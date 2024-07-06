5 Under-the-Radar Trainer Trends You'll See All Over London This Summer
Trainers are a style mainstay whatever the season, but summer is when they truly steal the spotlight. Think about it: we all spend more time outdoors, whether walking in the park or perusing farmers markets, and such activities call for practical footwear. While certain sandals (think worn-in leather with a cushioned footbed) also fit the bill, sneakers are the go-to choice for cool girls and comfort seekers alike.
We've been scouring the streets of London to suss out which specific trainers are currently dominating the style scene. In addition to the brands and models you would expect (looking at you, Sambas), we've spotted some surprise trends in the mix. From colourful kicks to lift your summer outfits to retro silhouettes that come celebrity-approved, these particular sneakers might not be on your radar yet—but they should be.
Keep scrolling for five summer trainer trends to slot into your rotation, and shop your favourites below.
SUMMER TRAINER TRENDS:
1. Tenniscore
Style Notes: The release of Challengers and Zendaya's tennis-tinged red carpet looks have triggered a fresh aesthetic you can sport on and off the court. Before going full Serena Williams, dip your toe into the trend with a preppy tennis trainer that looks just as good with jeans as a pleated skort and visor.
Shop the trend:
2. Shades of Green
Style Notes: By now, we're all acquainted with the red shoe trend, but there's a new player in the game: green sneakers, in every shade. From khaki to sage to emerald—it doesn't matter where on the spectrum you land—these kicks will show you're in the know.
Shop the trend:
3. All-Over Animal
Style Notes: Take a walk on the wild side in a pair of animal-adorned sneakers. Leopard is unsurprisingly the frontrunner of this trend, which we'll be using to elevate otherwise-simple outfits.
Shop the trend:
4. Anything Nike
Style Notes: We've all pledged our continuous love to Adidas, but celebrities like Dakota Johnson are backing another household athleisure name, Nike. We're enjoying this month's Cortez craze, but the iconic Air Force 1 is another strong choice.
Shop the trend:
5. Back-to-Basics Sambas
Style Notes: I'm willing to bet that every trainer-related story published in 2024 contains the word ‘Samba’. Vibrant versions of the sell-out model have stolen the spotlight lately, but the fashion pack are starting to return to simple black-and-white colourways.
Shop the trend:
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
