Birkenstock Slides

Style Notes: The beloved Birkenstock will always be in style, and as the Scandi fashion set proves, the double-strap slide works particularly well with wide-leg jeans. Opt for a classic hue, or explore the more playful selection of colours for spring.

Shop the Look:

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Textured-Leather Sandals £90 SHOP NOW White Birkenstocks are a great option for warm weather wear.

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Oiled Leather Sandals £125 SHOP NOW This brown tone would go beautifully with blue denim.

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Suede Sandals £115 SHOP NOW A true classic.

BIRKENSTOCK Milano Glossed-Leather Slingback Sandals £150 SHOP NOW A fashion person's Birkenstock.

BIRKENSTOCK Arizona Suede Sandals £115 SHOP NOW The kind of Birkenstock that goes with everything, from denim shorts to wide-leg styles.

2. Strappy Heels

Style Notes: If you want a sandal that's going to make your denim outfit look a little more elevated, opt for a strappy heeled style. The barely-there aesthetic works really well with denim, adding a lightness to the outfit and a subtly sexy edge.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Serenity Bare Sandal £248 SHOP NOW A dream minimalist sandal.

ZARA Sandals With Metal Detail £28 SHOP NOW These would look great peaking out from a barrel-leg pair of jeans.

Sezane Gloria Sandals £160 SHOP NOW I love the retro style of these sandals.

AEYDE Paige Snake-Effect Leather Sandals £320 SHOP NOW A pair that would go with all denim washes.

COS Toe-Thong Heeled Sandals £155 SHOP NOW A chunkier style also works beautifully.

3. Flip-Flops

Style Notes: Fashion insiders are going back to basics this season and embracing the simplicity of the humble flip-flop. Styled with jeans, it looks so casually cool, which is definitely the vibe I'm after this spring.

Shop the Look:

M&S Collection Suede Flat Square Toe Sandals £40 SHOP NOW The broad suede straps makes these look so much more expensive.

The Row Leather Thong Sandals £860 SHOP NOW The A-lister's flip-flop.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandal £128 SHOP NOW These come in a range of covetable shades.

AEYDE Renee Leather Flip Flops £210 SHOP NOW Simple, and so good.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops £110 SHOP NOW A fashionable update of the nostalgic jelly sandal.

4. Slides

Style Notes: While slides go with almost any denim silhouette, this spring I'll be following Anouk's example and pairing with straight-cut denim and an oversized shirt.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Flat Criss-Cross Leather Slider Sandals £28 SHOP NOW This braided look is a modern classic.

H&M Braided Sandals £28 SHOP NOW These look like a designer find.

A.EMERY Carter Leather Slides £130 SHOP NOW Simple but so stylish.

LOEWE Petal Anagram Leather Slides £755 SHOP NOW High on my wish list.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Desmos Cutout Leather Slides £155 SHOP NOW I have these and can confirm just how comfortable they are.

5. Ankle-Strap Sandals

Style Notes: Over the last year or so, I've spotted so many influencers like Lucy Williams proving that the lace-up style can look really sophisticated and provide an interesting textural contrast to baggy denim. Lean into this sandal's subtle bohemian aesthetic by pairing them with an embroidered blouse or lace top.

Shop the Look:

A.EMERY Davis Leather Sandals £150 SHOP NOW A subtle option.

Free People Malta Flat Sandals £108 SHOP NOW Free People always delivers great sandal options.

ZARA Strappy Flat Slider Sandals With Metal Embellishment £30 SHOP NOW I'm loving Zara's sandal collection right now.

ISABEL MARANT Jopee Studded Leather Sandals £495 SHOP NOW Isabel Marant's studded styles are so classic.