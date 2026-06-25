I Just Got Back From Holiday—Every Stylish Person Was Wearing These Chic £12 Sandals With Linen, Shorts and Dresses

I spotted Havaianas' flip-flops on every it girl while I was on holiday, and now that they're over 30% off in Amazon's Prime sale, I'm stocking up.

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1 Just Got Back From Holiday—Every Stylish Person Was Wearing These Chic £12 Sandals With Linen, Shorts and Dresses
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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Amazon Prime Day 2026 has arrived, bringing a plethora of fashion, homeware, and beauty deals over the next few days. But as someone determined to spend money wisely this summer, I’ve made a promise to myself that I’m only shopping for products that are actually worth it. The first thing on my very short list? A pair of the Havaianas flip-flops I kept spotting on it girls during my most recent holiday. And luckily for me, I quickly found that the style I was looking for have been reduced to £12!

Havaianas-flip-flops-amazon-prime-day-2026

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

Whether I was at the beach, walking around my hotel or busting around the busy city, I spotted this affordable sandal style on so many chic dressers. Initially having a moment amongst fashion people in