Every Shoe Trend That Jennifer Lawrence Has Made Us Buy
As one of a handful of Who What Wear editors who report on celebrity style, I scroll through hundreds of paparazzi images every day, scouring the major photo agencies for chic outfits on cool A-list names. Obviously, some big names show up more than others. This is mostly because their images are more sought-after than their peers due to both their level of fame and the quality of their looks. Right now, I don't see anyone garnering more photographic attention than Jennifer Lawrence.
Though her film work has undoubtedly contributed to her especially high level of popularity at the moment, it's Lawrence's style that has every photographer in New York City following her every move in 2024. Every time she leaves her house, Lawrence is dressed in an enviable outfit, with her footwear choices proving especially highbrow. Regularly spotted in sold-out shoes by The Row and Alaïa, the No Hard Feelings actress is fast becoming our go-to inspiration in the footwear department. Multiple Who What Wear editors have admitted to me in recent months that they've invested in designer shoes after spotting them on Lawrence. Naturally, I had to know more. Scroll down to find out which shoe trends my co-workers were influenced to purchase by Lawrence. Before you ask, no, I'm not immune to her powers either.
Net Flats
"I was on the fence about fishnet flats, but seeing the casual and effortless way J.Law styles them has completely influenced me on the shoe trend, specifically Alaïa's Mary Jane pair, which the actress owns in both red and black. She tends to wear hers with baggy denim, and to me, they occupy the perfect niche for summer shoes because they're a prettier alt to sneakers but not quite as casual as flat sandals. Suffice it to say, similar pairs have been making their way into my shopping cart recently, and I have many of the same styling ideas in mind." — Anna LaPlaca, Senior Editor
Shop net flats:
Jelly Sandals
"Every year, a shoe trend comes along that shouldn't be desirable, but it is. This year, that trend is jelly sandals. Before The Row released a pair in red, blue, and clear for summer 2024, I'd never have invested in the style. Now, I'm lusting over them, especially after I saw Jennifer Lawrence wearing the red option with matching drawstring pants the other day in NYC." — Eliza Huber, Senior Editor
Shop jelly sandals:
Moccasins
"At first, when luxury brands like Miu Miu and The Row brought back moccasins, I had instant flashbacks to my days spent wearing school uniforms and living in similar styles. I wasn't sure if I was ready to go back there. Seeing how effortlessly Jennifer Lawrence threw on this pair with a white T-shirt felt like the perfect nod to preppy style without coming off as too polished. Instantly, I'm sold. Her pair from The Row is my absolute favorite for sure." — Sierra Mayhew, Associate Editor
Shop moccasins:
Mesh Flats
"When the mesh-flats trend first kicked off, I wasn't totally convinced that it'd last. I wanted a pair, yes, but they felt overly trendy and not that practical, especially in New York where I live. Then I saw J.Law wearing a pair in the same city. When I found her exact pair on sale a short while later, I knew I had to test them out for myself, and I'm so glad I did. I've worn my The Row Mesh Sock Flats so many times, both in the city and on vacation (I prefer them to sandals), and they're super comfortable and make every outfit a little cooler." — Huber
Shop mesh flats:
Kitten Heels
"For the majority of my life, I've been staunchly against any type of shoes that aren't higher than four inches. Two recent events have changed my perspective: the first being a foot fracture and the second being Jennifer Lawrence's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party look. It was one thing to see her donning a haute couture Givenchy gown from the '90s, but to see her on the carpet in a pair of simple slingbacks from Manolo Blahnik? Well, that was the moment I was sold. I've now spent the past few months collecting an arsenal of designer kitten heels, which I'll bill to J.Law at a later date." — Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, Editor
Shop kitten heels:
Mary Jane Flats
"I've been lusting after Mary Janes ever since I saw Jennifer Lawrence effortlessly wearing Alaïa's Crisscross Ballerina Flats. The elegance and romance of traditional ballet flats combined with the stylish strap across the foot instantly drew me in. What I love most about these shoes is their versatility. They have been styled with cropped trousers, wide-leg silhouettes, baggy jeans, miniskirts, and dresses, making them a wardrobe staple. However, since the Alaïa pair is beyond my budget, I'm exploring alternatives such as Le Monde Beryl's Mary Jane Ballet Flats and Aeyde's Uma Flats." — Nikki Chwatt, Associate Editor
Shop Mary Jane flats:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Flat-Shoe Trend That Looks Good With Every LBD
Always in style.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Most Un-J.Lo of Flat Shoe Trends With Baggy Pants
Her wardrobe gets more elegant by the day.
By Allyson Payer
-
Fashion Editors Are Scrambling to Get Their Hands on These 5 Chic Sandal Trends Right Now
These are selling out fast!
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Here Are 9 Ways to Instantly Elevate Your Favorite Denim Cutoff Shorts
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Comfortable Pant Trend That Makes Heat Wave Dressing So Easy
I'll always follow her lead.
By Natalie Munro
-
Bows! Tweed! Skirt Suits! Chanel Reimagines Classic House Codes at Couture Show
The first collection after Virginie Viard's departure.
By Kristen Nichols
-
Jennifer Lopez Wore This Quiet-Luxury Dress Trend So Elegantly in Paris
Elegance is her middle name.
By Natalie Munro
-
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend That Fashion People Can't Quit
Gimme.
By Eliza Huber