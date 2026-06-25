Amazon Prime Day 2026 has arrived, bringing a plethora of fashion, homeware, and beauty deals over the next few days. But as someone determined to spend money wisely this summer, I’ve made a promise to myself that I’m only shopping for products that are actually worth it. The first thing on my very short list? A pair of the Havaianas flip-flops I kept spotting on it girls during my most recent holiday. And luckily for me, I quickly found that the style I was looking for have been reduced to £12!
Whether I was at the beach, walking around my hotel or busting around the busy city, I spotted this affordable sandal style on so many chic dressers. Initially having a moment amongst fashion people in