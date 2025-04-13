The Lesser-Known Trainer Brand Sienna Miller Wears Has Now Launched Sandals
Sienna Miller's favourite trainer brand, Hoff, has just launched a sandals collection, one I think will dominate summer.
If, like me, sandals are your shoe of choice and Sienna Miller if your style icon above all others, then pay close attention, as I've just stumbled across an emerging sandals trend from an under-the-radar trainers brand that Miller is known to love.
Stepping out late last year in Hoff's multi-coloured, chunky trainers, Miller used her casual kicks to add a laidback element to her off-duty styling, all the while eschewing the samey trainer trends that have dominated fashion people's footwear collections for the past few seasons.
On Sienna Miller: Urban Outfitters BDG Boyfriend Jeans (£59), Hoff Bangkok Trainers (£110), Prada Arqué Small Leather Shoulder Bag (£1990), Adidas Bucket Hat.
Now, the brand is applying that same anti-trend ethos to sandals. Hoff’s sandal collection leans into comfort and colour with velcro fastenings, padded soles and multi-tone palettes that feel joyful without trying too hard. With sporty silhouettes and summer-ready shades, these sandals offer an easy option for day-to-day styling.
An easy alternative to the polished suede and leather styles that always crop up, these trendy sandals present an easy way to energise your summer rotation. I know I’ll be using mine to make my jeans feel fresh and new again. I also have a feeling it’s only a matter of time before Miller opts for a pair—naturally, you’ll be the first to know if she does.
Scroll on to shop my favourite Hoff sandals below.
SHOP HOFF SANDALS:
This light pistachio shade is easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
The flat form sole adds some extra height without sacrificing any comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
