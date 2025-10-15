Model Paloma Elsesser on the Complex Perfume That Turns Heads and the Exfoliator That Makes Her Skin Feel Brand-New

Say hello to Unfiltered, a fresh beauty series where you'll get an exclusive glimpse into the dressed-down beauty routines of our favorite celebrities and content creators. They'll reveal their guilty-pleasure beauty practices, the five-minute-routine product lineup they can't live without, the one good-skin tip they'll be forever thankful for, and so much more. To bring every conversation full circle, we ask each celebrity to send us a selection of self-shot, filter-free photos of their choosing to capture the essence of their Unfiltered beauty philosophy.
Up next, we're getting to know supermodel and body advocate Paloma Elsesser, who is Miu Miu Beauty's new U.S. ambassador for Miutine Eau de Parfum. Below, she's answering all of our rapid-fire questions and sharing her favorite beauty splurges, the best fragrance compliment she's received, her secret to velvety-soft skin, and more. Enjoy!
Generally, who are your biggest beauty inspirations, and why?
I've always been drawn to women who don't overthink beauty, who wear it like a feeling rather than a performance—the ones who'll swipe on a red lip to go get groceries or put on fragrance before bed just for themselves. It's less about perfection, more about self-possession. That's the energy of Miutine to me. It's deeply personal and doesn't ask for approval.
You're often complimented on your soft skin. What's your secret?
Honestly, part of it is genetics, but I really pride myself on taking care of all of my skin. It's the body's largest organ; it deserves care and attention. I love [the] Soft Services Buffing Bar. It has these exfoliating crystals that make your skin feel brand-new. I use it everywhere—elbows, arms, all of it. Then I go in with L'Occitane's bodywash, which transforms from an oil to a cleanser. It's iconic. It gives the skin back so much moisture. After a shower, I always pat dry and seal everything in with lotion.
What are the splurge-worthy beauty treatments you'd say are 100% worth it?
A facial with someone who really sees your skin—not just the products or machines but that intuitive understanding of what you need that day. I also love massages. I actually have a massage bed at home, and I get them pretty regularly, especially lymphatic ones. They reset everything, body and mind.
For me, Miutine means letting your contradictions exist without trying to tidy them. [It's] being soft and strong, playful and grounded at the same time. That's what beauty has always meant to me—being multiple and being okay with that.
I'm so obsessed with the fragrance—it's playful and sweet yet sophisticated. What do you enjoy most about Miutine?
It has this duality I love. It starts bright—that wild strawberry, that lightness—and then settles into something deeper and warmer. It evolves the way a mood does.
What is your first fragrance memory?
My mom, always. The way her scent would linger after she left a room. That quiet trace of her, it taught me that fragrance isn't about being noticed. It's about being remembered.
Are you someone who typically switches up your fragrance depending on your mood, your outfit, the seasons, etc.? Or do you tend to stick to a signature scent?
I switch depending on how I'm feeling (scent is emotional for me), but I always come back to one or two that feel like home. Miutine has that ability to shift with me but still feel like mine.
Fragrance-related compliments are the best. When someone tells me I smell good, that's such a win. What's the best compliment you've received while wearing Miutine?
Someone said it smelled like me. Not like perfume—like my energy. That's when you know it's right.
Finally, what's your Unfiltered beauty philosophy in seven words or less?
