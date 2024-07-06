5 Under-the-Radar Trainer Trends You'll See All Over London This Summer

Trainers are a style mainstay whatever the season, but summer is when they truly steal the spotlight. Think about it: we all spend more time outdoors, whether walking in the park or perusing farmers markets, and such activities call for practical footwear. While certain sandals (think worn-in leather with a cushioned footbed) also fit the bill, sneakers are the go-to choice for cool girls and comfort seekers alike.

We've been scouring the streets of London to suss out which specific trainers are currently dominating the style scene. In addition to the brands and models you would expect (looking at you, Sambas), we've spotted some surprise trends in the mix. From colourful kicks to lift your summer outfits to retro silhouettes that come celebrity-approved, these particular sneakers might not be on your radar yet—but they should be.

Keep scrolling for five summer trainer trends to slot into your rotation, and shop your favourites below.

SUMMER TRAINER TRENDS:

1. Tenniscore

(Image credit: Nicole Gomez for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: The release of Challengers and Zendaya's tennis-tinged red carpet looks have triggered a fresh aesthetic you can sport on and off the court. Before going full Serena Williams, dip your toe into the trend with a preppy tennis trainer that looks just as good with jeans as a pleated skort and visor.

Shop the trend:

ON The Roger Clubhouse Pro Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £150 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories New Balance 530 Sneakers £100 SHOP NOW

ACNE STUDIOS Leather Sneakers £360 SHOP NOW

2. Shades of Green

(Image credit: Nicole Gomez for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: By now, we're all acquainted with the red shoe trend, but there's a new player in the game: green sneakers, in every shade. From khaki to sage to emerald—it doesn't matter where on the spectrum you land—these kicks will show you're in the know.

Shop the trend:

Adidas Gazelle Indoor Trainers £95 SHOP NOW

Reebok Club C Grounds Uk in Vintage Green/chalk/trek Green | Reebok Official Uk £43 SHOP NOW

Puma Easy Rider Vintage Trainers £80 SHOP NOW

3. All-Over Animal

(Image credit: Nicole Gomez for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: Take a walk on the wild side in a pair of animal-adorned sneakers. Leopard is unsurprisingly the frontrunner of this trend, which we'll be using to elevate otherwise-simple outfits.

Shop the trend:

GOLDEN GOOSE Superstar Distressed Leopard-Print Calf Hair, Leather and Suede Sneakers £470 SHOP NOW

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Leopard £65 SHOP NOW

GOLDEN GOOSE Soul-Star Distressed Leather-Trimmed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Sneakers £355 SHOP NOW

4. Anything Nike

(Image credit: Nicole Gomez for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: We've all pledged our continuous love to Adidas, but celebrities like Dakota Johnson are backing another household athleisure name, Nike. We're enjoying this month's Cortez craze, but the iconic Air Force 1 is another strong choice.

Shop the trend:

NIKE Phoenix Waffle Suede and Leather-Trimmed Canvas Sneakers £90 SHOP NOW

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Easyon Women's Shoes £110 SHOP NOW

NIKE Cortez Leather and Suede-Trimmed Shell Sneakers £80 SHOP NOW

5. Back-to-Basics Sambas

(Image credit: Nicole Gomez for Who What Wear)

Style Notes: I'm willing to bet that every trainer-related story published in 2024 contains the word ‘Samba’. Vibrant versions of the sell-out model have stolen the spotlight lately, but the fashion pack are starting to return to simple black-and-white colourways.

Shop the trend:

Adidas Samba Og Trainers £95 SHOP NOW

adidas Adidas Samba Og Trainers - Black - Arket Gb £95 SHOP NOW