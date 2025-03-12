I Hate to Admit It But, These Trending Trainer Brands Might Actually Be Cooler Than Adidas RN
I'm ashamed to say, even as someone who considers themselves a (relatively) practical dresser, I only have a couple of pairs of trainers in my everyday shoe rotation. Until the Adidas X Grace Wales Bonner collab and SL72s dropped, I'd always thought of trainers as solely for the gym, but with new dressier styles and statement-making colourways, I eventually gave in and have (slowly) started to build a collection that I can wear just as regularly as loafers and ballet flats. Given my new found interest, I often find myself looking at the trends that people are sporting beneath their ankles, and one sure fire way to tell if people are into fashion is the trainer brands that they are backing.
While you’ll still find me happily wearing my brown SL72s on a near-daily basis, and most influencers are still coming up with new wears to wear Sambas, I can't help notice that Adidas' reign is being challenged by some equally stylish contenders. Whatever you want from your sneakers, be it comfortable all-day wear, versatility, or throw-on-and-go convenience, there are plenty of styles on the market that deserve your attention just as much as the famous three stripes, and I've done the research to prove it.
Whether it's love-worn pairs of Converse, designer collabs from On, or the sporty staple that we've been wearing for the last 70 years, I've taken note on the trending trainer brands the fashion world has fallen head over heels for in 2025. Some are celebrity favourites, others are street style heroes, but all are the names you can rely on to be in fashion now. So, if you're looking for a more under-the-radar style that isn't the same pair of Adidas Stan Smiths, leep scrolling to see and shop 2025's defining trainer brands.
1. NEW BALANCE
Style Notes: From a sold-out collaboration with Miu Miu to their covetable "dad" kicks, New Balance has been quietly taking over for the last three years. Although their recent luxury links may have kept them at the forefront of our feeds, it was originally the brands retro silhouette and comfy soles that got our attention for just how well they pair with leggings and loungewear for a styled-up, off-duty look.
Shop New Balance:
2. ASICS
Style Notes: If you’re looking for a sneaker that comes with Gen-Z's stamp of approval. you just found it in Asics. Springy, gel soles, noughties detailing, and an all round attention-grabbing design make these the perfect mix of sporty and sleek, and unlike plain white trainers, these aer the easiest way to bring your look bang up-to-date. Take a scroll through Instagram and you will spot so many people rocking these with buzzy fashion trends like cargo pants, moto jackets, and cute pleated mini skirts.
Shop Asics:
3. ONITSUKA TIGER
Style Notes: Sorry chunky platforms, 2025 is still fixated on slimline retro runners, and Onitsuka Tiger is still a hot topic on the sneaker market with the same style they've been championing since 1966. The Mexico hits the mark with its nostalgic energy but if the bold yellow classic isn't for you, don't miss the latest metallic and California styles, they're guaranteed to be all over socials shortly.
Shop Onitsuka Tiger:
4. PUMA
Style Notes: Everyone might be wearing suede trainers now, but Puma tapped into the trend long before anyone else with plenty of their classic styles coming in this luxe fabrication. With the release of the highly sought-after Speedcats in 2024, ultra-slim and boxing-inspired trainers are have become the look du jour, and with the likes Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lawrence backing them, it's likely that whatever Puma decide to do next will garner the same amount of attention, especially in their signature colour pop brights.
Shop Puma:
5. ON
Style Notes: Ask any true sneakerhead what the most comfortable trainers on the market are, and they will tell you to invest in a pair from On. Although the Swiss engineered Cloud Tech soles are designed with activewear in mind, you can just as easily wear them for everyday too, especially when collaborations with the likes of Loewe make them some of the most coveted designer trainers released in the last couple of years.
Shop On:
7. NIKE
Style Notes: With new drops in collaboration with Bode and Corteiz, Nike sneakers are having a moment again, not to say that they haven't been top of the trainer game for the last few decades. Jordans! Air Max! Yeezy! These iconic styles have dominated trainer trends for as long as we can remember, and unlike some of the pricier pairs on the list you don't have to spend upwards of £400 to get designer-coded kicks. Take it from us, if Adidas' run starts to slow down, there's one brand eagerly waiting to take it's spot.
Shop Nike:
8. SALOMON
Style Notes: The undeniable pinnacle of Gorpcore, Salomon sneakers are functional and fashionable, equal parts hiking and high-street ready. It's likely you saw them everywhere in 2023, and their pared-back brand of versatile hues and springy soles are comfortably stepping into 2025 too, particularly in London. But it's also possible that the popularity of Salomons are reason for the recent spike in laceless trainers, so any brand that sets the tone rather than following is one to keep an eye on.
Shop Salomon:
9. CONVERSE
Style Notes: We called it, the indie sleaze revival has brought back not only skkinny jeans but high tops too, and in the words of news writer Natalie Munro, "White plimsolls, Vans and Converse were my go-tos—the ones that saw me through every moment that mattered...So, you can imagine my delight when whispers of a Converse revival began circulating this season, bringing my favourite pair of all time back to the fore.
Alexa Chung was one of the first to put the retro trainers back on my radar. Last spring, she stepped out in a pair of classic cream Converse high-tops, styled chicly with white jeans, a red cardigan and a black top-handle bag. The simple yet perfectly crafted ensemble made me question why I ever stopped wearing them in the first place."
Shop Converse:
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content. In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.
