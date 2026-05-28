With temperatures suddenly soaring and summer arriving earlier than anticipated, light fabrics and sandals are an essential for everyday wear right now. While a new season brings with it some exciting new trends, it is also true that not all trends are designed with all body types in mind. My mum is petite and asked me what would work for her frame when it comes to summer, but at 5’6” height, I couldn’t answer with confidence.
As a result, I’ve reached out to two experts on the matter—Nina Lea Caineand Ellie May. Known for their chic, stylish dressing, Nina and Ellie are petite fashion insiders, and have advised me on their go-to pieces for a fashionable (and functional) summer wardrobe. Evenas a seasoned fashion editor, I'm not afraid to admit that my experience that doesn’t mean I’m an expert in every aspect of dressing, so I have happily welcomed their expertise to pass onto you.
So, wondering how to dress for summer when you're 5' 4" and under? Scroll on to discover five summer trends for petite women in 2026, and to read Nina and Ellie’s tips on exactly why these pieces are appropriate and work best for a petite frame.
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1. Monochromatic Dressing
Style Notes: “Monochrome outfits are my go-to for when I’m stuck for what to wear and for fellow petites, it's practically a cheat code," says Nina. "Wearing one colour (or close shades of it) from top to bottom creates an unbroken line that elongates the body beautifully and looks so effortlessly put together." Wondering how to wear block colours when the temperatures rise? "My favourite summer formulas are a linen set in sandy neutrals, a simple white or black vest and shorts combo, or the easiest look of all, a slip dress!" Caine adds.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Lenora Linen Two Piece
A sandy toned two-piece is a staple for summer.
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top
Such an affordable price for a versatile basic.
COS
Tailored Elasticated Linen Shorts
A tailored short gives a more put-together finish.
TOTEME
Silk-Satin Slip Dress
A simple black slip dress is so effortlessly chic.
POSSE
Effi Crocheted Lace-Trimmed Linen Mini Dress
Linen fabrics are a must in summer.
MATTEAU
Scalloped Broderie Anglaise Cotton Top
A white broderie anglaise outfit and summer go hand-in-hand.
2. Maxi Skirt
Style Notes: “The maxi skirt is one of the best lengths for petite frames, you just need to know what to look for!" explains Nina. "A slight A-line or slip skirt shape are my go-tos as they create movement and ensure the hemline falls beautifully rather than cutting the leg off in the wrong place. For summer, I love reaching for breathable fabrics like cotton, linen and silk.”
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Peony Linen Skirt
A linen skirt is a must-have in the heat.
H&M
Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
I got so much wear out of my cotton poplin skirt last summer and can't wait to bring it out again this year.
AGUA BY AGUA BENDITA
Ocaso Tangelo Andes Pleated Floral-Print Linen Maxi Skirt
Just stunning.
Nobodys Child
Brown Satin Slip Maxi Skirt
Brown is still such a big trend right now.
DÔEN
Marise Skirt
I love the intricate detailing on this.
3. Polka Dots
Style Notes: “Polka dots are my favourite pattern as a petite girl," shares May. "I often find that bold, bright prints can be really overwhelming on my petite frame, so I usually tend to avoid them. But seeing the polka dot trend coming in this summer has really excited me as it's a pattern that isn't overwhelming. Mini dots are less daunting to style, and don't take over an outfit like many other patterns tend to do.”
Shop the Trend:
POSSE
Bowie Cropped Strapless Polka-Dot Linen and Cotton-Blend Top
This is such a cute set that can easily be mixed and matched with existing pieces in your wardrobe.
Dissh
Vanessa Polka-Dot Woven Cami Top
So chic.
Faithfull
Marais Polka-Dot Linen Midi Dress
Wear with sandals for a daytime look and swap for heels f