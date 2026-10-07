Spotted in Paris: 3 Heel Trends Fashion People Are Wearing With Jeans, Skirts and Dresses Right Now

Sorry flats, this fashion month I was taken aback by the sheer number of chic heels that appeared outside shows this season, but most notably on elegant Parisians. Keep scrolling to see which shoes have been causing a stir among the street style set.

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Heels trends Paris fashion week 2026.
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With Paris Fashion Week wrapped, we can finally bid adieu to fashion month for another season. And naturally, with fashion's best dressed racking up their step count, doing a retrospective of the most popular footwear styles just makes sense. From chunky trainers to animal print boots, the French capital leans into styles that are always designed to be seen. But while I adored Iris Law’s affordable leather loafers and have plenty of time for the understated ballet flats spotted on Dakota Johnson, there was one footwear trend that truly had a hold on the fashion crowd this season: heels.

While the French are often known for their ballet flats, I was taken aback by the sheer number of chic heel trends outside the shows this season. Zendaya's choice of a classic colour court had us all talking in the office, as did the nostalgic colour-blocking trend favoured by Chloe Sevigny. And before you write off black heels as "boring", the arresting shape that a very leggy Saoirse Ronan cast outside the Louis Vuitton show was one to silence the critics, Curious to see how these celebs adopted the shoe trends that dominated Paris Fashion Week? Keep scrolling to see and shop the heel trends so good you may actually want to trade in your flats.

Three Heels Trends All Over Paris This Season

1. White Heels

Zendaya attends the Zendaya louis vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2026, in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: While everyone else was taken by Zendaya's jeans, tank top and statement jacket at the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2027 show, it was her fresh white heels that had my attention. And it's true, her ruffle jacket would leave a lasting impression regardless of the shoe choice, but her pointed-toe stilettos managed to prove why white court shoes are having a major fashion moment right now. Sleek in silhouette yet surprisingly versatile, they add just the right amount of polish but still allow your to look to feel inherently cool and not overly contrived. Plus, they pair particularly well with a pair of low-waisted jeans.

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2. Curved Heels

Saoirse Ronan attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 06, 2026 in Paris, France. She wears black curved heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Undoubtedly the year of the sculptural silhouette, this fashion week saw curved heels popping up everywhere—including on the feet of everyone's favourite Little Women star, Saoirse Ronan. Playing with proportions and lengthening the leg, the subtle outward curve creates a dynamic shape adding an unexpected dimension to her scalloped-hem mini-skirt and colour-blocked red jumper. This directional finish adds just the right amount of playfulness without feeling try-hard. All I need now is calves like Saoirse, and I'm set.

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3. Two-Toned Heels

Chloe Sevigny is seen arriving at the Louis Vuitton dinner on October 6, 2026 in Paris, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: In 1957, Gabrielle Chanel introduced the now eternally-iconic two-tone pump, and nearly 70 years later, the style still manages to exude an effortless sense of everyday elegance, but especially on the feet of fashion darlinh Chloe Sevigny. Arriving at the Louis Vuitton dinner, she paired a puff-sleeve floral mini dress with a pair of brown two-tone heels, striking the perfect balance between nostalgic and modern-day cool. The vintage feel added to the look's energy, but its polish is what made it truly stick.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.