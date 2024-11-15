Amal Clooney Just Wore the Timeless Shoe Trend Every Fashion Person Will Buy in 2025

Mark my words, 2025 is going to be the year of the peep-toe shoe. While pointed-toe pumps are dominating "new-in" sections right now, the advent of the new year is set to mark the renaissance of a classic.

Quietly working their way into runway collections, peep-toe shoes have been subtly regaining some ground after a fairly long hiatus—Miu Miu, Dries Van Noten and Acne Studios employed peep-toe heels for their SS25 catwalks, and where these brands go, others tend to follow. Spotted on Amal Clooney just this week, the lawyer styled her glossy beige pair with a Stella McCartney 2015 Resort Collection minidress for a walk along the beach in Saint-Tropez.

From her beachy hair to her flowing dress, the whole look tapped into this year's Chloé-led bohemia. Combining a boho-inspired silhouette complete with a vivid colour palette, floral detailing and a swishy hem that ensured a floaty finish, Clooney's beach ensemble didn't need a fussy shoe—this look required something quiet and classic, and a tan peep-toe does the job.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

For many, the trend has been flying under the radar and probably passed you by, but the past few fashion months have seen designer brands favour peep-toes as much as their full-coverage equivalents. Featured in collections including Alaïa, Prada and many others, the "dated" shoe trend is marked for a roaring return to the mainstream next year.

Covering the sides of the foots whilst exposing the tips of the toes, this shoe style has been falling in and out of fashion for decades. While I might not be ready to dig out the versions that have been gathering dust in my collection since the late oughts, 2024's offerings include sleek and minimal designs that feel far more wearable for the new season.

Inspired to shop the trend ahead of the rest? Read on to discover my edit of the best peep-toe shoes below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST PEEP-TOE SHOES HERE:

Zara Split Suede High Heel Sandals £36 SHOP NOW The supple suede detailing gives this an elevated edge.

Mango Heel Non-Structured Sandals £36 SHOP NOW Style with denim or pair with a LBD.

Alaïa 55 Leather Mules £1000 SHOP NOW Alaïa is pioneering the return of the peep-toe shoe this season.

Reformation Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal £248 SHOP NOW These also come in red.

Saint Laurent Patent Leather Peep-Toe Pumps £895 SHOP NOW This dark plum colour trend is taking off this winter.

Zara Leather Square Toe Shoes £60 SHOP NOW These could easily pass for designer.

The Attico Ester 95 Satin Mules £495 SHOP NOW The Attico are getting behind this footwear trend in 2025.

Gianvito Rossi Velvet Wedge Sandals £820 SHOP NOW Style with a sparkly mini for the perfect party-ready look.