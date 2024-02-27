I’m Bored of My Black Boots, so I Found 9 Chic Spring Shoe Trends I Like More
I know it's completely dependant on where you live, but this week it feels like spring has finally sprung—at least where I'm based. The mornings have been light and the skies blue (a miracle considering that place is Scotland), and whilst it's done wonders for my mood, I know it's also going to be a game-changer for my style. We're at the point in the season where I've fallen into a very familiar pattern with my outfits. Switching between a few pairs of jeans and a handful of knits, to say I've been feeling a little uninspired lately would be an understatement.
But the latest stint of fine weather has given me a new lease of life, which includes wanting to put more effort into getting dressed again. And I'm setting my sights on shoes. I'm officially over my trusty yet—let's face it—tad boring black boots, and I'm now interested in learning which spring shoe trends are in store for 2024, for nothing can update an outfit quite as efficiently as a great pair of shoes.
So, I did a bit (read: three hours' worth) of research to find out exactly which pairs are piquing the interests of fashion people for the season ahead. From fresh fabrics to current colourways, I've wrapped my findings up for you below—complete with chic shopping should you have room to add to your collection.
Scroll on to see nine chic spring shoe trends for 2024.
9 Spring 2024 Shoe Trends to Try
1. Burgundy Tones
Style Notes: Burgundy is the expensive-looking colour trend that's set to dominate for A/W '24, but fashion people are already wearing it in a very specific way—leather shoes drenched in rich dark-cherry hues.
Shop the Shoes:
2. Penny Loafers
Style Notes: Loafers always return once winter temperatures start to thaw, and this spring, it's time for the minimal penny loafer to make a comeback. Devoid of the embellishments we've seen in previous seasons like chunky logo hardware and chains, these are slicker and far more classic.
Shop the Shoes:
3. Satin Fabrics
Style Notes: You better check your weather app before you even think of stepping outside in these, but there's no getting away from satin shoes this spring. Easily the prettiest shoe trend in our lineup, I love seeing this fabric channelled into more casual footwear styles, such as low-heel mules and ballet flats.
Shop the Shoes:
4. Suede Clogs
Style Notes: Birkenstock Bostons were harder to get your hands on last year than gold dust, so I recommend investing in a pair before they inevitably sell out again ahead of spring. Because of their popularity, so many other brands are launching their own suede-clog iterations. My favourites are at Zara (as seen on Jessica Skye above) and Hush.
Shop the Shoes:
5. Colourful Trainers
Style Notes: Sorry to my plain white plimsolls, but this spring I'm tempted to invest in one of the many pairs of colourful trainers I'm seeing everywhere. During one 30-second scroll of my Instagram feed, I saw eight people wearing bright kicks—specifically Adidas pairs—cementing them as the trainer trend to know this year.
Shop the Shoes:
6. Brown Boots
Style Notes: Okay, okay—I know I said I was over wearing my black boots, but brown? Not only do they feel more on-trend—brown is still big news—but I find the slightly softer tone works better with the lighter palette that generally comes into focus in the warmer months, making a pair of brown boots a wise shoe addition if you ask me.
Shop the Shoes:
7. Two-Tone
Style Notes: Between contrast-toe ballet pumps and loafers with contrasting tongues, I'm already seeing a lot of two-tone shoes ahead of spring. With an inherently classic quality, it's little wonder this style is becoming the footwear of choice for those with elegant style.
Shop the Shoes:
8. Fishnet Textures
Style Notes: Another one you'll want to reserve for the warmest spring days, fishnet shoes are going to be where it's at. Anyone who follows fashion will tell you that Alaïa shoes are big news right now, and its ballet pumps are sparking something of a netted movement across the rest of the market. If you can afford to do so, I always advocate buying the original, but the Mango pair below is too good not to share for a more affordable alternative.
Shop the Shoes:
9. Leopard Print
Style Notes: Many trends have made a comeback this season, like biker jackets and powder blue. However, the most noticeable has to be leopard print, which we've seen splashed on everything from jeans to coats. It's leopard-print shoes, however, that the style set is embracing most.
Shop the Shoes:
