Jennifer Lawrence Wore a Bridgerton-Worthy Wedding Dress to the Oscars After-Party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We've had a busy award season here at Who What Wear. Some of my personal highlights include Ayo Edebiri at the Golden Globes, Suki Waterhouse at the Emmys, Colman Domingo at the Critics Choice Awards, and Margot Robbie at the SAG Awards. As I write this, I still haven't decided on my favorite looks from tonight's Oscars because there were so many fashion hits. However, as good as the main red carpet was, the Oscars after-parties really hit it out of the park.

Jennifer Lawrence, in particular, stuck out to me because of her vintage bridal-esque white lace gown from Givenchy F/W 96 at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. The high neck, puffy sleeves, and babydoll silhouette immediately reminded me of Bridgerton in the best way possible. Scroll down to see the wedding-worthy gown J.Law changed into for the Academy Awards after-parties.

(Image credit: Getty Images)