"Chic" May Be a Cliché, But These 6 Trends From the Paris Runways Prove That French Fashion is Always Top Tier
Bonjour, Paris! The closing week of fashion month always has a few tricks up it's sleeve, and this season we're ending with a bang. Keep scrolling to see the six trends that French fashion houses are backing for a stylish 2027.
And just like that, another fashion month draws to a close, ending with the appropriate level of couture-meets-casual that only Paris could deliver. While NY, London and Milan experiment with eccentric maximalism and tried-and-tested minimalism, Paris sits confidently in the middle, knowing exactly how the French want to dress, and updating it slightly with each season to keep it feeling fresh.
Take for example Givenchy, Tom Ford, Balenciaga and newcomer Julie Kegels, where crisp shirts and jeans ruled supreme; or Lanvin, Carven and Gabriela Hearst where whisper light dresses swept down the runway. Remember the boxy, green utility jacket? Well, it's had a high fashion makeover at the hands of Victoria Beckham, Hermès, Loewe and Isabel Marant who all cropped the length and give it pillowy volume, and then there was of course, Chanel.
Closing the season with a showcase at the Grand Palais, Blazy's star-studded event was full of the classic twin sets, knee skirts, and flap bags that make a collection immediately recognisable as Chanel, but the tutus? The "animal" tweed? The coat that can be folded back into a dress? Innovation is back in Paris, and we couldn't be more excited.
Wondering which styles the French fashion houses are buying into for next spring and summer? Keep scrolling to see the Paris runway trends worth investing in now to get ahead of the crowd.
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6 Trends from Paris Fashion Week Set to Define Spring/Summer 2027
1. Rococo-A-Go-Go
Style Notes: If you were to show 18th century art references anywhere during fashion month, it had to be Paris, and right now we're at the beginning of a Rococo renaissance that France knows all too well. Leaning into the era’s love of excess, cinched waists, ruffles, lace, and watercolour florals were teamed with velvet, pearls and brocade—proof that for Acne Studios, Schiaparelli, Valentino and Vivienne Westwood at least, minimalism is taking a back seat to something far more playful. Rather than feeling like a costume, though, this season’s version is all about styling decadent details with contemporary pieces to create a pretty-but-not-too-precious balance. (See Acne's military jacket and floral jeans as the perfect example). This Marie Antoinette energy, but with a 2026 attitude.
Shop the Trend:
Veronica Beard
Wilde Floral Jacquard Jacket
VIVIENNE WESTWOOD
Ginnie Gathered Satin Mini Dress
Zara
Z1975 Straight Mid-Waist Floral Print Jeans
Sister Jane
Alexis Jacquard Bag
2. Tutti Frutti Pairings
Style Notes: A splash of lime here, a dose of grape there, pastels might be lovely for spring, but when it comes to the colour trends really getting people excited this fashion month, the heroes are fruity brights that are best worn stacked on top of each other. Across the runways, designers swapped "safe", tonal hues for bold combinations of lemon yellow, cobalt blue, tomato red and punchy pinks, proving that clashing shades can feel surprisingly polished when left in the right hands (that means you, Sarah Burton, and that perfect baby pink and magenta look at Givenchy) . The trick is to embrace the contrast rather than overthink it—try a bright blue shirt with a yellow pair of trousers, or a vivid red knit paired with an equally saturated skirt. After seasons of quiet luxury and beige, this joyful approach to dressing feels like the exact reset we needed.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Caspia Brushed Cashmere Cropped Cardigan
Khaite
Rohen satin wide-leg pants
& Other Stories
Long Leather Gloves
3. Wedge of Glory
Style Notes: Shuffle over, slingbacks, there's a new kid on the block. Though, instead of "new" perhaps I should say, "the return of an old favourite". Chemena Kamali's tenure at Chloé has given us a lot of things, but quite notably the reinvention of the wedge from "dated" holiday sandal to luxurious, covetable accessory, and after her smash hit shoe, designers are enthusiastically following suit. Spotted in sleek, sculptural shapes at Casablanca, Elie Saab and Victoria Beckham, and in classic leather and wood at Vivienne Westwood, and of course, Chloé, the modern wedge feels surprisingly polished, and we're happy to see any shoe that gives you the height of a heel without sacrificing in comfort. Whether you wear them with floaty blouses and jeans in spring, or airy mini dresses next summer, the return of the wedge proves that practical doesn't have to mean predictable.
Shop the Trend:
M&S
Polished Chisel Toe Wedge Ankle Boots
Stradivarius
Leather Effect Wedge Mules
MANGO
Studded Leather Clog
4. Glamour Goth
Style Notes: I know what you're thinking, and no, you haven't accidentally stumbled across an autumn/winter trend recap, dark, gothic glamour really can work for the sunnier months too. Taking a more romantic turn at Paris Fashion Week, witchy, all-black look were less "punk" and more of an exploration of the tension between pretty and powerful. At Ann Demeulemeester, outfits layered with black lace, sheer fabrics and leather seemed to appear in the dark after 18 looks of head-to-toe white opened the show. Over at Dior and Balmain, shredded hems and ruffles shifted between ethereal and distinctly rebellious, while see-through, lingerie-inspired boudoir black emerged as the easiest way to tap into the trend at Ester Manas. The key to making gothic feel fresh for 2027? Pretty things up. Leave the chunky boots and big coats to autumn/winter. For spring and summer pair a romantic black dress with a sexy heel, dramatic jewellery and plenty of black eyeliner. Essentially, if it's arresting enough to cause a stir on a night out, you've nailed the brief.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Lace Blouse
Whistles
Black Velvet Full Length Trouser
MIISTA
Lucy Boots - Black Leather
5. Get Shirty
Style Notes: Sometimes you don't have to rewrite the rule book to get a seasonal piece that just works. The humble pinstripe shirt might not feel like something to write home about, but after appearing in just about every major show this season, its staying power is worth studying. With Paris Fashion Week proving that classic shirts are anything but boring, from Dior's pinstripes with asymmetric collars tucked into tiered floral skirts, to Tom Ford's contrast blazer styling, the runways offered a fresh spin on the preppy staple. To keep stripes from drifting into nautical territory, try pairing them with bold colour a lá Acne, or swapping out serious blues for something more unexpected like pink or brown. Easy, versatile and instantly elegant, the striped shirt might just be the fashion insider-approved basic worth investing in this season.
Shop the Trend:
Jigsaw
Oversized Cotton Stripe Shirt
New Look
Pink Cotton Striped Oversize Shirt
M&S
Pure Cotton Oversized Striped Shirt
6. Buckle Up
Style Notes: There it was, and only six looks in; the Celine show had opened to a relatively pared-back start, focusing on long black dresses and minimalist suits until a giant waist belt with a buckle the size of a dinner plate suddenly amped up the tone. We already knew that belts were having a major fashion moment (and once again Celine were the ones to kick start the trend), but PFW took things one step further making the real hero the buckle rather than the belt. On shoes at Lanvin, bag straps at Acne, and open and loose at Courreges, oversized buckles brought a touch of Western-inspired attitude to otherwise polished looks, cinching everything from crisp shirting and relaxed denim to feminine minis. Not sold on the chunky hardware? You're going to want to Google Givenchy's compact powder belt, I'm convinced that even the biggest buckle sceptic will charmed by such a playful approach to dressing up this season.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.