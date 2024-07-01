Every Shoe Trend That Jennifer Lawrence Has Made Us Buy

As one of a handful of Who What Wear editors who report on celebrity style, I scroll through hundreds of paparazzi images every day, scouring the major photo agencies for chic outfits on cool A-list names. Obviously, some big names show up more than others. This is mostly because their images are more sought-after than their peers due to both their level of fame and the quality of their looks. Right now, I don't see anyone garnering more photographic attention than Jennifer Lawrence.

Though her film work has undoubtedly contributed to her especially high level of popularity at the moment, it's Lawrence's style that has every photographer in New York City following her every move in 2024. Every time she leaves her house, Lawrence is dressed in an enviable outfit, with her footwear choices proving especially highbrow. Regularly spotted in sold-out shoes by The Row and Alaïa, the No Hard Feelings actress is fast becoming our go-to inspiration in the footwear department. Multiple Who What Wear editors have admitted to me in recent months that they've invested in designer shoes after spotting them on Lawrence. Naturally, I had to know more. Scroll down to find out which shoe trends my co-workers were influenced to purchase by Lawrence. Before you ask, no, I'm not immune to her powers either.

Net Flats

(Image credit: Backgrid)

"I was on the fence about fishnet flats, but seeing the casual and effortless way J.Law styles them has completely influenced me on the shoe trend, specifically Alaïa's Mary Jane pair, which the actress owns in both red and black. She tends to wear hers with baggy denim, and to me, they occupy the perfect niche for summer shoes because they're a prettier alt to sneakers but not quite as casual as flat sandals. Suffice it to say, similar pairs have been making their way into my shopping cart recently, and I have many of the same styling ideas in mind." — Anna LaPlaca, Senior Editor

Shop net flats:

ALAÏA Mesh Mary Jane Flats $890 SHOP NOW

TOTEME Metallic Knitted Ballet Flats $600 SHOP NOW

STAUD Alba Leather-Trimmed Crochet Ballet Flats $395 SHOP NOW

Jelly Sandals

(Image credit: Backgrid)

"Every year, a shoe trend comes along that shouldn't be desirable, but it is. This year, that trend is jelly sandals. Before The Row released a pair in red, blue, and clear for summer 2024, I'd never have invested in the style. Now, I'm lusting over them, especially after I saw Jennifer Lawrence wearing the red option with matching drawstring pants the other day in NYC." — Eliza Huber, Senior Editor

Shop jelly sandals:

The Row Mara Flat in Vinyl $890 SHOP NOW

Ancient Greek Sandals Iro $125 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Beach Rubber Flip Flops $650 SHOP NOW

Moccasins

(Image credit: Backgrid)

"At first, when luxury brands like Miu Miu and The Row brought back moccasins, I had instant flashbacks to my days spent wearing school uniforms and living in similar styles. I wasn't sure if I was ready to go back there. Seeing how effortlessly Jennifer Lawrence threw on this pair with a white T-shirt felt like the perfect nod to preppy style without coming off as too polished. Instantly, I'm sold. Her pair from The Row is my absolute favorite for sure." — Sierra Mayhew, Associate Editor

Shop moccasins:

Miu Miu Suede Lace-Up Moccasins $950 SHOP NOW

TOD'S Gommino Leather-Trimmed Suede Loafers $875 SHOP NOW

The Row Lucca Leather Moccasins $1190 SHOP NOW

Mesh Flats

(Image credit: Backgrid)

"When the mesh-flats trend first kicked off, I wasn't totally convinced that it'd last. I wanted a pair, yes, but they felt overly trendy and not that practical, especially in New York where I live. Then I saw J.Law wearing a pair in the same city. When I found her exact pair on sale a short while later, I knew I had to test them out for myself, and I'm so glad I did. I've worn my The Row Mesh Sock Flats so many times, both in the city and on vacation (I prefer them to sandals), and they're super comfortable and make every outfit a little cooler." — Huber

Shop mesh flats:

Dear Frances Balla Mesh $445 SHOP NOW

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats $490 SHOP NOW

The Row Mesh Sock Flat $690 SHOP NOW

Kitten Heels

(Image credit: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"For the majority of my life, I've been staunchly against any type of shoes that aren't higher than four inches. Two recent events have changed my perspective: the first being a foot fracture and the second being Jennifer Lawrence's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party look. It was one thing to see her donning a haute couture Givenchy gown from the '90s, but to see her on the carpet in a pair of simple slingbacks from Manolo Blahnik? Well, that was the moment I was sold. I've now spent the past few months collecting an arsenal of designer kitten heels, which I'll bill to J.Law at a later date." — Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, Editor

Shop kitten heels:

AQUAZZURA So Nude 50 Satin Slingback Pumps $795 SHOP NOW

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules $795 SHOP NOW

Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump $1150 SHOP NOW

Mary Jane Flats

(Image credit: Backgrid)

"I've been lusting after Mary Janes ever since I saw Jennifer Lawrence effortlessly wearing Alaïa's Crisscross Ballerina Flats. The elegance and romance of traditional ballet flats combined with the stylish strap across the foot instantly drew me in. What I love most about these shoes is their versatility. They have been styled with cropped trousers, wide-leg silhouettes, baggy jeans, miniskirts, and dresses, making them a wardrobe staple. However, since the Alaïa pair is beyond my budget, I'm exploring alternatives such as Le Monde Beryl's Mary Jane Ballet Flats and Aeyde's Uma Flats." — Nikki Chwatt, Associate Editor

Shop Mary Jane flats:

LE MONDE BERYL Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats $450 SHOP NOW

AEYDE Uma Flats $375 SHOP NOW