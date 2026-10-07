Spotted in Paris: 3 Heel Trends Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans, Skirts and Dresses Right Now
Sorry flats, this fashion month I was taken aback by the sheer number of chic heels that appeared outside shows this season, but most notably on elegant Parisians. Keep scrolling to see which shoes have been causing a stir among the street style set.
While the French are often known for their ballet flats, I was taken aback by the sheer number of chic heel trends outside the shows this season. Zendaya's choice of a classic colour court had us all talking in the office, as did the nostalgic colour-blocking trend favoured by Chloe Sevigny. And before you write off black heels as "boring", the arresting shape that a very leggy Saoirse Ronan cast outside the Louis Vuitton show was one to silence the critics, Curious to see how these celebs adopted the shoe trends that dominated Paris Fashion Week? Keep scrolling to see and shop the heel trends so good you may actually want to trade in your flats.
Three Heels Trends All Over Paris This Season
1. White Heels
Style Notes: While everyone else was taken by Zendaya's jeans, tank top and statement jacket at the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2027 show, it was her fresh white heels that had my attention. And it's true, her ruffle jacket would leave a lasting impression regardless of the shoe choice, but her pointed-toe stilettos managed to prove why white court shoes are having a major fashion moment right now. Sleek in silhouette yet surprisingly versatile, they add just the right amount of polish but still allow your to look to feel inherently cool and not overly contrived. Plus, they pair particularly well with a pair of low-waisted jeans.
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Shop White Heels:
M&S
Leather Stiletto Heel Chisel Toe Court Shoes
You'll be pressed to find heels quite as comfortable.
ASOS DESIGN
Perth Pointed Stiletto High Heel Court Shoes
I can't quite believe that this pair is only £26.
Steve Madden
Thrive White Leather
These look almost identical to Zendaya's own.
Aquazzura
Purist 105 leather pumps
I'd style these as Zendaya has, white a white tank top and low rise jeans for a casual look.
Sam Edelman
Hazel Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Shoes
I have it on good authority that these are some of the comfiest heels on the market right now.
2. Curved Heels
Style Notes: Undoubtedly the year of the sculptural silhouette, this fashion week saw curved heels popping up everywhere—including on the feet of everyone's favourite Little Women star, Saoirse Ronan. Playing with proportions and lengthening the leg, the subtle outward curve creates a dynamic shape adding an unexpected dimension to her scalloped-hem mini-skirt and colour-blocked red jumper. This directional finish adds just the right amount of playfulness without feeling try-hard. All I need now is calves like Saoirse, and I'm set.
Shop Curved Heels
Massimo Dutti
Leather High-Heel Shoe
These shoes have been all over my social media feed this year.
Schutz
Lexi Pump
Statement-making.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Ilona Pumps
A walkable heel hight.
Tony Bianco
Margot Curved Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
A fashion person's favourite style.
Tory Burch
90mm Peep-Toe Pumps
I'd style with black trousers and a loose shirt this autumn.
3. Two-Toned Heels
Style Notes: In 1957, Gabrielle Chanel introduced the now eternally-iconic two-tone pump, and nearly 70 years later, the style still manages to exude an effortless sense of everyday elegance, but especially on the feet of fashion darlinh Chloe Sevigny. Arriving at the Louis Vuitton dinner, she paired a puff-sleeve floral mini dress with a pair of brown two-tone heels, striking the perfect balance between nostalgic and modern-day cool. The vintage feel added to the look's energy, but its polish is what made it truly stick.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.