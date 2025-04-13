The Lesser-Known Trainer Brand Sienna Miller Wears Has Now Launched Sandals

If, like me, sandals are your shoe of choice and Sienna Miller if your style icon above all others, then pay close attention, as I've just stumbled across an emerging sandals trend from an under-the-radar trainers brand that Miller is known to love.

Stepping out late last year in Hoff's multi-coloured, chunky trainers, Miller used her casual kicks to add a laidback element to her off-duty styling, all the while eschewing the samey trainer trends that have dominated fashion people's footwear collections for the past few seasons.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Hoff / Goff Photos)

On Sienna Miller: Urban Outfitters BDG Boyfriend Jeans (£59), Hoff Bangkok Trainers (£110), Prada Arqué Small Leather Shoulder Bag (£1990), Adidas Bucket Hat.

Now, the brand is applying that same anti-trend ethos to sandals. Hoff’s sandal collection leans into comfort and colour with velcro fastenings, padded soles and multi-tone palettes that feel joyful without trying too hard. With sporty silhouettes and summer-ready shades, these sandals offer an easy option for day-to-day styling.

An easy alternative to the polished suede and leather styles that always crop up, these trendy sandals present an easy way to energise your summer rotation. I know I’ll be using mine to make my jeans feel fresh and new again. I also have a feeling it’s only a matter of time before Miller opts for a pair—naturally, you’ll be the first to know if she does.



Scroll on to shop my favourite Hoff sandals below.

SHOP HOFF SANDALS:

Hoff Island Sandals £118 SHOP NOW The cushioned footbed ensures a comfortable stride.

Hoff Island Sandals £118 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your footwear collection.

Hoff Galdana Sandals £118 SHOP NOW Style with denim or pair with a billowy skirt.

Hoff Phuket Flat Sandals £99 SHOP NOW These comfortable sandals are perfect for daily styling.

Hoff Island Chunky Riptape Sandals £99 SHOP NOW The strap detailing ensures a snug finish.

Hoff Island Chunky Riptape Sandals £99 SHOP NOW This light pistachio shade is easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Hoff Galdana Peach & Mint Woven Flatform Sandals £99 SHOP NOW The flat form sole adds some extra height without sacrificing any comfort.