I spend my days tracking trends, and usually, when a new style lands on my radar, I can quickly trace its origins and understand why it’s having a moment. But I’ll admit it: this trainer trend caught me completely off guard. It’s not your classic Nike or Adidas, nor a luxury designer name or beloved high-street staple. Instead, the shoe quietly entering every fashion person’s wardrobe comes from outdoor label Keen.
At first glance, Keen’s Jasper trainers might not look like the obvious replacement for your Sambas, yet that’s exactly what they’re becoming. With their slim, low-profile shape and distinctive lace detailing that runs unusually far down towards the toes, they bring a rugged, outdoor edge that feels refreshingly different. Add in their upcycled fabrication and practical agility, and you’ve got a hiking-inspired shoe making a crossover into the mainstream.
Looking back, the signs of their success were there all along. Rendered in a rainbow of vibrant shades, they tap neatly into the colourful trainer trend we’ve seen brewing for a few seasons now. At the same time, their streamlined silhouette aligns perfectly with the pared-back trainer trends dominating 2025. Suddenly, it all makes sense.
As for styling? These versatile shoes are proving to be just as at home with relaxed denim, leggings or even billowing dresses as your other favourite styles, lending an easy, outdoorsy energy that keeps everyday looks feeling fresh.
If, like me, you’re feeling tempted, keep scrolling for my edit of the very best pairs to buy now.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.