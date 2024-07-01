Every Shoe Trend That Jennifer Lawrence Has Made Us Buy

As one of a handful of Who What Wear editors who report on celebrity style, I scroll through hundreds of paparazzi images every day, scouring the major photo agencies for chic outfits on cool A-list names. Obviously, some big names show up more than others. This is mostly because their images are more sought-after than their peers due to both their level of fame and the quality of their looks. Right now, I don't see anyone garnering more photographic attention than Jennifer Lawrence.

Though her film work has undoubtedly contributed to her especially high level of popularity at the moment, it's Lawrence's style that has every photographer in New York City following her every move in 2024. Every time she leaves her house, Lawrence is dressed in an enviable outfit, with her footwear choices proving especially highbrow. Regularly spotted in sold-out shoes by The Row and Alaïa, the No Hard Feelings actress is fast becoming our go-to inspiration in the footwear department. Multiple Who What Wear editors have admitted to me in recent months that they've invested in designer shoes after spotting them on Lawrence. Naturally, I had to know more. Scroll down to find out which shoe trends my co-workers were influenced to purchase by Lawrence. Before you ask, no, I'm not immune to her powers either.

Net Flats

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a yellow top, jeans, a black Bottega Veneta bag, and black fishnet Alaïa flats in NYC.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

"I was on the fence about fishnet flats, but seeing the casual and effortless way J.Law styles them has completely influenced me on the shoe trend, specifically Alaïa's Mary Jane pair, which the actress owns in both red and black. She tends to wear hers with baggy denim, and to me, they occupy the perfect niche for summer shoes because they're a prettier alt to sneakers but not quite as casual as flat sandals. Suffice it to say, similar pairs have been making their way into my shopping cart recently, and I have many of the same styling ideas in mind." — Anna LaPlaca, Senior Editor

Shop net flats:

Mesh Mary Jane Flats
ALAÏA
Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Metallic Knitted Ballet Flats
TOTEME
Metallic Knitted Ballet Flats

Alba Leather-Trimmed Crochet Ballet Flats
STAUD
Alba Leather-Trimmed Crochet Ballet Flats

Jelly Sandals

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a white T-shirt, red pants, and red jelly sandals from The Row in NYC.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

"Every year, a shoe trend comes along that shouldn't be desirable, but it is. This year, that trend is jelly sandals. Before The Row released a pair in red, blue, and clear for summer 2024, I'd never have invested in the style. Now, I'm lusting over them, especially after I saw Jennifer Lawrence wearing the red option with matching drawstring pants the other day in NYC." — Eliza Huber, Senior Editor

Shop jelly sandals:

Mara Flat in Vinyl
The Row
Mara Flat in Vinyl

Iro
Ancient Greek Sandals
Iro

Beach Rubber Flip Flops
THE ROW
Beach Rubber Flip Flops

Moccasins

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a Mickey Mouse T-shirt, black shorts, and The Row moccasins.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

"At first, when luxury brands like Miu Miu and The Row brought back moccasins, I had instant flashbacks to my days spent wearing school uniforms and living in similar styles. I wasn't sure if I was ready to go back there. Seeing how effortlessly Jennifer Lawrence threw on this pair with a white T-shirt felt like the perfect nod to preppy style without coming off as too polished. Instantly, I'm sold. Her pair from The Row is my absolute favorite for sure." — Sierra Mayhew, Associate Editor

Shop moccasins:

Suede Lace-Up Moccasins
Miu Miu
Suede Lace-Up Moccasins

Gommino Leather-Trimmed Suede Loafers
TOD'S
Gommino Leather-Trimmed Suede Loafers

Lucca Leather Moccasins
The Row
Lucca Leather Moccasins

Mesh Flats

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a black cardigan, striped trousers, and mesh The Row flats.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

"When the mesh-flats trend first kicked off, I wasn't totally convinced that it'd last. I wanted a pair, yes, but they felt overly trendy and not that practical, especially in New York where I live. Then I saw J.Law wearing a pair in the same city. When I found her exact pair on sale a short while later, I knew I had to test them out for myself, and I'm so glad I did. I've worn my The Row Mesh Sock Flats so many times, both in the city and on vacation (I prefer them to sandals), and they're super comfortable and make every outfit a little cooler." — Huber

Shop mesh flats:

Dear Frances, Balla Mesh
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh

Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats

Mesh Sock Flat
The Row
Mesh Sock Flat

Kitten Heels

Jennifer Lawrence at the Oscars Vanity Fair after-party in 2024 wearing a white Givenchy gown and Manolo Blahnik kitten heels.

(Image credit: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"For the majority of my life, I've been staunchly against any type of shoes that aren't higher than four inches. Two recent events have changed my perspective: the first being a foot fracture and the second being Jennifer Lawrence's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party look. It was one thing to see her donning a haute couture Givenchy gown from the '90s, but to see her on the carpet in a pair of simple slingbacks from Manolo Blahnik? Well, that was the moment I was sold. I've now spent the past few months collecting an arsenal of designer kitten heels, which I'll bill to J.Law at a later date." — Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, Editor

Shop kitten heels:

So Nude 50 Satin Slingback Pumps
AQUAZZURA
So Nude 50 Satin Slingback Pumps

Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Suede Mules

Gucci Signoria Slingback Pump
Gucci
Signoria Slingback Pump

Mary Jane Flats

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a red shirt, black camisole, printed midi skirt, and black patent leather crisscross Alaïa Mary Jane flats in NYC.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

"I've been lusting after Mary Janes ever since I saw Jennifer Lawrence effortlessly wearing Alaïa's Crisscross Ballerina Flats. The elegance and romance of traditional ballet flats combined with the stylish strap across the foot instantly drew me in. What I love most about these shoes is their versatility. They have been styled with cropped trousers, wide-leg silhouettes, baggy jeans, miniskirts, and dresses, making them a wardrobe staple. However, since the Alaïa pair is beyond my budget, I'm exploring alternatives such as Le Monde Beryl's Mary Jane Ballet Flats and Aeyde's Uma Flats." — Nikki Chwatt, Associate Editor

Shop Mary Jane flats:

Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
LE MONDE BERYL
Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Uma Flats
AEYDE
Uma Flats

Carla Mary Jane Ballet Flat
Gianvito Rossi
Carla Mary Jane Ballet Flat

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

