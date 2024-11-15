Amal Clooney Just Wore the Timeless Shoe Trend Every Fashion Person Will Buy in 2025

Mark my words, 2025 is going to be the year of the peep-toe shoe. While pointed-toe pumps are dominating "new-in" sections right now, the advent of the new year is set to mark the renaissance of a classic.

Quietly working their way into runway collections, peep-toe shoes have been subtly regaining some ground after a fairly long hiatus—Miu Miu, Dries Van Noten and Acne Studios employed peep-toe heels for their SS25 catwalks, and where these brands go, others tend to follow. Spotted on Amal Clooney just this week, the lawyer styled her glossy beige pair with a Stella McCartney 2015 Resort Collection minidress for a walk along the beach in Saint-Tropez.

From her beachy hair to her flowing dress, the whole look tapped into this year's Chloé-led bohemia. Combining a boho-inspired silhouette complete with a vivid colour palette, floral detailing and a swishy hem that ensured a floaty finish, Clooney's beach ensemble didn't need a fussy shoe—this look required something quiet and classic, and a tan peep-toe does the job.

Amal Clooney wears peep toe shoes

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For many, the trend has been flying under the radar and probably passed you by, but the past few fashion months have seen designer brands favour peep-toes as much as their full-coverage equivalents. Featured in collections including Alaïa, Prada and many others, the "dated" shoe trend is marked for a roaring return to the mainstream next year.

Covering the sides of the foots whilst exposing the tips of the toes, this shoe style has been falling in and out of fashion for decades. While I might not be ready to dig out the versions that have been gathering dust in my collection since the late oughts, 2024's offerings include sleek and minimal designs that feel far more wearable for the new season.

Inspired to shop the trend ahead of the rest? Read on to discover my edit of the best peep-toe shoes below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PEEP-TOE SHOES HERE:

Split Suede High Heel Sandals
Zara
Split Suede High Heel Sandals

The supple suede detailing gives this an elevated edge.

Heel Non-Structured Sandals - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Heel Non-Structured Sandals

Style with denim or pair with a LBD.

55 Leather Mules
Alaïa
55 Leather Mules

Alaïa is pioneering the return of the peep-toe shoe this season.

Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal

These also come in red.

La Scandale 110 Patent Leather Peep-Toe Pumps
Saint Laurent
Patent Leather Peep-Toe Pumps

This dark plum colour trend is taking off this winter.

Leather Square Toe Shoes
Zara
Leather Square Toe Shoes

These could easily pass for designer.

Ester 95 Satin Mules
The Attico
Ester 95 Satin Mules

The Attico are getting behind this footwear trend in 2025.

Velvet Wedge Sandals
Gianvito Rossi
Velvet Wedge Sandals

Style with a sparkly mini for the perfect party-ready look.

London Rebel Black Slingback Sandal Heels
London Rebel
Black Slingback Sandal Heels

These look more expensive than they are.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

