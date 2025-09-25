Want Trendier Sneaker Outfits? Try This $7 Hack I'm Copying From Amanda Seyfried

Her Mean Girls character, Karen Smith, might say, "on Wednesdays we wear pink," but actress Amanda Seyfried makes a strong case for wearing a pop of pink any day of the week. On her recent press tour for her new movie, The Housemaid, Seyfried proved that sometimes, the smallest details make the biggest impact.
Seyfried's latest sartorial genius comes in at a cool seven bucks (or less!). We’re talking about shoelaces, people. Specifically, pink shoelaces, laced into a pair of crisp Miu Miu sneakers. The effect? Pure genius. She paired the statement laces with a stunning vintage purple Dior skirt suit and oversized Cuyana bag—a combination that perfectly blended timeless elegance with modern street style. This isn't just about pink, though. It's about the power of a statement shoelace.
Whether it's electric blue, sunshine yellow, or Seyfried-approved pink, this tiny tweak will make a massive difference. It’s an unexpected and affordable way to make your go-to sneakers feel new again and add a playful touch to any outfit. Keep scrolling to shop Seyfried's exact Cuyana bag, then browse a selection of pink shoelaces to add to your next Amazon order.
On Amanda Seyfried: Dior jacket and skirt; Miu Miu sneakers; Cuyana bag.
Shop Amanda Seyfried's Exact Cuyana Bag
Cuyana
Oversized Celestia Bag
Cuyana bags only get better with age.
Shop Pink Shoelaces
Miscly
Flat Shoe Laces for Sneakers
Shoelaces come in so many fun colors, so you really can't go wrong with any hue.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.